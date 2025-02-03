Tuyển Trưởng phòng tài chính LG Electronics Vietnam Hai Phong - Sales & Marketing Company làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

• Collect information, study and analyze assigned market

• Approach and collect information of the projects, finding demand and design supply for the projects

• Set up and develop relationship with key persons of the project

• Set up sales forecast to prepare resources required

• Follow up the sales from the ordering, importing, delivery, payment, after sales services

• Quickly response to customer questions and proposals

• Monitoring and update CRM

• Take care of key accounts for networking and repeat purchase

• Weekly report and discuss for trouble shooting with team’s member