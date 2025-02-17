Tuyển Project Manager CÔNG TY TNHH PIXXOR (VIETNAM) làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Tuyển Project Manager CÔNG TY TNHH PIXXOR (VIETNAM) làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

CÔNG TY TNHH PIXXOR (VIETNAM)
Ngày đăng tuyển: 17/02/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 19/03/2025
CÔNG TY TNHH PIXXOR (VIETNAM)

Project Manager

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Tin tuyển dụng Mức độ phù hợp Suitable

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Project Manager Tại CÔNG TY TNHH PIXXOR (VIETNAM)

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh: Ho Chi Minh, Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam

Mô Tả Công Việc Project Manager Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

1. Discuss with customers about technical issues and coordinate customer projects to promote new business or developments.
2. Impress customers by focusing on building relationships of trust and enthusiasm while guiding customers from website to pre-purchase experience
3. Coordinator between customers, service support by following up to make customers satisfied
4. Responsible for calling customers about sales and service, courteous and professional manner
5. Responsible for documentation, answer customers questions and concerns.
6. Solve problems for customers such as service, payment and maintenance.
7. Ability to accomplish goals set by manager.
8. Coordinate with various departments to ensure operational process of service and sales channels are complete, complete and most effective.
9. Able to travel to meet customers on site.
10. Perform other tasks as assigned by the manager.
Benefit:
As required by Vietnamese Labor Law.
Social security fund

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Tại CÔNG TY TNHH PIXXOR (VIETNAM) Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH PIXXOR (VIETNAM)

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng: Nếu bạn thấy rằng tin tuyển dụng này không đúng hoặc có dấu hiệu lừa đảo, hãy phản ánh với chúng tôi.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

CÔNG TY TNHH PIXXOR (VIETNAM)

CÔNG TY TNHH PIXXOR (VIETNAM)

Quy mô: 100 - 499 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: 20/2 Đường Tân Cảng, Phường 25, Quận Bình Thạnh, Thành phố Hồ Chí Minh

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

Chia Sẻ Tin Với Bạn Bè

Sao chép đường dẫn
https://job3s.ai/viec-lam-tuyen-project-manager-thu-nhap-thuong-luong-tai-ho-chi-minh-job309459
Mạng xã hội

Tải ngay app tìm việc job3s.ai

Tải app Tải app
Tải app

Việc làm cùng ngành nghề

Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH NTT DATA VIỆT NAM
Tuyển Project Manager Công ty TNHH NTT DATA VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty TNHH NTT DATA VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 03/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Hà Nội Còn 19 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH MỸ PHẨM SMD VIỆT NAM
Tuyển Project Manager CÔNG TY TNHH MỸ PHẨM SMD VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH MỸ PHẨM SMD VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 18/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 4 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH Hasbro Sourcing & Operations Việt Nam
Tuyển Project Manager Công Ty TNHH Hasbro Sourcing & Operations Việt Nam làm việc tại Hải Phòng thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty TNHH Hasbro Sourcing & Operations Việt Nam
Hạn nộp: 17/09/2025
Hải Phòng Còn 3 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH Hasbro Sourcing & Operations Việt Nam
Tuyển Project Manager Công Ty TNHH Hasbro Sourcing & Operations Việt Nam làm việc tại Hải Phòng thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty TNHH Hasbro Sourcing & Operations Việt Nam
Hạn nộp: 17/09/2025
Hải Phòng Còn 3 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm LianLian Global Vietnam
Tuyển Project Manager LianLian Global Vietnam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
LianLian Global Vietnam
Hạn nộp: 17/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 3 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ AN NINH MẠNG QUỐC GIA VIỆT NAM
Tuyển Project Manager CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ AN NINH MẠNG QUỐC GIA VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ AN NINH MẠNG QUỐC GIA VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 11/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ SICIX
Tuyển Project Manager CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ SICIX làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ SICIX
Hạn nộp: 18/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 4 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH Appen Data Technology Việt Nam
Tuyển Project Manager Công Ty TNHH Appen Data Technology Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 40 - 50 Triệu
Công Ty TNHH Appen Data Technology Việt Nam
Hạn nộp: 17/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 3 ngày để ứng tuyển 40 - 50 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Bosch Global Software Technologies Company Limited
Tuyển Project Manager Bosch Global Software Technologies Company Limited làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Bosch Global Software Technologies Company Limited
Hạn nộp: 13/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Hệ Thống Giáo Dục Archimedes School
Tuyển Project Manager Hệ Thống Giáo Dục Archimedes School làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 12 - 18 Triệu
Hệ Thống Giáo Dục Archimedes School
Hạn nộp: 05/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 0.1 - 0.1 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm cùng khu vực

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH ADSAGENCY VIỆT NAM
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH ADSAGENCY VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 6 - 20 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH ADSAGENCY VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 13/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển 6 - 20 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KHOA HỌC KỸ THUẬT SAO XANH
Tuyển Trợ lý tiếng Trung CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KHOA HỌC KỸ THUẬT SAO XANH làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 15 - 25 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KHOA HỌC KỸ THUẬT SAO XANH
Hạn nộp: 25/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 11 ngày để ứng tuyển 15 - 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Ernst & Young Vietnam Limited
Tuyển Business Intelligence Ernst & Young Vietnam Limited làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Ernst & Young Vietnam Limited
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KẾT CẤU THÉP ATAD Pro Company
Tuyển Nhân viên quản lý chất lượng CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KẾT CẤU THÉP ATAD Pro Company làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KẾT CẤU THÉP ATAD Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Bình Dương Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Ngân hàng TMCP Đông Nam Á - SEABANK Pro Company
Tuyển Chuyên viên khách hàng cá nhân Ngân hàng TMCP Đông Nam Á - SEABANK Pro Company làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Ngân hàng TMCP Đông Nam Á - SEABANK Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 27/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 43 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Ô TÔ KIM TỰ THÁP
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Ô TÔ KIM TỰ THÁP làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Ô TÔ KIM TỰ THÁP
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Renrui Việt Nam
Tuyển Customer Experience Renrui Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 8 - 25 Triệu
Renrui Việt Nam
Hạn nộp: 10/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Hồ Chí Minh Còn 26 ngày để ứng tuyển 8 - 25 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH FISA VIỆT NAM
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Công ty TNHH FISA VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 20 Triệu
Công ty TNHH FISA VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 11/10/2025
Hà Nội Hồ Chí Minh Còn 27 ngày để ứng tuyển 10 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH CƠ ĐIỆN FIS
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH CƠ ĐIỆN FIS làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 20 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH CƠ ĐIỆN FIS
Hạn nộp: 11/10/2025
Hà Nội Hồ Chí Minh Còn 27 ngày để ứng tuyển 10 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHỆ THE ONE 5
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHỆ THE ONE 5 làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 18 - 22 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHỆ THE ONE 5
Hạn nộp: 11/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 27 ngày để ứng tuyển 18 - 22 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm cùng mức lương

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH ELECTRONIC TRIPOD VIỆT NAM (BIÊN HÒA)
Tuyển Trợ lý tiếng Trung CÔNG TY TNHH ELECTRONIC TRIPOD VIỆT NAM (BIÊN HÒA) làm việc tại Đồng Nai thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH ELECTRONIC TRIPOD VIỆT NAM (BIÊN HÒA)
Hạn nộp: 13/10/2025
Đồng Nai Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Ernst & Young Vietnam Limited
Tuyển Business Intelligence Ernst & Young Vietnam Limited làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Ernst & Young Vietnam Limited
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần Tập đoàn OSB
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Công ty Cổ phần Tập đoàn OSB làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty Cổ phần Tập đoàn OSB
Hạn nộp: 10/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 26 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KẾT CẤU THÉP ATAD Pro Company
Tuyển Nhân viên quản lý chất lượng CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KẾT CẤU THÉP ATAD Pro Company làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KẾT CẤU THÉP ATAD Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Bình Dương Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Ngân hàng TMCP Đông Nam Á - SEABANK Pro Company
Tuyển Chuyên viên khách hàng cá nhân Ngân hàng TMCP Đông Nam Á - SEABANK Pro Company làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Ngân hàng TMCP Đông Nam Á - SEABANK Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 27/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 43 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Ô TÔ KIM TỰ THÁP
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Ô TÔ KIM TỰ THÁP làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Ô TÔ KIM TỰ THÁP
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Carpla Service Đông Nam Bộ
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Công ty TNHH Carpla Service Đông Nam Bộ làm việc tại Bình Phước thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty TNHH Carpla Service Đông Nam Bộ
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Bình Phước Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Ngân hàng TMCP Đông Nam Á - SEABANK Pro Company
Tuyển Chuyên viên khách hàng cá nhân Ngân hàng TMCP Đông Nam Á - SEABANK Pro Company làm việc tại Bắc Giang thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Ngân hàng TMCP Đông Nam Á - SEABANK Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 30/10/2025
Bắc Giang Bắc Ninh Còn 46 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm NGÂN HÀNG THƯƠNG MẠI CỔ PHẦN QUÂN ĐỘI
Tuyển Chuyên viên khách hàng cá nhân NGÂN HÀNG THƯƠNG MẠI CỔ PHẦN QUÂN ĐỘI làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
NGÂN HÀNG THƯƠNG MẠI CỔ PHẦN QUÂN ĐỘI
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN HEIZKA VIỆT NAM
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN HEIZKA VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN HEIZKA VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 11/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 27 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm mới nhất

Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH NTT DATA VIỆT NAM
Tuyển Project Manager Công ty TNHH NTT DATA VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty TNHH NTT DATA VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 03/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Hà Nội Còn 19 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH MỸ PHẨM SMD VIỆT NAM
Tuyển Project Manager CÔNG TY TNHH MỸ PHẨM SMD VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH MỸ PHẨM SMD VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 18/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 4 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH Hasbro Sourcing & Operations Việt Nam
Tuyển Project Manager Công Ty TNHH Hasbro Sourcing & Operations Việt Nam làm việc tại Hải Phòng thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty TNHH Hasbro Sourcing & Operations Việt Nam
Hạn nộp: 17/09/2025
Hải Phòng Còn 3 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH Hasbro Sourcing & Operations Việt Nam
Tuyển Project Manager Công Ty TNHH Hasbro Sourcing & Operations Việt Nam làm việc tại Hải Phòng thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty TNHH Hasbro Sourcing & Operations Việt Nam
Hạn nộp: 17/09/2025
Hải Phòng Còn 3 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm LianLian Global Vietnam
Tuyển Project Manager LianLian Global Vietnam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
LianLian Global Vietnam
Hạn nộp: 17/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 3 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ AN NINH MẠNG QUỐC GIA VIỆT NAM
Tuyển Project Manager CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ AN NINH MẠNG QUỐC GIA VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ AN NINH MẠNG QUỐC GIA VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 11/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ SICIX
Tuyển Project Manager CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ SICIX làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ SICIX
Hạn nộp: 18/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 4 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH Appen Data Technology Việt Nam
Tuyển Project Manager Công Ty TNHH Appen Data Technology Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 40 - 50 Triệu
Công Ty TNHH Appen Data Technology Việt Nam
Hạn nộp: 17/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 3 ngày để ứng tuyển 40 - 50 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Bosch Global Software Technologies Company Limited
Tuyển Project Manager Bosch Global Software Technologies Company Limited làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Bosch Global Software Technologies Company Limited
Hạn nộp: 13/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Hệ Thống Giáo Dục Archimedes School
Tuyển Project Manager Hệ Thống Giáo Dục Archimedes School làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 12 - 18 Triệu
Hệ Thống Giáo Dục Archimedes School
Hạn nộp: 05/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 0.1 - 0.1 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm được tìm kiếm nhiều nhất

Việc làm tham khảo

Tuyển Project Manager Công ty Cổ phần SEONGON Thịnh Vượng làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 15 Triệu Công ty Cổ phần SEONGON Thịnh Vượng
10 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Project Manager CÔNG TY TNHH GALAXY DIGITAL HOLDINGS làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY TNHH GALAXY DIGITAL HOLDINGS
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Project Manager CÔNG TY TNHH TRUYỀN THÔNG INSPIKE làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY TNHH TRUYỀN THÔNG INSPIKE
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 4 năm
Tuyển Project Manager Công Ty TNHH Sản Xuất First Solar Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công Ty TNHH Sản Xuất First Solar Việt Nam
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Project Manager Shinhan Bank Vietnam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Shinhan Bank Vietnam
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Project Manager Jabil Vietnam Company Limited làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Jabil Vietnam Company Limited
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Project Manager CÔNG TY TNHH LIVING STYLE (VIỆT NAM) làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY TNHH LIVING STYLE (VIỆT NAM)
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Project Manager CÔNG TY TNHH HYBRID TECHNOLOGIES VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 2 - 3 USD CÔNG TY TNHH HYBRID TECHNOLOGIES VIỆT NAM
2 - 3 USD Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Project Manager The One Digi Corp làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận The One Digi Corp
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Project Manager Công Ty TNHH Trelleborg Việt Nam làm việc tại Đồng Nai thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công Ty TNHH Trelleborg Việt Nam
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Project Manager Home Credit Vietnam - Explore Your Dream Team làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Home Credit Vietnam - Explore Your Dream Team
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Project Manager Rodd & Gunn New Zealand Limited làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 1 - 15 USD Rodd & Gunn New Zealand Limited
1 - 15 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Project Manager Công ty TNHH Y Tế Việt Tiến làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công ty TNHH Y Tế Việt Tiến
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Project Manager Vitalify Asia làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 1 - 25 USD Vitalify Asia
1 - 25 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Project Manager Công Ty Cổ Phần Tập Đoàn Thế Giới Điện Giải làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 15 - 20 Triệu Công Ty Cổ Phần Tập Đoàn Thế Giới Điện Giải
15 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Project Manager CÔNG TY TNHH GALAXY DIGITAL HOLDINGS làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY TNHH GALAXY DIGITAL HOLDINGS
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Project Manager CÔNG TY TNHH AMARIS VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY TNHH AMARIS VIỆT NAM
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Project Manager The Grand Ho Tram làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận The Grand Ho Tram
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Project Manager Công Ty Cổ Phần Sữa Quốc Tế LOF làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công Ty Cổ Phần Sữa Quốc Tế LOF
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Project Manager Navigos Search làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Navigos Search
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Project Manager Navigos Search làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 6 - 8 USD Navigos Search
6 - 8 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Project Manager Galaxy Digital Holdings Co., Ltd (GH) làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Galaxy Digital Holdings Co., Ltd (GH)
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Project Manager CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐẦU TƯ XÂY DỰNG THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ DỊCH VỤ VIỆT GLOBAL làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 35 - 40 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐẦU TƯ XÂY DỰNG THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ DỊCH VỤ VIỆT GLOBAL
35 - 40 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Project Manager Shin Yeong Project Management Co., Ltd làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Shin Yeong Project Management Co., Ltd
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Project Manager RMIT University Vietnam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 15 - 2 USD RMIT University Vietnam
15 - 2 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Project Manager Công ty Cổ Phần Base Enterprise làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 8 - 12 Triệu Công ty Cổ Phần Base Enterprise
8 - 12 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Project Manager Renn Labs làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Renn Labs
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Project Manager CÔNG TY TNHH LIKE LION làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY TNHH LIKE LION
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Project Manager Navigos Search làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Navigos Search
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Project Manager FE CREDIT làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận FE CREDIT
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm