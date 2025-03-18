Tuyển Product Marketing Rheem Viet Nam LTD. làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Purchasing

• Ensure purchase parts are available to the plant when scheduled.

• To ensure that all purchasing customers are serviced completely and accurately and that the department conducts itself professionally and ethically at all times.

• Inventory levels and cost levels of commodities to be kept within set limits.

• Non-conforming goods are returned to Vendors for credit or replacement.

• Control implementation of new parts and run out of obsolete parts.

• To place orders with suppliers, expedite outstanding orders, receipt of incoming goods, recording and controlling correct pricing on purchase orders.

• To assist in the accurate maintenance of the BOM’s to maintain accurate system stock holdings.

• Maintain records in accordance with the ISO9001 Quality Assurance System.

• To source suitable suppliers and alternative suppliers for parts and raw materials.

• Use only Vendors who are willing to participate in Quality programs.

• Advise and recommend on supplier status during the review of approved suppliers list.

• To purchase materials to the specifications, quality and drawing requisites.

• To provide details on any major variances of purchase parts to standards and report these variances.

• Measure and control delivery and supplier effectiveness and report these variances.

• Arranges stock take of subcontract parts at suppliers.