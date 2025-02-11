Tuyển Sales Manager Tokio Marine Insurance Viet Nam Company Limited làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Tokio Marine Insurance Viet Nam Company Limited
Ngày đăng tuyển: 11/02/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 13/03/2025
Tokio Marine Insurance Viet Nam Company Limited

Sales Manager

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Sales Manager Tại Tokio Marine Insurance Viet Nam Company Limited

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Trưởng phòng
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh: Lim Tower 3, 29A Nguyen Dinh Chieu, Da Kao Ward, Dist. 1, HCMC

Mô Tả Công Việc Sales Manager Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

1. Sales Management
- Manage the sales team, being in charge of intermediaries (Brokers, Agents) and direct Non-Japanese clients.
- Develop all business lines of the Company.
- Develop and implement sales promotion campaigns.
- Monitor policy renewals, assess product performance, and report client feedback.
- Maintain and expand relationships with brokers, agents, and potential partners to support business development.
- Ensure adherence to company policies, guidelines, and authority levels.
- Collaborate with internal departments to maintain and enhance the Company’s reputation, standards, and business processes.
2. Customer Servicing
- Ensure high-quality after-sales services, including presentations, safety training & risk survey program, gifts & entertainment policy, discount rating scheme, etc.
- Maintain and develop relationships with clients, brokers, and business partners.
3. Product & Business Development

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Tại Tokio Marine Insurance Viet Nam Company Limited Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Tokio Marine Insurance Viet Nam Company Limited

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Tokio Marine Insurance Viet Nam Company Limited

Tokio Marine Insurance Viet Nam Company Limited

Quy mô: 100 - 499 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: Head office: Sun Red River Building, 23 Phan Chu Trinh, Hoan Kiem, Hanoi/ Branch office: Lim Tower 3, 29A Nguyen Dinh Chieu, Da Kao Ward, Dist. 1, HCMC

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

