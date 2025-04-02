Tuyển Product Marketing Page Group Vietnam làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Product Marketing Tại Page Group Vietnam
- Bình Dương: Binh Duong
Mô Tả Công Việc Product Marketing Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
Our client is a distinguished leader celebrated for their innovative solutions and global reach. Their core values include excellence, continuous improvement, and integrity. They are looking for a talented FP&A Manager to join their dynamic team.
Description
As an FP&A Manager, your main responsibilities will include:
* Overseeing the financial planning and analysis processes.
* Collaborating with the finance & HR department to ensure accurate financial reporting.
* Assisting in strategic decision making through insightful financial analysis.
* Managing the budgeting process and ensuring financial compliance.
* Presenting financial analysis and reports to senior management teams in Vietnam and overseas.
* Implementing cost-saving measures for production operations, including optimizing manpower utilization.
Profile
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Tại Page Group Vietnam Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Competitive Salary
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Page Group Vietnam
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
đăng nhậpvới tư cách ứng viên ngay để xem các phân tích từ 3s AI