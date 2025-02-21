Tuyển Thực tập sinh kế toán CÔNG TY TNHH KUROSAWA CONSULTING VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Mức lương Thỏa thuận Hình thức làm việc Khác Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 2 người Kinh nghiệm Không yêu cầu Cấp bậc Thực tập sinh

Địa điểm làm việc - Hồ Chí Minh: 116 - 118 Nguyễn Thị Minh Khai, Quận 3, Quận 3

Mô Tả Công Việc Thực tập sinh kế toán Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

• Check input and output invoices.

• Import and export accounting data, ensuring accurate and timely data.

• Prepare tax reports, bookkeeping, and perform other assigned tasks.

• Job description will be discussed in detail during the interview.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Majoring in accounting, tax.

Proficient in Chinese, HSK 4 or above.

Internship period: at least 3 days/week at the office.

Good at office computer skills (Accounting software, Microsoft Word, Excel).

Diligent, self-improvement.

English CV is preferred.

Tại CÔNG TY TNHH KUROSAWA CONSULTING VIỆT NAM Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Provide full equipment to serve the job.

Support and guide to perform proficiently the skills in preparing tax reports, financial statements, and all kinds of accounting books.

Have a clear visualization and be able to do accounting work in the company.

Opportunity to learn Japanese, Chinese.

Priority to be recruited if there are good internship results.

