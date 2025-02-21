Tuyển Nhân viên văn phòng Momentum Industrial (Vietnam) Limited làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Momentum Industrial (Vietnam) Limited
Ngày đăng tuyển: 21/02/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 23/03/2025
Nhân viên văn phòng

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Nhân viên văn phòng Tại Momentum Industrial (Vietnam) Limited

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh: Tòa Nhà Xưởng Tiêu Chuẩn F, Lô Va. 06

- 08

- 10c, Đường số 17, Khu Chế Xuất Tân Thuận, Phường Tân Thuận Đông, Quận 7, Hồ Chí Minh

Mô Tả Công Việc Nhân viên văn phòng Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Key Responsibilities:
1. Office Supplies Management:
• Manage, track, and distribute office supplies for the production department.
2. Production Plan Communication:
• Communicate production schedules to workshops and related departments.
• Coordinate with workshops, procurement, and warehouse teams to ensure production follows the plan.
3. Production Reporting:
• Prepare, compile, and submit daily production reports to department leaders.
• Collect, analyze, and maintain production data for various reports.
4. Order Tracking & Coordination:
• Monitor and coordinate production orders to ensure timely completion with required quality standards.
• Support equipment management activities.
5. Meeting Coordination:
• Manage meeting schedules, send notifications, and take minutes for all production-related meetings.
6. Documentation Handling:
• Print, record, and distribute documents and materials assigned by supervisors.
7. Administrative Support:
• Provide administrative assistance to the production team as needed.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Tại Momentum Industrial (Vietnam) Limited Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Momentum Industrial (Vietnam) Limited

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Momentum Industrial (Vietnam) Limited

Momentum Industrial (Vietnam) Limited

Quy mô: 100 - 499 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: 2nd Floor, Standard Factory F, Lot Va. 06-08-10c, Street 17, Tan Thuan Export Processing Zone, Tan Thuan Dong Ward, District 7, Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam

