Tuyển Sales Marketing Page Group Vietnam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 2,000 - 2,000 USD

The Purchasing Manager will play a pivotal role in sourcing new suppliers, researching and developing new products to expand the range, and managing orders of Bathroom, Seasonal, Outdoor/Indoor Furniture, Storage, Kitchen Equipment, Tools, Toys, etc..

Description

The Purchasing Manager will take responsibilities for:

* Collaborate with senior managers to meet product and project requirements.

* Identify, shortlist, and select competitive regional suppliers.

* Conduct on-site audits to assess supplier capabilities.

* Ensure proper contracting on price, delivery, quality, and compliance.

* Negotiate pricing, review samples, and verify certifications.

* Keep Product Managers informed and develop launch plans.

* Monitor orders and address potential delays proactively.

* Work with Quality Department to ensure compliance.

* Stay updated on cost drivers to maintain competitiveness.