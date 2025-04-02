Tuyển Product Marketing Page Group Vietnam làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Our client is a distinguished leader celebrated for their innovative solutions and global reach. Their core values include excellence, continuous improvement, and integrity. They are looking for a talented FP&A Manager to join their dynamic team.

Description

As an FP&A Manager, your main responsibilities will include:

* Overseeing the financial planning and analysis processes.

* Collaborating with the finance & HR department to ensure accurate financial reporting.

* Assisting in strategic decision making through insightful financial analysis.

* Managing the budgeting process and ensuring financial compliance.

* Presenting financial analysis and reports to senior management teams in Vietnam and overseas.

* Implementing cost-saving measures for production operations, including optimizing manpower utilization.

Profile