Tuyển Product Marketing Jaspal Company Limited làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

The incumbent will be responsible for the daily administrative and HR duties of an organization. Assist recruitment, record maintenance and provide clerical support to all employees.

Responsibilities:

• Assist with day to day operations of the HR functions and duties

• Responsible for recruitment & on-boarding, off-boarding for Vietnam staff

• Support on managing local regulatory submissions i.e. social insurance, registration/termination, labor contract, service contract…

• Facilitate training and induction program

• Manage employee data in HR system

• Communicate and provide constant HR support to staff

• Conduct disciplinary actions, personnel action and termination as necessary

• Ensure all of HR policies are strictly followed

• Collaborate with suppliers for company administrative needs and payment proceed

• Record and filing HR related documents

• Other duty as assigned by Line Manager.