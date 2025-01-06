Tuyển Social Media Hino Motors Vietnam, LTD. làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Social Media Tại Hino Motors Vietnam, LTD.
- Hà Nội: Hà Nội, Vietnam
Mô Tả Công Việc Social Media Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
1) Warranty Operation Management:
- Develop, update and get approval from Management for warranty policies
- Handle warranty evaluation from dealers and claim warranty cost settlement
- In charge of monthly settlement for warranty activities
- Prepare warranty document for new vehicles
- Dealer warranty audit and training
- Monthly warranty report and manage warranty budget
2) Evaluate technical report from dealers and conduct field actions (C/M) on market
3) Technical support
- Support customer, and dealers in term of vehicle technical problems
- Handle market complaint from dealers and customers
4) Co-operate with other function for cross-function activities such as service event, promotion programs,…
5) Other tasks assigned by Management
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Tại Hino Motors Vietnam, LTD. Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Hino Motors Vietnam, LTD.
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
