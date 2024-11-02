Tuyển Business Analyst CÔNG TY TNHH PHẦN MỀM FPT làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Mức lương Thỏa thuận Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 4 người Kinh nghiệm 5 năm Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Mô Tả Công Việc Business Analyst Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

- Analyze existing systems of customer to capture system requirement.

- Consult customer on change requirement between legacy and new platform.

- Document functional and business requirements documents including activity diagrams and use cases.

- Communicate with customers to clarify business and support if there is any requirement change from customer.

- Take responsibility of supporting developers to communicate with the customers.

- Compose related documents, such as: Application Verification Form, User Manual, UAT Training...

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

- Minimum 4 years experience

- Major in Computer Science/ Information Technology (or equivalent) is desirable.

- Fluent in English or Japanese (both oral & written).

- Be proactive, creative and positive attitude at work.

- Ability to research documents and analyze requirements.

- Proficiency in UML, Design and Modelling tools is a plus.

- Have good skill at: Teamwork, Analysis, Design, Communication and Presentation.

- Team management skill is a plus.

- Responsible, accurate and able to work under high pressure and to strict deadlines.

Tại CÔNG TY TNHH PHẦN MỀM FPT Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

- Join BA Training course with clear promotion path, lots of positions and promotion

opportunities for employees.

- Continuous development of hard and soft skills through work and professional trainings.

- Attractive salary, performance based award.

- Fully pay social insurance and give FPT health insurance package to employees

- Company's labor policy completely pursuant to Vietnamese labor legislation plus other benefits

offered by the company (Company trip, Holiday, etc.)

- Young and dynamic working environment.

- Exciting leisure: sport and art events (running club, badminton club, family day...)

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH PHẦN MỀM FPT

