Tuyển Trợ lý giám đốc CÔNG TY TNHH JOMA VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 20 Triệu

Mức lương 15 - 20 Triệu Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm 2 năm Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Địa điểm làm việc - Hà Nội: - Hà Nội

Mô Tả Công Việc Trợ lý giám đốc Với Mức Lương 15 - 20 Triệu

• Perform secretarial work at meetings chaired by the Directors, record meeting minutes, convey/follow/update Directors’ directions at meetings/reports/others;

• Follow and accelerate the working progress according to the Directors’ directions recorded in the meeting minutes;

• Organize and prepare for the assigned meetings and events;

• Provide English-Vietnamese interpretation (including simultaneous and consecutive interpretation) or coordinate interpretation activities at meetings or events attended by the Director;

• Provide logistics work as well as accompany the Director at assigned meetings and events;

• Securing travel arrangements when necessary

• Maintain various records/documents/reports/others;

• Communicates with management on behalf of the Executive Director.

• Acts as a proxy for the Executive Director as needed in his or her absence.

• Assisting in developing and implementing plans and goals for the department

• Working with the director to coordinate and supervise daily operations

• Ensuring compliance with regulations and internal policies

• Monitor attainment of objectives

• Create reports and submit them to the director or other executives

• Bachelor's Degree or above, major in Business Administration, Law, Finance, Foreign Studies, Economics, etc

• At least 2 years working in a similar position, working experience in a food and beverage company or manufacturing company is advantageous

• Age: 28 - 32

• Legal and governance knowledge: Extensive knowledge of corporate governance principles, legal requirements, regulations, and compliance is highly valuable.

• Being responsible, honest, proactive, and supportive are required characteristics.

• Excellent organizational skills and attention to detail.

• Ability to prioritize and delegate tasks.

• Excellent speaking and presentation skills

• Proficient in English in both speaking and writing

• Ability to create and present ideas in a variety of formats

• Ability to maintain confidential records

• Proficient with Microsoft Office Suite or related software.

• Strong interpersonal skills, communication skills, ability to work individually or in a team and under high pressure.

- Salary: 15-20M

Benefits:

– 13th-month Salary;

– Is entitled to all the rights under the laws of Vietnam (holidays, annual travel, health insurance, unemployment insurance, accident insurance);

– 18 days annual leaves

– Opportunity to prove your ability and develop yourself. Provide various opportunities for promotion;

– Work in a dynamic, friendly, and joyful environment;

