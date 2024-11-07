Tuyển Backend Developer VĂN PHÒNG ĐẠI DIỆN STYL SOLUTIONS PTE. LTD. TẠI THÀNH PHỐ HỒ CHÍ MINH làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Mức lương Thỏa thuận Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm 1 năm Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Địa điểm làm việc - Hồ Chí Minh: 25 - 27 Đường B4, Phường An Lợi Đông, TP. Thủ Đức, Quận 2

Mô Tả Công Việc Backend Developer Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Develop applications, software modules using Java technologies

Perform Unit test, integration test to ensure quality of applications, software mudules

Tuning performance, ensure security of applications, software modules

Research and apply new technologies

Cooperate with other team member to complete projects on time

Produce daily/weekly report as requested

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Here at STYL Solutions, we encourage our employees to take initiative, propose ideas and provide them with the opportunity to dive into multiple projects. We are looking for candidates who possess the following:

Minimum education level: Bachelor Degree in Computer Science, Information Technology or equivalent

At least 1 year experience

Basic knowledge in software development process

Basic skills in Server Application Programming using Java

Basic knowledge in programming language, OOP, database design, design patterns

Basic knowledge in network communication and security.

Preferred qualifications

Experience in Web Programming technologies (HTML5, Bootstrap, jQuery, AngularJS, ...)

Catch up with modern technologies (micro-services, IOT, bigdata, ...)

Experience in using cloud services (AWS, Digital Ocean, Azure, ...

Tại VĂN PHÒNG ĐẠI DIỆN STYL SOLUTIONS PTE. LTD. TẠI THÀNH PHỐ HỒ CHÍ MINH Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

STYL Solutions will give you the favorable conditions you need to tackle difficult problems and learn cutting-edge technologies:

An international working environment with friendly and passionate colleagues

Onsite opportunity to Japan, and Singapore for training and supporting customer

Meaningful work with experienced & strong technical veterans

Flat structure, simple processes & transparency

In addition to providing you with professional growth, STYL Solutions is also committed to taking care of our employees, personally. As a full-time employee, you are automatically enrolled in our benefits program, which includes:

Attractive compensation, regular assessments, and salary reviews

Performance bonus

19 paid days off per year

1 WFH day per week (.)

100% salary & full social insurance during the probation period

Premium health care insurance (PVI)

Free lunch, snacks, coffee, and tea

Special celebration on 8/3, 1/6, Xmas, Tet holiday...

Outing/team-building activities (trip, sport, dinner...)

(.) Only apply to full-time employees meeting work conscientiousness criteria and maintaining remote productivity.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại VĂN PHÒNG ĐẠI DIỆN STYL SOLUTIONS PTE. LTD. TẠI THÀNH PHỐ HỒ CHÍ MINH

