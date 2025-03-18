Tuyển Product Marketing Rheem Viet Nam LTD. làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Product Marketing Tại Rheem Viet Nam LTD.
- Bình Dương: Khu công nghiệp Đồng An 2, Hòa Phú, Bến Cát, Bình Dương, Việt Nam
Mô Tả Công Việc Product Marketing Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
Purchasing
• Ensure purchase parts are available to the plant when scheduled.
• To ensure that all purchasing customers are serviced completely and accurately and that the department conducts itself professionally and ethically at all times.
• Inventory levels and cost levels of commodities to be kept within set limits.
• Non-conforming goods are returned to Vendors for credit or replacement.
• Control implementation of new parts and run out of obsolete parts.
• To place orders with suppliers, expedite outstanding orders, receipt of incoming goods, recording and controlling correct pricing on purchase orders.
• To assist in the accurate maintenance of the BOM’s to maintain accurate system stock holdings.
• Maintain records in accordance with the ISO9001 Quality Assurance System.
• To source suitable suppliers and alternative suppliers for parts and raw materials.
• Use only Vendors who are willing to participate in Quality programs.
• Advise and recommend on supplier status during the review of approved suppliers list.
• To purchase materials to the specifications, quality and drawing requisites.
• To provide details on any major variances of purchase parts to standards and report these variances.
• Measure and control delivery and supplier effectiveness and report these variances.
• Arranges stock take of subcontract parts at suppliers.
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Tại Rheem Viet Nam LTD. Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Rheem Viet Nam LTD.
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
đăng nhậpvới tư cách ứng viên ngay để xem các phân tích từ 3s AI