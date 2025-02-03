Tuyển Trưởng phòng tài chính LG Electronics Vietnam Hai Phong - Sales & Marketing Company làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Trưởng phòng tài chính Tại LG Electronics Vietnam Hai Phong - Sales & Marketing Company
- Hồ Chí Minh: 12th floor, Sofic Building, 10 Mai Chi Tho, W. Thu Thiem, Thu Duc, HCMC
Mô Tả Công Việc Trưởng phòng tài chính Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
• Collect information, study and analyze assigned market
• Approach and collect information of the projects, finding demand and design supply for the projects
• Set up and develop relationship with key persons of the project
• Set up sales forecast to prepare resources required
• Follow up the sales from the ordering, importing, delivery, payment, after sales services
• Quickly response to customer questions and proposals
• Monitoring and update CRM
• Take care of key accounts for networking and repeat purchase
• Weekly report and discuss for trouble shooting with team’s member
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
- Have good network in target market (hotel, apartment, offices, building,...)
- Have technical knowledge and installation design skills
- Good English communication skills
Tại LG Electronics Vietnam Hai Phong - Sales & Marketing Company Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại LG Electronics Vietnam Hai Phong - Sales & Marketing Company
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
đăng nhậpvới tư cách ứng viên ngay để xem các phân tích từ 3s AI