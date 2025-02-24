Tuyển Product Marketing Jaspal Company Limited làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Ngày đăng tuyển: 24/02/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 25/02/2025
Jaspal Company Limited

Product Marketing

Tin tuyển dụng Mức độ phù hợp Suitable

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Product Marketing Tại Jaspal Company Limited

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh: JPS office – 68 Nguyen Hue, Ben Nghe Ward, District 1, HCMC

Mô Tả Công Việc Product Marketing Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

The incumbent will be responsible for the daily administrative and HR duties of an organization. Assist recruitment, record maintenance and provide clerical support to all employees.
Responsibilities:
• Assist with day to day operations of the HR functions and duties
• Responsible for recruitment & on-boarding, off-boarding for Vietnam staff
• Support on managing local regulatory submissions i.e. social insurance, registration/termination, labor contract, service contract…
• Facilitate training and induction program
• Manage employee data in HR system
• Communicate and provide constant HR support to staff
• Conduct disciplinary actions, personnel action and termination as necessary
• Ensure all of HR policies are strictly followed
• Collaborate with suppliers for company administrative needs and payment proceed
• Record and filing HR related documents
• Other duty as assigned by Line Manager.

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Jaspal Company Limited

Jaspal Company Limited

Quy mô: 100 - 499 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: 68 Nguyen Hue, Ben Nghe Ward, District 1, HCMC

