Tuyển Product Marketing AM Industries Vietnam Co., Ltd làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Product Marketing Tại AM Industries Vietnam Co., Ltd
- Hồ Chí Minh: HCMC Office
- The Loyal Building at 151
- 151Bis, Vo Thi Sau, Vo Thi Sau Ward, District 3, HCMC
Mô Tả Công Việc Product Marketing Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
JOB PURPOSE:
- As the Export Sales Manager, you will be a key player in expanding our market presence in Australia, America, and Europe. Your primary focus will be on structuring and executing sales strategies, maintaining strong client relationships, and contributing to the growth and profitability of the organization.
- This role will be responsible for finding solutions to meet customer product and service needs, ensuring team members complete assigned tasks, planning and problem solving to ensure delivered projects with quality and budget control, having an open business vision to propose good ideas to BOD.
MAIN RESPONSIBILITIES:
- Business Development and Customer Relationship Management
- Identify and pursue large-scale opportunities with industrial customers and partners.
- Build and maintain strong relationships with key decision-makers in target markets.
- Represent the company at international trade shows, conferences, and customer meetings.
- Resolve customer concerns promptly and ensure a high level of satisfaction.
- Sales Strategy and Planning
- Develop and implement sales strategies to penetrate key markets in Australia, the US, and Europe.
- Analyze market trends, customer demands, and competitor activities to identify new opportunities.
- Establish quarterly and annual sales targets, ensuring alignment with company objectives.
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Tại AM Industries Vietnam Co., Ltd Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại AM Industries Vietnam Co., Ltd
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
