Tuyển Sales Manager CÔNG TY TNHH WEBCASH VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Mức lương Thỏa thuận Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Nam Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm 3 năm Cấp bậc Chưa cập nhật

Địa điểm làm việc - Hồ Chí Minh: 13th month salary + performance bonus at the end of the year Get sponsored, participate in annual skills and professional training courses, and take certification exams to serve your work. Review and evaluate annual salary increases 12 days of leave/year, sick leave/maternity leave/funeral leave... according to labor law Working at a large - scale company, professional working process, encouraged to be creative and develop new ideas Young, dynamic, professional environment, young boss with mentali, Quận Thủ Đức

Mô Tả Công Việc Sales Manager Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Identifying and targeting potential customers for the company's products or services.

CRM : Building and maintaining relationships with clients.

Product Demonstration and Presentations: Showcasing the company's products or services to potential clients. This involves conducting demonstrations, presentations, and explaining how the product can meet the client's specific needs.

Negotiation and Closing Deals: Working with potential clients to negotiate terms and close sales.

Market Analysis and Strategy Development: Analyzing the market to understand trends, competition, and customer needs.

Setting sales goals, developing sales strategies, and determining the necessary actions to achieve these goals.

Collaboration with Other Departments: Working closely with other departments such as marketing, product development, and customer service. This collaboration ensures that sales strategies align with overall company goals and that client feedback is integrated into product development and marketing efforts.

Attending Industry Events and Networking: Representing the company at trade shows, conferences, and other industry events.

Sales Reporting and Analysis: Regularly reporting sales results and analyzing sales data to understand performance.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Educational Background: Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration, Marketing, or a related field.

Experience: At least 3 years of sales experience in the IT industry, with a proven track record of achieving sales targets. Experienced in affiliate channel sales and reseller sales.

Technical Expertise: Familiarity with CRM software and Microsoft Office Suite. Knowledge of current IT trends and solutions.

Communication Skills: Excellent verbal and written communication skills.

Analytical Skills: Ability to analyze data and market trends to make informed decisions.

Negotiation Skills: Strong negotiation and problem-solving skills.

Tại CÔNG TY TNHH WEBCASH VIỆT NAM Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Thu nhập khi đạt 100% KPI: Thoả thuận

Lương cứng phụ thuộc vào doanh số

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH WEBCASH VIỆT NAM

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây. Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin