Tuyển Backend Developer VĂN PHÒNG ĐẠI DIỆN STYL SOLUTIONS PTE. LTD. TẠI THÀNH PHỐ HỒ CHÍ MINH làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Backend Developer Tại VĂN PHÒNG ĐẠI DIỆN STYL SOLUTIONS PTE. LTD. TẠI THÀNH PHỐ HỒ CHÍ MINH
Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
1 năm
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc
- Hồ Chí Minh: 25
- 27 Đường B4, Phường An Lợi Đông, TP. Thủ Đức, Quận 2
Mô Tả Công Việc Backend Developer Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
Develop applications, software modules using Java technologies
Perform Unit test, integration test to ensure quality of applications, software mudules
Tuning performance, ensure security of applications, software modules
Research and apply new technologies
Cooperate with other team member to complete projects on time
Produce daily/weekly report as requested
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Here at STYL Solutions, we encourage our employees to take initiative, propose ideas and provide them with the opportunity to dive into multiple projects. We are looking for candidates who possess the following:
Minimum education level: Bachelor Degree in Computer Science, Information Technology or equivalent
At least 1 year experience
Basic knowledge in software development process
Basic skills in Server Application Programming using Java
Basic knowledge in programming language, OOP, database design, design patterns
Basic knowledge in network communication and security.
Preferred qualifications
Experience in Web Programming technologies (HTML5, Bootstrap, jQuery, AngularJS, ...)
Catch up with modern technologies (micro-services, IOT, bigdata, ...)
Experience in using cloud services (AWS, Digital Ocean, Azure, ...
Tại VĂN PHÒNG ĐẠI DIỆN STYL SOLUTIONS PTE. LTD. TẠI THÀNH PHỐ HỒ CHÍ MINH Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
STYL Solutions will give you the favorable conditions you need to tackle difficult problems and learn cutting-edge technologies:
An international working environment with friendly and passionate colleagues
Onsite opportunity to Japan, and Singapore for training and supporting customer
Meaningful work with experienced & strong technical veterans
Flat structure, simple processes & transparency
In addition to providing you with professional growth, STYL Solutions is also committed to taking care of our employees, personally. As a full-time employee, you are automatically enrolled in our benefits program, which includes:
Attractive compensation, regular assessments, and salary reviews
Performance bonus
19 paid days off per year
1 WFH day per week (.)
100% salary & full social insurance during the probation period
Premium health care insurance (PVI)
Free lunch, snacks, coffee, and tea
Special celebration on 8/3, 1/6, Xmas, Tet holiday...
Outing/team-building activities (trip, sport, dinner...)
(.) Only apply to full-time employees meeting work conscientiousness criteria and maintaining remote productivity.
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại VĂN PHÒNG ĐẠI DIỆN STYL SOLUTIONS PTE. LTD. TẠI THÀNH PHỐ HỒ CHÍ MINH
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
