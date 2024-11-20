Tuyển Thực tập sinh kế toán Kurosawa Consulting Vietnam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Kurosawa Consulting Vietnam
Ngày đăng tuyển: 20/11/2024
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 22/12/2024
Kurosawa Consulting Vietnam

Thực tập sinh kế toán

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Thực tập sinh kế toán Tại Kurosawa Consulting Vietnam

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Bán thời gian
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh:

- 116

- 118 Nguyễn Thị Minh Khai,Hồ Chí Minh

Mô Tả Công Việc Thực tập sinh kế toán Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

• Check input and output invoices.
• Import and export accounting data, ensuring accurate and timely data.
• Prepare tax reports, bookkeeping, and perform other assigned tasks.
• Job description will be discussed in detail during the interview.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

English CV is preferred.
Majoring in accounting, tax.
Internship period: at least 3 days/week at the office.
Good at office computer skills (Microsoft Word, Excel, Powerpoint).
Diligent, self-improvement .

Tại Kurosawa Consulting Vietnam Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Provide full equipment to serve the job.
Support and guide to perform proficiently the skills in making tax reports, financial statements, and all kinds of accounting books.
Have a clear visualization and be able to do accounting work in the company.
Opportunity to learn Japanese.
Priority to be recruited if there are good internship results.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Kurosawa Consulting Vietnam

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Kurosawa Consulting Vietnam

Kurosawa Consulting Vietnam

Quy mô: Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm: Lầu 1B, 116-118 Nguyễn Thị Minh Khai, Phường 6, Quận 3, Thành phố Hồ Chí Minh

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

