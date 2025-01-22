Tuyển Social Media Công Ty TNHH Actsone Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Công Ty TNHH Actsone Việt Nam
Ngày đăng tuyển: 22/01/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 08/03/2025
Công Ty TNHH Actsone Việt Nam

Social Media

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Social Media Tại Công Ty TNHH Actsone Việt Nam

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Trưởng phòng
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh: R. 803

- 8th Floor, Nguyen Lam Tower, 133 Duong Ba Trac, Ward 1, District 8, Ho Chi Minh City

Mô Tả Công Việc Social Media Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

1. Creative Ideation and Direction:
. Collaborate with the Marketing and Content teams to develop creative ideas for media products, including advertisements, videos, short clips (Reels/TikTok), and images.
. Define the visual style, content approach, and messaging to align with brand strategy and target audience preferences.
2. Planning and Project Management:
. Develop production plans for videos and images based on marketing campaigns, including budgets, timelines, personnel, and equipment.
. Oversee and ensure the timely delivery of production outputs with high quality.
. Manage end-to-end projects, from concept to final product delivery.
3. Supervision of Production:
. Oversee filming, photography, and post-production processes (editing, color grading, video assembly).
.Collaborate with directors, scriptwriters, and creative teams to ensure production quality meets standards.
. Suggest technical improvements and creative ideas to optimize production efficiency.
4. Content Strategy Development:

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Tại Công Ty TNHH Actsone Việt Nam Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công Ty TNHH Actsone Việt Nam

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Công Ty TNHH Actsone Việt Nam

Công Ty TNHH Actsone Việt Nam

Quy mô: Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm: Số 20, đường 01, khu đô thị mới Him Lam, Phường Tân Hưng, Quận 7, Thành phố Hồ Chí Minh, Việt Nam

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

