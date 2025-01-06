Tuyển Social Media Hino Motors Vietnam, LTD. làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

1) Warranty Operation Management:

- Develop, update and get approval from Management for warranty policies

- Handle warranty evaluation from dealers and claim warranty cost settlement

- In charge of monthly settlement for warranty activities

- Prepare warranty document for new vehicles

- Dealer warranty audit and training

- Monthly warranty report and manage warranty budget

2) Evaluate technical report from dealers and conduct field actions (C/M) on market

3) Technical support

- Support customer, and dealers in term of vehicle technical problems

- Handle market complaint from dealers and customers

4) Co-operate with other function for cross-function activities such as service event, promotion programs,…

5) Other tasks assigned by Management