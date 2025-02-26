Tuyển Product Marketing An Viet Thinh Co., Ltd (Eurofar Internaltional B.V) làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Product Marketing Tại An Viet Thinh Co., Ltd (Eurofar Internaltional B.V)
- Hồ Chí Minh: 124 Trường Chinh, Tân Hưng Thuận, District 12, Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam
Mô Tả Công Việc Product Marketing Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
- ENGLISH CV ONLY AND NO CONTACT VIA PHONE
- 3+ YEARS’ EXPERIENCE AS RENDERING PRODUCT TEAM LEADER/MANAGER
- FLUENT ENGLISH
Responsibilities
• Receive customer requirements, analyze, and develop suitable design concepts.
• Work closely with the technical team, merchandise team, sales team to ensure the Technical drawing, 3D drawing & rendering drawing meet the technical requirement & commercial image & and meet the clients’ expectation
• Ensuring consistency between technical drawings and rendering images, optimizing drawings as needed for mass production feasibility
• Ensure to present accurately & lively materials (fabric, wood, metal ...) used for products, ensure accurate color, gloss, and texture representation.
• Recruit, manage, supervise, support, train and coach team members to ensure high efficiency and good work performance.
• Develop efficient workflows/ processes to improve the team's productivity and quality.
• Ensure work progress aligns with the planned schedule.
