Tuyển Project Manager CÔNG TY TNHH PIXXOR (VIETNAM) làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

1. Discuss with customers about technical issues and coordinate customer projects to promote new business or developments.

2. Impress customers by focusing on building relationships of trust and enthusiasm while guiding customers from website to pre-purchase experience

3. Coordinator between customers, service support by following up to make customers satisfied

4. Responsible for calling customers about sales and service, courteous and professional manner

5. Responsible for documentation, answer customers questions and concerns.

6. Solve problems for customers such as service, payment and maintenance.

7. Ability to accomplish goals set by manager.

8. Coordinate with various departments to ensure operational process of service and sales channels are complete, complete and most effective.

9. Able to travel to meet customers on site.

10. Perform other tasks as assigned by the manager.

Benefit:

As required by Vietnamese Labor Law.

Social security fund