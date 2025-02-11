Tuyển Sales Manager Tokio Marine Insurance Viet Nam Company Limited làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

1. Sales Management

- Manage the sales team, being in charge of intermediaries (Brokers, Agents) and direct Non-Japanese clients.

- Develop all business lines of the Company.

- Develop and implement sales promotion campaigns.

- Monitor policy renewals, assess product performance, and report client feedback.

- Maintain and expand relationships with brokers, agents, and potential partners to support business development.

- Ensure adherence to company policies, guidelines, and authority levels.

- Collaborate with internal departments to maintain and enhance the Company’s reputation, standards, and business processes.

2. Customer Servicing

- Ensure high-quality after-sales services, including presentations, safety training & risk survey program, gifts & entertainment policy, discount rating scheme, etc.

- Maintain and develop relationships with clients, brokers, and business partners.

3. Product & Business Development