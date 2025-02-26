Tuyển Product Marketing La Vie Limited Liability Company làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

- Safety & Compliance: Develop and implement the E2E Safety Plan, ensure compliance, assess performance, and drive continuous improvement.

- Quality Management: Establish and execute the quality strategy, ensure compliance with Nestlé's Quality Management System, conduct root cause analysis, and propose corrective actions.

- Auditing & Verification: Ensure an effective audit system, assess safety and quality across production facilities, suppliers, warehouses, and distribution channels.

- Crisis & Incident Management: Act as a member of the crisis committee, leading the follow-up on major safety and quality incidents.

- Capability Development: Provide training and coaching on safety and quality to empower teams and enhance ownership.

- Tools & Support: Coordinate internal and external resources to support safety and quality initiatives, leveraging SHE-PM and QA tools for performance monitoring and decision-making.

