Tuyển Sales Marketing United Overseas Bank (Vietnam) Limited (UOB) làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

About UOB

United Overseas Bank Limited (UOB) is a leading bank in Asia with a global network of more than 500 branches and offices in 19 countries and territories in Asia Pacific, Europe and North America. In Asia, we operate through our head office in Singapore and banking subsidiaries in China, Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand and Vietnam, as well as branches and offices. Our history spans more than 80 years. Over this time, we have been guided by our values – Honorable, Enterprising, United and Committed. This means we always strive to do what is right, build for the future, work as one team and pursue long-term success. It is how we work, consistently, be it towards the company, our colleagues or our customers.

About the Department

We design and provide products and services that empower our customers to enjoy greater banking convenience while they extract more value from their money. In particular, we are focused on promoting and developing healthy saving and investment practices across generations.

Responsibilities

• Establish and maintain high value accounts by providing expert and professional advice and promoting high level portfolios and other financial products,

• Analyze existing UOB client’s interests, problems, and potential need for new products and services,

• Build and maintain new and existing customer relationships,

• Receive and process service requests for clients to achieve their transfer and have a low percentage of rejections in customer certifications,