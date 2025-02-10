Tuyển Brand Marketing AFG Viet Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Aim - Brief overview of position purpose:

Lead Brand Growth in Northern Vietnam

The Northern Brand Marketing Manager (North) plays a crucial role in driving brand awareness, customer engagement, and business growth for Al Fresco's Group in the Northern region. This position will drive & manage REWARDS (North) and oversee the marketing efforts for four key brands: Al Fresco's, Pepperonis, Jaspas Hanoi, and Jacksons Steakhouse in the North.

This position is responsible for the execution of the Big Picture AFG Marketing and Branding Plan. It also ensures clear alignment between AFG’s operations and marketing teams at all times ensuring strategic buy in throughout the company. This position oversees and ensures the effectiveness of AFG Loyalty Programs, Design, Digital Channels & Partnerships.

Key Accountabilities:

1. Membership Program Development: Drive the growth and engagement of the Rewards Plus program in the North, maximizing member value and loyalty.

2. Strategic Brand Marketing Planning: Develop and execute integrated marketing campaigns that align with brand positioning and business objectives in the Northern region.

3. Competitive Analysis and Identifying Growth Opportunities: Conduct in-depth market research and competitor analysis to identify new opportunities for growth and optimize marketing strategies in the Northern market.