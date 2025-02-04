Tuyển Sales Marketing Page Group Vietnam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 2,000 - 2,000 USD

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Sales Marketing Tại Page Group Vietnam
- Hồ Chí Minh: Ho Chi Minh
Mô Tả Công Việc Sales Marketing Với Mức Lương 2,000 - 2,000 USD
The Purchasing Manager will play a pivotal role in sourcing new suppliers, researching and developing new products to expand the range, and managing orders of Bathroom, Seasonal, Outdoor/Indoor Furniture, Storage, Kitchen Equipment, Tools, Toys, etc..
Description
The Purchasing Manager will take responsibilities for:
* Collaborate with senior managers to meet product and project requirements.
* Identify, shortlist, and select competitive regional suppliers.
* Conduct on-site audits to assess supplier capabilities.
* Ensure proper contracting on price, delivery, quality, and compliance.
* Negotiate pricing, review samples, and verify certifications.
* Keep Product Managers informed and develop launch plans.
* Monitor orders and address potential delays proactively.
* Work with Quality Department to ensure compliance.
* Stay updated on cost drivers to maintain competitiveness.
Với Mức Lương 2,000 - 2,000 USD Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Tại Page Group Vietnam Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Page Group Vietnam
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
