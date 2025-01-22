Tuyển Social Media Công Ty TNHH Actsone Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

1. Creative Ideation and Direction:

. Collaborate with the Marketing and Content teams to develop creative ideas for media products, including advertisements, videos, short clips (Reels/TikTok), and images.

. Define the visual style, content approach, and messaging to align with brand strategy and target audience preferences.

2. Planning and Project Management:

. Develop production plans for videos and images based on marketing campaigns, including budgets, timelines, personnel, and equipment.

. Oversee and ensure the timely delivery of production outputs with high quality.

. Manage end-to-end projects, from concept to final product delivery.

3. Supervision of Production:

. Oversee filming, photography, and post-production processes (editing, color grading, video assembly).

.Collaborate with directors, scriptwriters, and creative teams to ensure production quality meets standards.

. Suggest technical improvements and creative ideas to optimize production efficiency.

4. Content Strategy Development: