Tuyển Trưởng nhóm kinh doanh BIM GROUP làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Trưởng nhóm kinh doanh Tại BIM GROUP
- Hà Nội: Tòa nhà Hà Nội Aqua Central, 44 Yên Phụ, Phường Trúc Bạch, Quận Ba Đình, TP Hà Nội
Mô Tả Công Việc Trưởng nhóm kinh doanh Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
- Develop sales policy and pricing policy, monitor and update policies and prices until the real estate sales are completed.
- Researching on the type of real estate business products in the Company.
- Weekly monitoring of sales and business results and reporting to the Board of Directors.
- Run financial models of ongoing real estate projects.
- Make Sales reports and Sales Plans at the request of the Board of Directors.
- Other task as required by Head of Investment Department and BOD.
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
2. Having experience in real estate sales and understanding of pricing methods and sales policies is an advantage.
Tại BIM GROUP Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại BIM GROUP
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
