Tuyển Product Marketing An Viet Thinh Co., Ltd (Eurofar Internaltional B.V) làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

- ENGLISH CV ONLY AND NO CONTACT VIA PHONE

- 3+ YEARS’ EXPERIENCE AS RENDERING PRODUCT TEAM LEADER/MANAGER

- FLUENT ENGLISH

Responsibilities

• Receive customer requirements, analyze, and develop suitable design concepts.

• Work closely with the technical team, merchandise team, sales team to ensure the Technical drawing, 3D drawing & rendering drawing meet the technical requirement & commercial image & and meet the clients’ expectation

• Ensuring consistency between technical drawings and rendering images, optimizing drawings as needed for mass production feasibility

• Ensure to present accurately & lively materials (fabric, wood, metal ...) used for products, ensure accurate color, gloss, and texture representation.

• Recruit, manage, supervise, support, train and coach team members to ensure high efficiency and good work performance.

• Develop efficient workflows/ processes to improve the team's productivity and quality.

• Ensure work progress aligns with the planned schedule.