Tuyển Trợ lý giám đốc CÔNG TY TNHH JOMA VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 20 Triệu

CÔNG TY TNHH JOMA VIỆT NAM
Ngày đăng tuyển: 09/02/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 08/03/2025
Trợ lý giám đốc

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Trợ lý giám đốc Tại CÔNG TY TNHH JOMA VIỆT NAM

Mức lương
15 - 20 Triệu
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
2 năm
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hà Nội:

- Hà Nội

Mô Tả Công Việc Trợ lý giám đốc Với Mức Lương 15 - 20 Triệu

• Perform secretarial work at meetings chaired by the Directors, record meeting minutes, convey/follow/update Directors’ directions at meetings/reports/others;
• Follow and accelerate the working progress according to the Directors’ directions recorded in the meeting minutes;
• Organize and prepare for the assigned meetings and events;
• Provide English-Vietnamese interpretation (including simultaneous and consecutive interpretation) or coordinate interpretation activities at meetings or events attended by the Director;
• Provide logistics work as well as accompany the Director at assigned meetings and events;
• Securing travel arrangements when necessary
• Maintain various records/documents/reports/others;
• Communicates with management on behalf of the Executive Director.
• Acts as a proxy for the Executive Director as needed in his or her absence.
• Assisting in developing and implementing plans and goals for the department
• Working with the director to coordinate and supervise daily operations
• Ensuring compliance with regulations and internal policies
• Monitor attainment of objectives
• Create reports and submit them to the director or other executives

Với Mức Lương 15 - 20 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

• Bachelor's Degree or above, major in Business Administration, Law, Finance, Foreign Studies, Economics, etc
• At least 2 years working in a similar position, working experience in a food and beverage company or manufacturing company is advantageous
• Age: 28 - 32
• Legal and governance knowledge: Extensive knowledge of corporate governance principles, legal requirements, regulations, and compliance is highly valuable.
• Being responsible, honest, proactive, and supportive are required characteristics.
• Excellent organizational skills and attention to detail.
• Ability to prioritize and delegate tasks.
• Excellent speaking and presentation skills
• Proficient in English in both speaking and writing
• Ability to create and present ideas in a variety of formats
• Ability to maintain confidential records
• Proficient with Microsoft Office Suite or related software.
• Strong interpersonal skills, communication skills, ability to work individually or in a team and under high pressure.

Tại CÔNG TY TNHH JOMA VIỆT NAM Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

- Salary: 15-20M
Benefits:
– 13th-month Salary;
– Is entitled to all the rights under the laws of Vietnam (holidays, annual travel, health insurance, unemployment insurance, accident insurance);
– 18 days annual leaves
– Opportunity to prove your ability and develop yourself. Provide various opportunities for promotion;
– Work in a dynamic, friendly, and joyful environment;

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH JOMA VIỆT NAM

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

CÔNG TY TNHH JOMA VIỆT NAM

Quy mô: 25 - 99 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: Lô B3 - D6, Khu đô thị mới Cầu Giấy - Phường Dịch Vọng - Quận Cầu Giấy - Hà Nội.

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

