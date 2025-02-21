Tuyển Thực tập sinh kế toán CÔNG TY TNHH KUROSAWA CONSULTING VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

CÔNG TY TNHH KUROSAWA CONSULTING VIỆT NAM
Ngày đăng tuyển: 21/02/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 21/03/2025
CÔNG TY TNHH KUROSAWA CONSULTING VIỆT NAM

Thực tập sinh kế toán

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Thực tập sinh kế toán Tại CÔNG TY TNHH KUROSAWA CONSULTING VIỆT NAM

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
2 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Thực tập sinh
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh: 116

- 118 Nguyễn Thị Minh Khai, Quận 3, Quận 3

Mô Tả Công Việc Thực tập sinh kế toán Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

• Check input and output invoices.
• Import and export accounting data, ensuring accurate and timely data.
• Prepare tax reports, bookkeeping, and perform other assigned tasks.
• Job description will be discussed in detail during the interview.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Majoring in accounting, tax.
Proficient in Chinese, HSK 4 or above.
Internship period: at least 3 days/week at the office.
Good at office computer skills (Accounting software, Microsoft Word, Excel).
Diligent, self-improvement.
English CV is preferred.

Tại CÔNG TY TNHH KUROSAWA CONSULTING VIỆT NAM Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Provide full equipment to serve the job.
Support and guide to perform proficiently the skills in preparing tax reports, financial statements, and all kinds of accounting books.
Have a clear visualization and be able to do accounting work in the company.
Opportunity to learn Japanese, Chinese.
Priority to be recruited if there are good internship results.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH KUROSAWA CONSULTING VIỆT NAM

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

CÔNG TY TNHH KUROSAWA CONSULTING VIỆT NAM

CÔNG TY TNHH KUROSAWA CONSULTING VIỆT NAM

Quy mô: 25 - 99 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: Lầu 1B, 116-118 Nguyễn Thị Minh Khai - Phường 06 - Quận 3 - TP Hồ Chí Minh.

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

