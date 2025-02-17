Tuyển Project Manager CÔNG TY TNHH PIXXOR (VIETNAM) làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Project Manager Tại CÔNG TY TNHH PIXXOR (VIETNAM)
- Hồ Chí Minh: Ho Chi Minh, Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam
Mô Tả Công Việc Project Manager Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
1. Discuss with customers about technical issues and coordinate customer projects to promote new business or developments.
2. Impress customers by focusing on building relationships of trust and enthusiasm while guiding customers from website to pre-purchase experience
3. Coordinator between customers, service support by following up to make customers satisfied
4. Responsible for calling customers about sales and service, courteous and professional manner
5. Responsible for documentation, answer customers questions and concerns.
6. Solve problems for customers such as service, payment and maintenance.
7. Ability to accomplish goals set by manager.
8. Coordinate with various departments to ensure operational process of service and sales channels are complete, complete and most effective.
9. Able to travel to meet customers on site.
10. Perform other tasks as assigned by the manager.
Benefit:
As required by Vietnamese Labor Law.
Social security fund
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Tại CÔNG TY TNHH PIXXOR (VIETNAM) Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH PIXXOR (VIETNAM)
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
đăng nhậpvới tư cách ứng viên ngay để xem các phân tích từ 3s AI