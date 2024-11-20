Tuyển Thực tập sinh kế toán Kurosawa Consulting Vietnam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Tin tuyển dụng Mức độ phù hợp
Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Thực tập sinh kế toán Tại Kurosawa Consulting Vietnam
Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Bán thời gian
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm làm việc
- Hồ Chí Minh:
- 116
- 118 Nguyễn Thị Minh Khai,Hồ Chí Minh
Mô Tả Công Việc Thực tập sinh kế toán Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
• Check input and output invoices.
• Import and export accounting data, ensuring accurate and timely data.
• Prepare tax reports, bookkeeping, and perform other assigned tasks.
• Job description will be discussed in detail during the interview.
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
English CV is preferred.
Majoring in accounting, tax.
Internship period: at least 3 days/week at the office.
Good at office computer skills (Microsoft Word, Excel, Powerpoint).
Diligent, self-improvement .
Majoring in accounting, tax.
Internship period: at least 3 days/week at the office.
Good at office computer skills (Microsoft Word, Excel, Powerpoint).
Diligent, self-improvement .
Tại Kurosawa Consulting Vietnam Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Provide full equipment to serve the job.
Support and guide to perform proficiently the skills in making tax reports, financial statements, and all kinds of accounting books.
Have a clear visualization and be able to do accounting work in the company.
Opportunity to learn Japanese.
Priority to be recruited if there are good internship results.
Support and guide to perform proficiently the skills in making tax reports, financial statements, and all kinds of accounting books.
Have a clear visualization and be able to do accounting work in the company.
Opportunity to learn Japanese.
Priority to be recruited if there are good internship results.
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Kurosawa Consulting Vietnam
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
Để xem bạn có phù hợp với vị trí công việc này không, hãy
đăng nhậpvới tư cách ứng viên ngay để xem các phân tích từ 3s AI