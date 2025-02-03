Tuyển Trưởng phòng tài chính LG Electronics Vietnam Hai Phong - Sales & Marketing Company làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

LG Electronics Vietnam Hai Phong - Sales & Marketing Company
Ngày đăng tuyển: 03/02/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 05/03/2025
Trưởng phòng tài chính

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh: 12th floor, Sofic Building, 10 Mai Chi Tho, W. Thu Thiem, Thu Duc, HCMC

• Collect information, study and analyze assigned market
• Approach and collect information of the projects, finding demand and design supply for the projects
• Set up and develop relationship with key persons of the project
• Set up sales forecast to prepare resources required
• Follow up the sales from the ordering, importing, delivery, payment, after sales services
• Quickly response to customer questions and proposals
• Monitoring and update CRM
• Take care of key accounts for networking and repeat purchase
• Weekly report and discuss for trouble shooting with team’s member

- 03 ~ 05 years of working experience in project sales for commercial display products
- Have good network in target market (hotel, apartment, offices, building,...)
- Have technical knowledge and installation design skills
- Good English communication skills

Liên Hệ Công Ty

LG Electronics Vietnam Hai Phong - Sales & Marketing Company

Quy mô: 100 - 499 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: Tòa Lotte Mall 272 Võ Chí Công, Phường Phú Thượng, Quận Tây Hồ, Hà Nội

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

