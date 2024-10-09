Tuyển Quản lý Cửa hàng Công ty TNHH Golden Phoenix Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 25 - 30 Triệu

Công ty TNHH Golden Phoenix Việt Nam
Ngày đăng tuyển: 09/10/2024
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 30/11/2024
Công ty TNHH Golden Phoenix Việt Nam

Quản lý Cửa hàng

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Quản lý Cửa hàng Tại Công ty TNHH Golden Phoenix Việt Nam

Mức lương
25 - 30 Triệu
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
2 người
Kinh nghiệm
5 năm
Cấp bậc
Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hà Nội: 236 Phạm Văn Đồng, Phường Cổ Nhuế, Hà Nội, Bắc Từ Liêm ...và 4 địa điểm khác

Mô Tả Công Việc Quản lý Cửa hàng Với Mức Lương 25 - 30 Triệu

Job Duties:
1.Operation Management Manager:
Support direct manager to achieve the sales target. Manage Staff working at store effectively. Daily report to direct manager as per request. Ensure the staff follow Sequence of service as per standard. Responsibility and ensure to inform all the promotion and right information to all staff. Responsibilty of preserving store assets. Checking opening and closing check list to ensure following store policy. Ensure all necessary items are sufficient for operation (Sale & Service).
Support direct manager to achieve the sales target.
Manage Staff working at store effectively.
Daily report to direct manager as per request.
Ensure the staff follow Sequence of service as per standard.
Responsibility and ensure to inform all the promotion and right information to all staff.
Responsibilty of preserving store assets.
Checking opening and closing check list to ensure following store policy.
Ensure all necessary items are sufficient for operation (Sale & Service).
2. Product Management:
Responsibilty all the sale items stock are always sufficient for operation. Responsibilty for daily inventory and send the request to sale admin to ensure the quantity of good are prescribed. Responsibilty and ensure all goods are displayed as per standard. Report to Direct Manager about bestselling items and slow items.
Responsibilty all the sale items stock are always sufficient for operation.
Responsibilty for daily inventory and send the request to sale admin to ensure the quantity of good are prescribed.
Responsibilty and ensure all goods are displayed as per standard.
Report to Direct Manager about bestselling items and slow items.
3. Personnel Management:
Manage all shifts for Store operations and schedule all processes and maintain cleanliness at all times. Provide training to all employees and maintain all work according to required policies and procedures. Ensure high employee retention.
Manage all shifts for Store operations and schedule all processes and maintain cleanliness at all times.
Provide training to all employees and maintain all work according to required policies and procedures.
Ensure high employee retention.
4. Administration:
Development and maintenance of all department control procedures. In cooperation with the Sales & Marketing Dept, co-ordinate with all large groups, meeting with the services and facilities offered. Menu planning and upselling plan.
Development and maintenance of all department control procedures.
In cooperation with the Sales & Marketing Dept, co-ordinate with all large groups, meeting with the services and facilities offered.
Menu planning and upselling plan.

Với Mức Lương 25 - 30 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Qualification:
Bachelor College in Business administration or equivalent relevance. Have 5+ years related experience/same position. Strong knowledge of retail service and training skill is a must. Knowledge of POS system. Well organization skills & management skills are required to track staff movements, activities, reports. Fluently English & Good looking.
Bachelor College in Business administration or equivalent relevance.
Have 5+ years related experience/same position.
Strong knowledge of retail service and training skill is a must.
Knowledge of POS system.
Well organization skills & management skills are required to track staff movements, activities, reports.
Fluently English & Good looking.

Tại Công ty TNHH Golden Phoenix Việt Nam Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

- Competitive salary.
- Full benefits.
- Sales incentives: Based on the sales target achievement.
-13th month salary, ceremony, Tet.
- The opportunity to experience high-end service.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công ty TNHH Golden Phoenix Việt Nam

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Công ty TNHH Golden Phoenix Việt Nam

Công ty TNHH Golden Phoenix Việt Nam

Quy mô: 100 - 499 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: Tầng 18, Tòa nhà Bitexco, Số 2 Hải Triều, Phường Bến Nghé, Quận 1, Tp HCM

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

