Tuyển Business Analyst Công ty TNHH Sunjin Vina làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 15 - 20 Triệu

Công ty TNHH Sunjin Vina
Ngày đăng tuyển: 24/03/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 23/04/2025
Công ty TNHH Sunjin Vina

Business Analyst

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Business Analyst Tại Công ty TNHH Sunjin Vina

Mức lương
15 - 20 Triệu
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
2 năm
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh: Phường Thủ Thiêm, Quận 2, Quận 2

Mô Tả Công Việc Business Analyst Với Mức Lương 15 - 20 Triệu

Với Mức Lương 15 - 20 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

At least 2 years of experience as a Business Analyst in ERP, enterprise software, or integrated systems.
Understand common industry-standard business processes in accounting, manufacturing, and warehouse management
Good analysis, documentation and communication skills to work effectively with IT and business teams.
Can communicate in English.
Preference will be given to candidates working in internal companies

Tại Công ty TNHH Sunjin Vina Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công ty TNHH Sunjin Vina

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Công ty TNHH Sunjin Vina

Công ty TNHH Sunjin Vina

Quy mô: 500 - 1000 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: Lô II - 11, KCN Hố Nai, Xã Hố Nai 3, Huyện Trảng Bom, Tỉnh Đồng Nai, Việt Nam

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

