Tuyển Trưởng nhóm kinh doanh BIM GROUP làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

- Develop sales policy and pricing policy, monitor and update policies and prices until the real estate sales are completed.

- Researching on the type of real estate business products in the Company.

- Weekly monitoring of sales and business results and reporting to the Board of Directors.

- Run financial models of ongoing real estate projects.

- Make Sales reports and Sales Plans at the request of the Board of Directors.

- Other task as required by Head of Investment Department and BOD.