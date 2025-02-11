Tuyển Sales Manager Tokio Marine Insurance Viet Nam Company Limited làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Sales Manager Tại Tokio Marine Insurance Viet Nam Company Limited
- Hồ Chí Minh: Lim Tower 3, 29A Nguyen Dinh Chieu, Da Kao Ward, Dist. 1, HCMC
Mô Tả Công Việc Sales Manager Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
1. Sales Management
- Manage the sales team, being in charge of intermediaries (Brokers, Agents) and direct Non-Japanese clients.
- Develop all business lines of the Company.
- Develop and implement sales promotion campaigns.
- Monitor policy renewals, assess product performance, and report client feedback.
- Maintain and expand relationships with brokers, agents, and potential partners to support business development.
- Ensure adherence to company policies, guidelines, and authority levels.
- Collaborate with internal departments to maintain and enhance the Company’s reputation, standards, and business processes.
2. Customer Servicing
- Ensure high-quality after-sales services, including presentations, safety training & risk survey program, gifts & entertainment policy, discount rating scheme, etc.
- Maintain and develop relationships with clients, brokers, and business partners.
3. Product & Business Development
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Tại Tokio Marine Insurance Viet Nam Company Limited Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Tokio Marine Insurance Viet Nam Company Limited
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
