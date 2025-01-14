Tuyển Thực tập sinh kế toán Công Ty TNHH Savills (Việt Nam) làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Công Ty TNHH Savills (Việt Nam)
Ngày đăng tuyển: 14/01/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 15/02/2025
Công Ty TNHH Savills (Việt Nam)

Thực tập sinh kế toán

Tin tuyển dụng Mức độ phù hợp Suitable

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Thực tập sinh kế toán Tại Công Ty TNHH Savills (Việt Nam)

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Thực tập sinh
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh:

- District 1, Ho Chi Minh City

Mô Tả Công Việc Thực tập sinh kế toán Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Assist in daily accounting work:
Checking documents.
Inputting entries into accounting system.
Support to prepare tax reports.
Support to prepare bank balance report.
Other tasks assigned by Senior/ General Accountant.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Accounting Basic from university or above.
Computer Literate i.e. Microsoft Word, Excel.
Knowledge of International Accounting System is value added.
Ability to effectively communicate with employees of all areas.
Ability to maintains good connections with customers/ suppliers.

Tại Công Ty TNHH Savills (Việt Nam) Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

What will we offer?
Ready to kick off your career? Savills Vietnam offers hands-on training to launch you into the real estate world.
Learn from the best: Get insider tips and guidance from experienced mentors who've been there and done that.
Level up your skills: Sharpen your skills such as communication and teamwork to become a well-rounded pro.
Intern today, Savillian tomorrow: Impress us with your performance and get a full-time job at Savills Vietnam! Check out how others have done it!
Join the Savills community: We're a diverse and inclusive workplace where your voice matters.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công Ty TNHH Savills (Việt Nam)

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Công Ty TNHH Savills (Việt Nam)

Công Ty TNHH Savills (Việt Nam)

Quy mô: 500 - 1000 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: Tầng 21 Tòa Lotte Center 54 Liễu Giai

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

