Tuyển Product Marketing Connexion Vietnam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Role Purpose

As a Partnership & Merchant Manager, you will play a key role in growing and strengthening Dibee’s network of gas stations and automotive service providers. You’ll build lasting relationships, help partners get the most out of Dibee’s solutions, and encourage them to refer new business.

This role is a mix of fieldwork and strategy—you’ll spend about 50% of your time on the road, meeting partners and prospects in Ho Chi Minh City, Binh Duong, Dong Nai, and nearby areas. You’ll also work closely with fleet owners, helping them find the right automotive maintenance and repair services.

Dibee is looking for someone independent, proactive, and great at building trust, but also comfortable collaborating with leadership to close deals when needed. If you enjoy a mix of relationship-building, sales, and fieldwork, this could be the perfect role for you!

Main Objectives

● Revenue Growth – Expanding partner contributions to Dibee’s revenue.

● Merchant & Customer Acquisition – Onboarding new automotive service providers & fleet owners.

● Visit & Engagement Metrics – Maintaining high-quality interactions with existing and new partners.

● Referral Generation – Encouraging partners to generate leads for Dibee.

