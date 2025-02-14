Tuyển Brand Marketing ENERGIZER SINGAPORE PTE LTD CO.,LTD làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Position Summary

The Brand Activation Manager leads in the development of annual brand plans for relevant market/s and manages execution of agreed plans to drive business growth consistent with the International marketing cycle plan and global direction. Champions the execution of marketing cycle plans both centrally and locally led to local sales teams to deliver in-store excellence and drive business growth.

The position is for management of Vietnam cluster.

Universal Accountabilities

• Annual execution of the Batteries and Lights Marketing Plan

• Leads in product portfolio and price management

• Leads the activations for Batteries and Lights business

• Has solid understanding on key drivers for the business

Specific Accountabilities

• Development of annual marketing plan focused on Vietnam Market to meet business objectives in line with global direction

• Develops a detailed understanding of all aspects of the market using global insights plus local category, trade, shopper and consumer and competitor data that provides competitive advantage