Tuyển Nhân viên văn phòng Momentum Industrial (Vietnam) Limited làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Nhân viên văn phòng Tại Momentum Industrial (Vietnam) Limited
- Hồ Chí Minh: Tòa Nhà Xưởng Tiêu Chuẩn F, Lô Va. 06
- 08
- 10c, Đường số 17, Khu Chế Xuất Tân Thuận, Phường Tân Thuận Đông, Quận 7, Hồ Chí Minh
Mô Tả Công Việc Nhân viên văn phòng Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
Key Responsibilities:
1. Office Supplies Management:
• Manage, track, and distribute office supplies for the production department.
2. Production Plan Communication:
• Communicate production schedules to workshops and related departments.
• Coordinate with workshops, procurement, and warehouse teams to ensure production follows the plan.
3. Production Reporting:
• Prepare, compile, and submit daily production reports to department leaders.
• Collect, analyze, and maintain production data for various reports.
4. Order Tracking & Coordination:
• Monitor and coordinate production orders to ensure timely completion with required quality standards.
• Support equipment management activities.
5. Meeting Coordination:
• Manage meeting schedules, send notifications, and take minutes for all production-related meetings.
6. Documentation Handling:
• Print, record, and distribute documents and materials assigned by supervisors.
7. Administrative Support:
• Provide administrative assistance to the production team as needed.
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Tại Momentum Industrial (Vietnam) Limited Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Momentum Industrial (Vietnam) Limited
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
