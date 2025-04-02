Tuyển Product Marketing Page Group Vietnam làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Page Group Vietnam
Ngày đăng tuyển: 02/04/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 02/05/2025
Page Group Vietnam

Product Marketing

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Product Marketing Tại Page Group Vietnam

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Trưởng phòng
Địa điểm làm việc

- Bình Dương: Binh Duong

Mô Tả Công Việc Product Marketing Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Our client is a distinguished leader celebrated for their innovative solutions and global reach. Their core values include excellence, continuous improvement, and integrity. They are looking for a talented FP&A Manager to join their dynamic team.
Description
As an FP&A Manager, your main responsibilities will include:
* Overseeing the financial planning and analysis processes.
* Collaborating with the finance & HR department to ensure accurate financial reporting.
* Assisting in strategic decision making through insightful financial analysis.
* Managing the budgeting process and ensuring financial compliance.
* Presenting financial analysis and reports to senior management teams in Vietnam and overseas.
* Implementing cost-saving measures for production operations, including optimizing manpower utilization.
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Thưởng
Competitive Salary

