Tuyển Product Marketing La Vie Limited Liability Company làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Product Marketing Tại La Vie Limited Liability Company
- Hà Nội: Ha Noi
Mô Tả Công Việc Product Marketing Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
- Safety & Compliance: Develop and implement the E2E Safety Plan, ensure compliance, assess performance, and drive continuous improvement.
- Safety & Compliance
- Quality Management: Establish and execute the quality strategy, ensure compliance with Nestlé's Quality Management System, conduct root cause analysis, and propose corrective actions.
- Auditing & Verification: Ensure an effective audit system, assess safety and quality across production facilities, suppliers, warehouses, and distribution channels.
- Auditing & Verification
- Crisis & Incident Management: Act as a member of the crisis committee, leading the follow-up on major safety and quality incidents.
- Crisis & Incident Management
- Capability Development: Provide training and coaching on safety and quality to empower teams and enhance ownership.
- Capability Development
- Tools & Support: Coordinate internal and external resources to support safety and quality initiatives, leveraging SHE-PM and QA tools for performance monitoring and decision-making.
- Tools & Support
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
- At least 3 years of experience in SHE functions, preferably in FMCG
Tại La Vie Limited Liability Company Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại La Vie Limited Liability Company
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
đăng nhậpvới tư cách ứng viên ngay để xem các phân tích từ 3s AI