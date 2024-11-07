Tuyển Backend Developer CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHỆ VIO làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 10 - 25 Triệu

Tuyển Backend Developer CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHỆ VIO làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 10 - 25 Triệu

CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHỆ VIO
Ngày đăng tuyển: 07/11/2024
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 06/12/2024
CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHỆ VIO

Backend Developer

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Tin tuyển dụng Mức độ phù hợp Suitable

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Backend Developer Tại CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHỆ VIO

Mức lương
10 - 25 Triệu
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
2 năm
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh: 66 Nguyễn Bá Tuyển, Phường 12, Quận Tân Bình, Thành phố Hồ Chí Minh, Việt Nam, Tân Bình

Mô Tả Công Việc Backend Developer Với Mức Lương 10 - 25 Triệu

About the Role:
We are looking for a talented Junior/ Mid-Level Back-End Developer with a strong emphasis on data science, AI, and machine learning (ML) programming to join our growing team. This role will focus on building and optimizing data-driven back-end solutions, including the development of algorithms, data models, and intelligent features that drive the core functionalities of our global mobile application. As a key contributor, you will work with our team of developers, data scientists, and front-end engineers to deliver a seamless, high-quality user experience powered by smart, data-centric technology.
Roles & Responsibilities:
Take ownership of features and improvements, overseeing the entire development cycle from initial ideation to production deployment.
Collaborate with the team to develop and maintain the Django REST Framework, serving as the backend for an innovative mobile app.
Work in an Agile environment, following SCRUM methodologies.
Collaborate with cross-functional teams, including designers, front-end developers, and product managers.

Với Mức Lương 10 - 25 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Requirements:
2+ years of experience in back-end development with Python
Strong experience with Python, Celery, Elasticsearch, and Django REST Framework.
Experience with version control systems like GitHub and GitLab.
Proficiency in Postgresql databases.
Excellent problem-solving and debugging skills.
Strong analytical, problem-solving, and communication skills, with an ability to work effectively in a team environment.
Preferred Qualifications:
Hands-on experience with natural language processing (NLP) and deep learning techniques.
Knowledge of data visualization tools and techniques for presenting data insights effectively.
Familiarity with containerization (Docker, Kubernetes) for deploying AI/ML models in scalable environments.
Experience with data handling and real-time analytics using Firebase or similar services.
Proficiency in both spoken and written English.

Tại CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHỆ VIO Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Salary: Up for Negotiation
Salary:
Benefits are given based on Vietnam rules and regulations.
Young, dynamic, teamwork working environment, regularly organizing events.
We are looking for not only a person who is a super IT developer but also a good business mindset who will be a very successful business man in the not too long distance future that don't want to have only a fixed salary every month in your whole life.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHỆ VIO

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng: Nếu bạn thấy rằng tin tuyển dụng này không đúng hoặc có dấu hiệu lừa đảo, hãy phản ánh với chúng tôi.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHỆ VIO

CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHỆ VIO

Quy mô: 25 - 99 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: 66 Nguyễn Bá Tuyển, Phường 12, Quận Tân Bình, Thành phố Hồ Chí Minh, Việt Nam

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

Chia Sẻ Tin Với Bạn Bè

Sao chép đường dẫn
https://job3s.ai/viec-lam-tuyen-developer-thu-nhap-10-25-trieu-toan-thoi-gian-tai-ho-chi-minh-job244921
Mạng xã hội

Tải ngay app tìm việc job3s.ai

Tải app Tải app
Tải app

Việc làm cùng công ty

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHỆ VIO
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHỆ VIO làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 15 - 20 Triệu
Hạn nộp: 18/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh 15 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHỆ VIO
Tuyển Nhân viên chăm sóc khách hàng CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHỆ VIO làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 12 - 20 Triệu
Hạn nộp: 30/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh 12 - 20 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm

Việc làm cùng ngành nghề

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ VÀ PHÁT TRIỂN CÔNG NGHỆ THẾ GIỚI XANH
Tuyển Backend Developer CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ VÀ PHÁT TRIỂN CÔNG NGHỆ THẾ GIỚI XANH làm việc tại Bình Định thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ VÀ PHÁT TRIỂN CÔNG NGHỆ THẾ GIỚI XANH
Hạn nộp: 08/10/2025
Bình Định Còn 24 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH AIOZ Việt Nam
Tuyển Backend Developer Công ty TNHH AIOZ Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 15 - 35 Triệu
Công ty TNHH AIOZ Việt Nam
Hạn nộp: 19/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 5 ngày để ứng tuyển 15 - 35 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Giải pháp Phân tích dữ liệu Insight Data
Tuyển Backend Developer Công ty TNHH Giải pháp Phân tích dữ liệu Insight Data làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 20 - 22 Triệu
Công ty TNHH Giải pháp Phân tích dữ liệu Insight Data
Hạn nộp: 31/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 47 ngày để ứng tuyển 20 - 22 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH GIÁO DỤC 2TARGET
Tuyển Backend Developer CÔNG TY TNHH GIÁO DỤC 2TARGET làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 25 - 30 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH GIÁO DỤC 2TARGET
Hạn nộp: 30/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 16 ngày để ứng tuyển 25 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN YOOTEK HOLDINGS
Tuyển Backend Developer CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN YOOTEK HOLDINGS làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 18 - 30 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN YOOTEK HOLDINGS
Hạn nộp: 18/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 4 ngày để ứng tuyển 18 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN SMARTOSC Pro Company
Tuyển Backend Developer CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN SMARTOSC Pro Company làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Đến 2,400 USD
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN SMARTOSC Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 10/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Tới 2,400 USD Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ Phần Rikkeisoft Pro Company
Tuyển Backend Developer Công ty Cổ Phần Rikkeisoft Pro Company làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty Cổ Phần Rikkeisoft Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 18/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 4 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty cổ phần Hạ tầng Viễn thông CMC Telecom Pro Company
Tuyển Backend Developer Công ty cổ phần Hạ tầng Viễn thông CMC Telecom Pro Company làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 20 - 35 Triệu
Công ty cổ phần Hạ tầng Viễn thông CMC Telecom Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 17/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 3 ngày để ứng tuyển 20 - 35 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Unit Corp
Tuyển Backend Developer Unit Corp làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Unit Corp
Hạn nộp: 17/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 3 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 4 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty cổ phần chuỗi bán lẻ Mini Min
Tuyển Backend Developer Công ty cổ phần chuỗi bán lẻ Mini Min làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 1 - 2 Triệu
Công ty cổ phần chuỗi bán lẻ Mini Min
Hạn nộp: 24/08/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 1 - 2 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm cùng khu vực

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ANHMY FOUNDATION
Tuyển Nhân viên kho CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ANHMY FOUNDATION làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 9 - 10 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ANHMY FOUNDATION
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển 8.5 - 9.5 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ DỊCH VỤ HP BROTHERS
Tuyển Thực tập sinh CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ DỊCH VỤ HP BROTHERS làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 3 - 5 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ DỊCH VỤ HP BROTHERS
Hạn nộp: 13/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển 3 - 5 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Avery Dennison Vietnam
Tuyển Nhân viên vận hành Avery Dennison Vietnam làm việc tại Long An thu nhập 400 - 600 USD
Avery Dennison Vietnam
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Long An Hồ Chí Minh Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển 400 - 600 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Y TẾ H&H
Tuyển Trưởng phòng Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Y TẾ H&H làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Y TẾ H&H
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH ADSAGENCY VIỆT NAM
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH ADSAGENCY VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 6 - 20 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH ADSAGENCY VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 13/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển 6 - 20 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KHOA HỌC KỸ THUẬT SAO XANH
Tuyển Trợ lý tiếng Trung CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KHOA HỌC KỸ THUẬT SAO XANH làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 15 - 25 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KHOA HỌC KỸ THUẬT SAO XANH
Hạn nộp: 25/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 11 ngày để ứng tuyển 15 - 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Ernst & Young Vietnam Limited
Tuyển Business Intelligence Ernst & Young Vietnam Limited làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Ernst & Young Vietnam Limited
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KẾT CẤU THÉP ATAD Pro Company
Tuyển Nhân viên quản lý chất lượng CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KẾT CẤU THÉP ATAD Pro Company làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KẾT CẤU THÉP ATAD Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Bình Dương Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Ngân hàng TMCP Đông Nam Á - SEABANK Pro Company
Tuyển Chuyên viên khách hàng cá nhân Ngân hàng TMCP Đông Nam Á - SEABANK Pro Company làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Ngân hàng TMCP Đông Nam Á - SEABANK Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 27/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 43 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Ô TÔ KIM TỰ THÁP
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Ô TÔ KIM TỰ THÁP làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Ô TÔ KIM TỰ THÁP
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm cùng mức lương

Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Sông Hồng Việt ( Sanaky) Pro Company
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Công ty TNHH Sông Hồng Việt ( Sanaky) Pro Company làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 10 - 25 Triệu
Công ty TNHH Sông Hồng Việt ( Sanaky) Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 30/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 16 ngày để ứng tuyển 10 - 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần BPO Mắt Bão
Tuyển Phát triển thị trường Công ty Cổ phần BPO Mắt Bão làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 10 - 25 Triệu
Công ty Cổ phần BPO Mắt Bão
Hạn nộp: 30/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 16 ngày để ứng tuyển 10 - 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH XUẤT NHẬP KHẨU NHẤT MINH ANH
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH XUẤT NHẬP KHẨU NHẤT MINH ANH làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 10 - 25 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH XUẤT NHẬP KHẨU NHẤT MINH ANH
Hạn nộp: 30/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 16 ngày để ứng tuyển 10 - 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CƠ KHÍ VÀ LẮP MÁY VIỆT NAM
Tuyển Kỹ sư xây dựng CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CƠ KHÍ VÀ LẮP MÁY VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Quảng Ninh thu nhập 10 - 25 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CƠ KHÍ VÀ LẮP MÁY VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 31/12/2025
Quảng Ninh Còn 108 ngày để ứng tuyển 10 - 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CƠ KHÍ VÀ LẮP MÁY VIỆT NAM
Tuyển Kỹ sư cơ khí CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CƠ KHÍ VÀ LẮP MÁY VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Quảng Ninh thu nhập 10 - 25 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CƠ KHÍ VÀ LẮP MÁY VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 31/12/2025
Quảng Ninh Còn 108 ngày để ứng tuyển 10 - 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm mới nhất

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ VÀ PHÁT TRIỂN CÔNG NGHỆ THẾ GIỚI XANH
Tuyển Backend Developer CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ VÀ PHÁT TRIỂN CÔNG NGHỆ THẾ GIỚI XANH làm việc tại Bình Định thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ VÀ PHÁT TRIỂN CÔNG NGHỆ THẾ GIỚI XANH
Hạn nộp: 08/10/2025
Bình Định Còn 24 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH AIOZ Việt Nam
Tuyển Backend Developer Công ty TNHH AIOZ Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 15 - 35 Triệu
Công ty TNHH AIOZ Việt Nam
Hạn nộp: 19/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 5 ngày để ứng tuyển 15 - 35 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Giải pháp Phân tích dữ liệu Insight Data
Tuyển Backend Developer Công ty TNHH Giải pháp Phân tích dữ liệu Insight Data làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 20 - 22 Triệu
Công ty TNHH Giải pháp Phân tích dữ liệu Insight Data
Hạn nộp: 31/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 47 ngày để ứng tuyển 20 - 22 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH GIÁO DỤC 2TARGET
Tuyển Backend Developer CÔNG TY TNHH GIÁO DỤC 2TARGET làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 25 - 30 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH GIÁO DỤC 2TARGET
Hạn nộp: 30/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 16 ngày để ứng tuyển 25 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN YOOTEK HOLDINGS
Tuyển Backend Developer CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN YOOTEK HOLDINGS làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 18 - 30 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN YOOTEK HOLDINGS
Hạn nộp: 18/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 4 ngày để ứng tuyển 18 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN SMARTOSC Pro Company
Tuyển Backend Developer CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN SMARTOSC Pro Company làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Đến 2,400 USD
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN SMARTOSC Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 10/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Tới 2,400 USD Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ Phần Rikkeisoft Pro Company
Tuyển Backend Developer Công ty Cổ Phần Rikkeisoft Pro Company làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty Cổ Phần Rikkeisoft Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 18/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 4 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty cổ phần Hạ tầng Viễn thông CMC Telecom Pro Company
Tuyển Backend Developer Công ty cổ phần Hạ tầng Viễn thông CMC Telecom Pro Company làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 20 - 35 Triệu
Công ty cổ phần Hạ tầng Viễn thông CMC Telecom Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 17/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 3 ngày để ứng tuyển 20 - 35 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Unit Corp
Tuyển Backend Developer Unit Corp làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Unit Corp
Hạn nộp: 17/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 3 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 4 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty cổ phần chuỗi bán lẻ Mini Min
Tuyển Backend Developer Công ty cổ phần chuỗi bán lẻ Mini Min làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 1 - 2 Triệu
Công ty cổ phần chuỗi bán lẻ Mini Min
Hạn nộp: 24/08/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 1 - 2 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm được tìm kiếm nhiều nhất

Việc làm tham khảo

Tuyển Backend Developer CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHỆ CLOUDGO làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHỆ CLOUDGO
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Backend Developer CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN QUỐC TẾ ANH VĂN HỘI VIỆT MỸ làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 40 - 50 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN QUỐC TẾ ANH VĂN HỘI VIỆT MỸ
40 - 50 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Backend Developer Công ty TNHH TPIsoftware làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công ty TNHH TPIsoftware
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Backend Developer CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ DCORP làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ DCORP
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Backend Developer CÔNG TY TNHH PHẦN MỀM FPT làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY TNHH PHẦN MỀM FPT
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Backend Developer Alpaca Solutions làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Alpaca Solutions
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Backend Developer Công ty CP Giải pháp Thanh toán Việt Nam (VNPAY) Pro Company làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công ty CP Giải pháp Thanh toán Việt Nam (VNPAY) Pro Company
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Backend Developer Công ty TNHH Giải Pháp Phần Mềm DHS làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công ty TNHH Giải Pháp Phần Mềm DHS
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Backend Developer CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TRÒ CHƠI ASCEND làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 17 - 22 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TRÒ CHƠI ASCEND
17 - 22 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Backend Developer CÔNG TY TNHH BELLEZA VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY TNHH BELLEZA VIỆT NAM
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Backend Developer CÔNG TY TNHH GIẢI PHÁP CÔNG NGHỆ PT SOLUTIONS làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY TNHH GIẢI PHÁP CÔNG NGHỆ PT SOLUTIONS
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Backend Developer Công ty TNHH Phần Mềm Dsoft làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công ty TNHH Phần Mềm Dsoft
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Tuyển Backend Developer SHINHAN FINANCE Pro Company làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận SHINHAN FINANCE Pro Company
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Backend Developer CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHỆ ITECH ASIA làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 5 - 55 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHỆ ITECH ASIA
5 - 55 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Backend Developer CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TM DV TRANG BEAUTY CENTER làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TM DV TRANG BEAUTY CENTER
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Backend Developer Splus Software làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Splus Software
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Backend Developer Công Ty TNHH Công Nghệ DK Tech làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 8 - 12 Triệu Công Ty TNHH Công Nghệ DK Tech
8 - 12 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Backend Developer Công ty TNHH Phần Mềm Dsoft làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công ty TNHH Phần Mềm Dsoft
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Backend Developer CÔNG TY CP N & H LOGISTICS làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY CP N & H LOGISTICS
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Backend Developer CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN FUNDIIN làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN FUNDIIN
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Backend Developer Công ty TNHH NTT DATA VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công ty TNHH NTT DATA VIỆT NAM
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 4 năm
Tuyển Backend Developer Sendo Technology JSC làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 20 - 25 Triệu Sendo Technology JSC
20 - 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Backend Developer WATA SOFTWARE làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận WATA SOFTWARE
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 4 năm
Tuyển Backend Developer Công ty CP Kids Plaza làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 15 - 25 Triệu Công ty CP Kids Plaza
15 - 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 4 năm
Tuyển Backend Developer Công ty Cổ Phần Bản Viên làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công ty Cổ Phần Bản Viên
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Backend Developer CÔNG TY TNHH W2SOLUTION VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY TNHH W2SOLUTION VIỆT NAM
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Backend Developer Công ty TNHH Giải pháp Phân tích dữ liệu Insight Data làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 30 - 40 Triệu Công ty TNHH Giải pháp Phân tích dữ liệu Insight Data
30 - 40 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Backend Developer Mona Media làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 8 - 10 Triệu Mona Media
8 - 10 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Tuyển Backend Developer CÔNG TY TNHH GALAXY DIGITAL HOLDINGS làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY TNHH GALAXY DIGITAL HOLDINGS
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Backend Developer Flamedia JSC làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Từ 12 Triệu Flamedia JSC
Trên 12 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm