Tuyển Thực tập sinh kế toán Kurosawa Consulting Vietnam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Mức lương Thỏa thuận Hình thức làm việc Bán thời gian Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm Không yêu cầu Cấp bậc Chưa cập nhật

Địa điểm làm việc - Hồ Chí Minh: - 116 - 118 Nguyễn Thị Minh Khai,Hồ Chí Minh

Mô Tả Công Việc Thực tập sinh kế toán Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

• Check input and output invoices.

• Import and export accounting data, ensuring accurate and timely data.

• Prepare tax reports, bookkeeping, and perform other assigned tasks.

• Job description will be discussed in detail during the interview.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

English CV is preferred.

Majoring in accounting, tax.

Internship period: at least 3 days/week at the office.

Good at office computer skills (Microsoft Word, Excel, Powerpoint).

Diligent, self-improvement .

Tại Kurosawa Consulting Vietnam Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Provide full equipment to serve the job.

Support and guide to perform proficiently the skills in making tax reports, financial statements, and all kinds of accounting books.

Have a clear visualization and be able to do accounting work in the company.

Opportunity to learn Japanese.

Priority to be recruited if there are good internship results.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Kurosawa Consulting Vietnam

