Tuyển Business Analyst Công ty TNHH Sunjin Vina làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 15 - 20 Triệu

Mức lương 15 - 20 Triệu Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm 2 năm Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Địa điểm làm việc - Hồ Chí Minh: Phường Thủ Thiêm, Quận 2, Quận 2

Mô Tả Công Việc Business Analyst Với Mức Lương 15 - 20 Triệu

Với Mức Lương 15 - 20 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

At least 2 years of experience as a Business Analyst in ERP, enterprise software, or integrated systems.

Understand common industry-standard business processes in accounting, manufacturing, and warehouse management

Good analysis, documentation and communication skills to work effectively with IT and business teams.

Can communicate in English.

Preference will be given to candidates working in internal companies

Tại Công ty TNHH Sunjin Vina Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

At least 2 years of experience as a Business Analyst in ERP, enterprise software, or integrated systems.

Understand common industry-standard business processes in accounting, manufacturing, and warehouse management

Good analysis, documentation and communication skills to work effectively with IT and business teams.

Can communicate in English.

Preference will be given to candidates working in internal companies

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công ty TNHH Sunjin Vina

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây. Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin