Tuyển Nhân viên văn phòng Momentum Industrial (Vietnam) Limited làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Key Responsibilities:

1. Office Supplies Management:

• Manage, track, and distribute office supplies for the production department.

2. Production Plan Communication:

• Communicate production schedules to workshops and related departments.

• Coordinate with workshops, procurement, and warehouse teams to ensure production follows the plan.

3. Production Reporting:

• Prepare, compile, and submit daily production reports to department leaders.

• Collect, analyze, and maintain production data for various reports.

4. Order Tracking & Coordination:

• Monitor and coordinate production orders to ensure timely completion with required quality standards.

• Support equipment management activities.

5. Meeting Coordination:

• Manage meeting schedules, send notifications, and take minutes for all production-related meetings.

6. Documentation Handling:

• Print, record, and distribute documents and materials assigned by supervisors.

7. Administrative Support:

• Provide administrative assistance to the production team as needed.