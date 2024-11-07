Tuyển Backend Developer CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHỆ VIO làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 10 - 25 Triệu

Mức lương 10 - 25 Triệu Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm 2 năm Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Địa điểm làm việc - Hồ Chí Minh: 66 Nguyễn Bá Tuyển, Phường 12, Quận Tân Bình, Thành phố Hồ Chí Minh, Việt Nam, Tân Bình

Mô Tả Công Việc Backend Developer Với Mức Lương 10 - 25 Triệu

About the Role:

We are looking for a talented Junior/ Mid-Level Back-End Developer with a strong emphasis on data science, AI, and machine learning (ML) programming to join our growing team. This role will focus on building and optimizing data-driven back-end solutions, including the development of algorithms, data models, and intelligent features that drive the core functionalities of our global mobile application. As a key contributor, you will work with our team of developers, data scientists, and front-end engineers to deliver a seamless, high-quality user experience powered by smart, data-centric technology.

Roles & Responsibilities:

Take ownership of features and improvements, overseeing the entire development cycle from initial ideation to production deployment.

Collaborate with the team to develop and maintain the Django REST Framework, serving as the backend for an innovative mobile app.

Work in an Agile environment, following SCRUM methodologies.

Collaborate with cross-functional teams, including designers, front-end developers, and product managers.

Với Mức Lương 10 - 25 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Requirements:

2+ years of experience in back-end development with Python

Strong experience with Python, Celery, Elasticsearch, and Django REST Framework.

Experience with version control systems like GitHub and GitLab.

Proficiency in Postgresql databases.

Excellent problem-solving and debugging skills.

Strong analytical, problem-solving, and communication skills, with an ability to work effectively in a team environment.

Preferred Qualifications:

Hands-on experience with natural language processing (NLP) and deep learning techniques.

Knowledge of data visualization tools and techniques for presenting data insights effectively.

Familiarity with containerization (Docker, Kubernetes) for deploying AI/ML models in scalable environments.

Experience with data handling and real-time analytics using Firebase or similar services.

Proficiency in both spoken and written English.

Tại CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHỆ VIO Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Salary: Up for Negotiation

Salary:

Benefits are given based on Vietnam rules and regulations.

Young, dynamic, teamwork working environment, regularly organizing events.

We are looking for not only a person who is a super IT developer but also a good business mindset who will be a very successful business man in the not too long distance future that don't want to have only a fixed salary every month in your whole life.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHỆ VIO

