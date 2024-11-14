Tuyển Backend Developer Công ty TNHH TPIsoftware làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Mức lương Thỏa thuận Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm 3 năm Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Địa điểm làm việc - Hồ Chí Minh: Level 10, Lim Tower 3, 29A Nguyen Dinh Chieu Street, Dakao Ward, District 1, HCMC., Quận 10

Mô Tả Công Việc Backend Developer

- Responsible for developing/maintaining overseas bank APPs

- Use Java programming language and Spring boot framework for microservice development.

- Carry out API service design, development and testing according to system specifications.

- Design system architecture, functions, testing and other related work that meet the needs of the project.

Yêu Cầu Công Việc

- Graduated from the relevant major (computer science, mathematics, or electrical and computer engineering)

- More than 3 years of program development experience in back-end (JAVA).

- Familiar with Spring Boot framework; Spring Cloud is preferred.

- Familiar with Maven/Gradle.

- Applicants with knowledge or experience of Docker and Kubernetes are preferred.

- Experience in using any public or private cloud platform GCP, OCP, or AWS cloud services is preferred.

- Strong self-learning ability and likes to study new technologies.

- Aware of teamwork and able to work collaboratively with members, experience in Scrum is a plus.

- Optimistic and proactive; dare to innovate and challenge different things.

Tại Công ty TNHH TPIsoftware Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

- Have a chance to develop your career. Attractive salaries that commensurate with work experience

- Working time: Monday to Friday

- Nice and professional working environment; Be supported and work with experienced, friendly member.

- Social insurance, health insurance.

- Travel allowance.

- Golden career path.

- Pay raise annually, over market's benchmark.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công ty TNHH TPIsoftware

