Tuyển Trưởng nhóm kinh doanh BIM GROUP làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Tuyển Trưởng nhóm kinh doanh BIM GROUP làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

BIM GROUP
Ngày đăng tuyển: 30/12/2024
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 07/03/2025
BIM GROUP

Trưởng nhóm kinh doanh

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Tin tuyển dụng Mức độ phù hợp Suitable

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Trưởng nhóm kinh doanh Tại BIM GROUP

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hà Nội: Tòa nhà Hà Nội Aqua Central, 44 Yên Phụ, Phường Trúc Bạch, Quận Ba Đình, TP Hà Nội

Mô Tả Công Việc Trưởng nhóm kinh doanh Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

- Develop sales policy and pricing policy, monitor and update policies and prices until the real estate sales are completed.
- Researching on the type of real estate business products in the Company.
- Weekly monitoring of sales and business results and reporting to the Board of Directors.
- Run financial models of ongoing real estate projects.
- Make Sales reports and Sales Plans at the request of the Board of Directors.
- Other task as required by Head of Investment Department and BOD.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

1. Bachelor degree in Real Estate/Finance or related.
2. Having experience in real estate sales and understanding of pricing methods and sales policies is an advantage.

Tại BIM GROUP Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại BIM GROUP

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng: Nếu bạn thấy rằng tin tuyển dụng này không đúng hoặc có dấu hiệu lừa đảo, hãy phản ánh với chúng tôi.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

BIM GROUP

BIM GROUP

Quy mô: Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm:

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

Chia Sẻ Tin Với Bạn Bè

Sao chép đường dẫn
https://job3s.ai/viec-lam-tuyen-truong-nhom-kinh-doanh-thu-nhap-thuong-luong-tai-ha-noi-job290219
Mạng xã hội

Tải ngay app tìm việc job3s.ai

Tải app Tải app
Tải app

Việc làm cùng ngành nghề

Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty CP TM&DV Chuyển Phát Nhanh Tân Sơn Nhất (Tasetco)
Tuyển Trưởng nhóm kinh doanh Công Ty CP TM&DV Chuyển Phát Nhanh Tân Sơn Nhất (Tasetco) làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 30 Triệu
Công Ty CP TM&DV Chuyển Phát Nhanh Tân Sơn Nhất (Tasetco)
Hạn nộp: 09/10/2025
Hà Nội Hồ Chí Minh Còn 22 ngày để ứng tuyển 15 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH NGUYÊN LIỆU NÔNG NGHIỆP MEKONG
Tuyển Trưởng nhóm kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH NGUYÊN LIỆU NÔNG NGHIỆP MEKONG làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH NGUYÊN LIỆU NÔNG NGHIỆP MEKONG
Hạn nộp: 10/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 23 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần Dịch vụ và Kỹ thuật SMC
Tuyển Trưởng nhóm kinh doanh Công ty Cổ phần Dịch vụ và Kỹ thuật SMC làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty Cổ phần Dịch vụ và Kỹ thuật SMC
Hạn nộp: 08/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 21 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm BIM Group Quảng Ninh
Tuyển Trưởng nhóm kinh doanh BIM Group Quảng Ninh làm việc tại Quảng Ninh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
BIM Group Quảng Ninh
Hạn nộp: 04/10/2025
Quảng Ninh Còn 17 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm SHINHAN VIETNAM FINANCE COMPANY LIMITED
Tuyển Trưởng nhóm kinh doanh SHINHAN VIETNAM FINANCE COMPANY LIMITED làm việc tại Đồng Nai thu nhập Thỏa thuận
SHINHAN VIETNAM FINANCE COMPANY LIMITED
Hạn nộp: 20/09/2025
Đồng Nai Còn 3 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN Y TẾ QUANG MINH
Tuyển Trưởng nhóm kinh doanh CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN Y TẾ QUANG MINH làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 20 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN Y TẾ QUANG MINH
Hạn nộp: 18/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 1 ngày để ứng tuyển 15 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Eras Group
Tuyển Trưởng nhóm kinh doanh Eras Group làm việc tại Bình Thuận thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Eras Group
Hạn nộp: 17/09/2025
Bình Thuận Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH GIẢI PHÁP TIẾP VẬN VIỆT
Tuyển Trưởng nhóm kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH GIẢI PHÁP TIẾP VẬN VIỆT làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH GIẢI PHÁP TIẾP VẬN VIỆT
Hạn nộp: 30/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 13 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ WE ARE ONE
Tuyển Trưởng nhóm kinh doanh CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ WE ARE ONE làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ WE ARE ONE
Hạn nộp: 18/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 1 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH TRUYỀN THÔNG VÀ SÁNG TẠO AT
Tuyển Trưởng nhóm kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH TRUYỀN THÔNG VÀ SÁNG TẠO AT làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 20 - 30 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH TRUYỀN THÔNG VÀ SÁNG TẠO AT
Hạn nộp: 18/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 1 ngày để ứng tuyển 20 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm cùng khu vực

Tuyển dụng việc làm Tp Inc. - Hanoi Business Center
Tuyển Market Research Tp Inc. - Hanoi Business Center làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Tp Inc. - Hanoi Business Center
Hạn nộp: 17/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ SẢN XUẤT KIM KHÍ VIỆT ĐỨC
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ SẢN XUẤT KIM KHÍ VIỆT ĐỨC làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 12 - 15 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ SẢN XUẤT KIM KHÍ VIỆT ĐỨC
Hạn nộp: 16/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển 12 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Life Sciences Co., Ltd
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp Life Sciences Co., Ltd làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 12 - 15 Triệu
Life Sciences Co., Ltd
Hạn nộp: 16/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển 12 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN STRINGEE
Tuyển Kế toán trưởng CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN STRINGEE làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 20 - 30 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN STRINGEE
Hạn nộp: 20/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 33 ngày để ứng tuyển 20 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Dasan Vietnam
Tuyển Software Engineer Công ty TNHH Dasan Vietnam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty TNHH Dasan Vietnam
Hạn nộp: 16/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CP VENICII VIỆT NAM
Tuyển Nhân viên thủ kho CÔNG TY CP VENICII VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 11 Triệu
CÔNG TY CP VENICII VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển 10 - 11 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Kỹ Nghệ Kingtech
Tuyển Nhân viên mua hàng Công Ty Cổ Phần Kỹ Nghệ Kingtech làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 9 - 15 Triệu
Công Ty Cổ Phần Kỹ Nghệ Kingtech
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 25 ngày để ứng tuyển 9 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Xuất Bản Khoa Học Và Giáo Dục Thời Đại
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp Công Ty Cổ Phần Xuất Bản Khoa Học Và Giáo Dục Thời Đại làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty Cổ Phần Xuất Bản Khoa Học Và Giáo Dục Thời Đại
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 27 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CHI NHÁNH CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DÂN KHANG TẠI HÀ NỘI
Tuyển Kế toán nội bộ CHI NHÁNH CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DÂN KHANG TẠI HÀ NỘI làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 8 - 10 Triệu
CHI NHÁNH CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DÂN KHANG TẠI HÀ NỘI
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 27 ngày để ứng tuyển 8 - 10 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KỸ THUẬT NĂNG LƯỢNG ECOSUN
Tuyển Kế toán trưởng CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KỸ THUẬT NĂNG LƯỢNG ECOSUN làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 25 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KỸ THUẬT NĂNG LƯỢNG ECOSUN
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 27 ngày để ứng tuyển 15 - 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm cùng mức lương

Tuyển dụng việc làm Tp Inc. - Hanoi Business Center
Tuyển Market Research Tp Inc. - Hanoi Business Center làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Tp Inc. - Hanoi Business Center
Hạn nộp: 17/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Ngân Hàng TMCP An Bình Pro Company
Tuyển Giao dịch viên Ngân Hàng TMCP An Bình Pro Company làm việc tại Quảng Nam thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Ngân Hàng TMCP An Bình Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 18/10/2025
Quảng Nam Còn 31 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Prym Intimates VIetnam
Tuyển Digital Marketing Prym Intimates VIetnam làm việc tại Hưng Yên thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Prym Intimates VIetnam
Hạn nộp: 17/10/2025
Hưng Yên Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Xe Buýt Daewoo Việt Nam
Tuyển Biên phiên dịch Công ty TNHH Xe Buýt Daewoo Việt Nam làm việc tại Vĩnh Phúc thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty TNHH Xe Buýt Daewoo Việt Nam
Hạn nộp: 16/10/2025
Vĩnh Phúc Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Dasan Vietnam
Tuyển Software Engineer Công ty TNHH Dasan Vietnam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty TNHH Dasan Vietnam
Hạn nộp: 16/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CP THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ ĐẦU TƯ ĐÔNG HIỆP
Tuyển Giám đốc điều hành CÔNG TY CP THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ ĐẦU TƯ ĐÔNG HIỆP làm việc tại Hải Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY CP THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ ĐẦU TƯ ĐÔNG HIỆP
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Hải Dương Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Phú Thái Global
Tuyển Kế toán trưởng Công Ty Cổ Phần Phú Thái Global làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty Cổ Phần Phú Thái Global
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Ngân Hàng TNHH MTV Việt Nam Hiện Đại (Modern Bank of Vietnam - MBV)
Tuyển Quản lý/Trưởng phòng vận hành Ngân Hàng TNHH MTV Việt Nam Hiện Đại (Modern Bank of Vietnam - MBV) làm việc tại Hải Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Ngân Hàng TNHH MTV Việt Nam Hiện Đại (Modern Bank of Vietnam - MBV)
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Hải Dương Còn 25 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited, Ho Chi Minh City Branch
Tuyển Social Media Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited, Ho Chi Minh City Branch làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited, Ho Chi Minh City Branch
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ TOSUDO
Tuyển Thực tập sinh CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ TOSUDO làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ TOSUDO
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Bình Dương Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm mới nhất

Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty CP TM&DV Chuyển Phát Nhanh Tân Sơn Nhất (Tasetco)
Tuyển Trưởng nhóm kinh doanh Công Ty CP TM&DV Chuyển Phát Nhanh Tân Sơn Nhất (Tasetco) làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 30 Triệu
Công Ty CP TM&DV Chuyển Phát Nhanh Tân Sơn Nhất (Tasetco)
Hạn nộp: 09/10/2025
Hà Nội Hồ Chí Minh Còn 22 ngày để ứng tuyển 15 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH NGUYÊN LIỆU NÔNG NGHIỆP MEKONG
Tuyển Trưởng nhóm kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH NGUYÊN LIỆU NÔNG NGHIỆP MEKONG làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH NGUYÊN LIỆU NÔNG NGHIỆP MEKONG
Hạn nộp: 10/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 23 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần Dịch vụ và Kỹ thuật SMC
Tuyển Trưởng nhóm kinh doanh Công ty Cổ phần Dịch vụ và Kỹ thuật SMC làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty Cổ phần Dịch vụ và Kỹ thuật SMC
Hạn nộp: 08/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 21 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm BIM Group Quảng Ninh
Tuyển Trưởng nhóm kinh doanh BIM Group Quảng Ninh làm việc tại Quảng Ninh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
BIM Group Quảng Ninh
Hạn nộp: 04/10/2025
Quảng Ninh Còn 17 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm SHINHAN VIETNAM FINANCE COMPANY LIMITED
Tuyển Trưởng nhóm kinh doanh SHINHAN VIETNAM FINANCE COMPANY LIMITED làm việc tại Đồng Nai thu nhập Thỏa thuận
SHINHAN VIETNAM FINANCE COMPANY LIMITED
Hạn nộp: 20/09/2025
Đồng Nai Còn 3 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN Y TẾ QUANG MINH
Tuyển Trưởng nhóm kinh doanh CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN Y TẾ QUANG MINH làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 20 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN Y TẾ QUANG MINH
Hạn nộp: 18/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 1 ngày để ứng tuyển 15 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Eras Group
Tuyển Trưởng nhóm kinh doanh Eras Group làm việc tại Bình Thuận thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Eras Group
Hạn nộp: 17/09/2025
Bình Thuận Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH GIẢI PHÁP TIẾP VẬN VIỆT
Tuyển Trưởng nhóm kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH GIẢI PHÁP TIẾP VẬN VIỆT làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH GIẢI PHÁP TIẾP VẬN VIỆT
Hạn nộp: 30/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 13 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ WE ARE ONE
Tuyển Trưởng nhóm kinh doanh CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ WE ARE ONE làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ WE ARE ONE
Hạn nộp: 18/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 1 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH TRUYỀN THÔNG VÀ SÁNG TẠO AT
Tuyển Trưởng nhóm kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH TRUYỀN THÔNG VÀ SÁNG TẠO AT làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 20 - 30 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH TRUYỀN THÔNG VÀ SÁNG TẠO AT
Hạn nộp: 18/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 1 ngày để ứng tuyển 20 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm được tìm kiếm nhiều nhất

Việc làm tham khảo

Tuyển Trưởng nhóm kinh doanh Công ty TNHH Thế Thảo làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 20 - 40 Triệu Công ty TNHH Thế Thảo
20 - 40 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Trưởng nhóm kinh doanh CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN BW JAPAN làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 12 - 25 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN BW JAPAN
12 - 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Trưởng nhóm kinh doanh CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN BW JAPAN làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 12 - 25 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN BW JAPAN
12 - 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Trưởng nhóm kinh doanh Công ty TNHH DAMON VINA làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 12 - 30 Triệu Công ty TNHH DAMON VINA
12 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Trưởng nhóm kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH BẢO HIỂM NHÂN THỌ SUN LIFE VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 20 - 35 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH BẢO HIỂM NHÂN THỌ SUN LIFE VIỆT NAM
20 - 35 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Trưởng nhóm kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH BẢO HIỂM NHÂN THỌ SUN LIFE VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 20 - 35 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH BẢO HIỂM NHÂN THỌ SUN LIFE VIỆT NAM
20 - 35 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Trưởng nhóm kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH BẢO HIỂM NHÂN THỌ SUN LIFE VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 20 - 35 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH BẢO HIỂM NHÂN THỌ SUN LIFE VIỆT NAM
20 - 35 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Trưởng nhóm kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH BẢO HIỂM NHÂN THỌ SUN LIFE VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 20 - 35 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH BẢO HIỂM NHÂN THỌ SUN LIFE VIỆT NAM
20 - 35 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Trưởng nhóm kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH BẢO HIỂM NHÂN THỌ SUN LIFE VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 20 - 35 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH BẢO HIỂM NHÂN THỌ SUN LIFE VIỆT NAM
20 - 35 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Trưởng nhóm kinh doanh CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN V-PLUS VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 20 - 30 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN V-PLUS VIỆT NAM
20 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Trưởng nhóm kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH MEDIASTEP SOFTWARE VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 17 - 40 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH MEDIASTEP SOFTWARE VIỆT NAM
17 - 40 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Trưởng nhóm kinh doanh CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ENTEC LED làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 20 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ENTEC LED
15 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Trưởng nhóm kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ DỊCH VỤ UNI VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 20 - 30 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ DỊCH VỤ UNI VIỆT NAM
20 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Trưởng nhóm kinh doanh Công ty Cổ phần NewCA làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 25 Triệu Công ty Cổ phần NewCA
15 - 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Trưởng nhóm kinh doanh Công ty TNHH Kaitashi Group làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 20 Triệu Công ty TNHH Kaitashi Group
10 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Trưởng nhóm kinh doanh CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN VẬN TẢI SÔNG BIỂN NGỌC VƯƠNG làm việc tại Hải Phòng thu nhập 10 - 40 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN VẬN TẢI SÔNG BIỂN NGỌC VƯƠNG
10 - 40 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Trưởng nhóm kinh doanh Công ty cổ phần Finy làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 20 - 22 Triệu Công ty cổ phần Finy
20 - 22 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Trưởng nhóm kinh doanh CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KIẾN TRÚC NỘI THẤT ELKAY làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 30 - 60 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KIẾN TRÚC NỘI THẤT ELKAY
30 - 60 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Trưởng nhóm kinh doanh CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TỔ CHỨC GIÁO DỤC VIP ENGLISH làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 12 - 32 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TỔ CHỨC GIÁO DỤC VIP ENGLISH
12 - 32 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Trưởng nhóm kinh doanh Công ty TNHH Đầu tư và Công Nghệ Đại Cát Tường làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 15 Triệu Công ty TNHH Đầu tư và Công Nghệ Đại Cát Tường
10 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Trưởng nhóm kinh doanh Công ty TNHH Thương mại Chí Nhân làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công ty TNHH Thương mại Chí Nhân
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Trưởng nhóm kinh doanh Công ty TNHH truyền thông Film Feeling làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 20 - 50 Triệu Công ty TNHH truyền thông Film Feeling
20 - 50 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Trưởng nhóm kinh doanh Công ty TNHH Quốc tế GGS Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 30 Triệu Công ty TNHH Quốc tế GGS Việt Nam
15 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Trưởng nhóm kinh doanh CÔNG TY TÀI CHÍNH TRÁCH NHIỆM HỮU HẠN MỘT THÀNH VIÊN SHINHAN VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 8 - 25 Triệu CÔNG TY TÀI CHÍNH TRÁCH NHIỆM HỮU HẠN MỘT THÀNH VIÊN SHINHAN VIỆT NAM
8 - 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Tuyển Trưởng nhóm kinh doanh CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DỊCH VỤ ĐỊA ỐC MGV làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 7 - 15 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DỊCH VỤ ĐỊA ỐC MGV
7 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Trưởng nhóm kinh doanh CÔNG TY TÀI CHÍNH TNHH MỘT THÀNH VIÊN BƯU ĐIỆN làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY TÀI CHÍNH TNHH MỘT THÀNH VIÊN BƯU ĐIỆN
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Trưởng nhóm kinh doanh Công ty Cổ phần viễn thông FPT làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 30 - 40 Triệu Công ty Cổ phần viễn thông FPT
30 - 40 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Tuyển Trưởng nhóm kinh doanh CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN BẤT ĐỘNG SẢN MGVN làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 7 - 15 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN BẤT ĐỘNG SẢN MGVN
7 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Trưởng nhóm kinh doanh Công Ty TNHH Bảo Hiểm Nhân Thọ AIA (Việt Nam) làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 12 - 30 Triệu Công Ty TNHH Bảo Hiểm Nhân Thọ AIA (Việt Nam)
12 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Trưởng nhóm kinh doanh Công Ty TNHH Jinha Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 13 - 18 Triệu Công Ty TNHH Jinha Việt Nam
13 - 18 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm