Tuyển Chuyên viên pháp chế GTV VIETNAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Chuyên viên pháp chế Tại GTV VIETNAM
- Hà Nội: Hà Nội, Việt Nam
Mô Tả Công Việc Chuyên viên pháp chế Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
This position will play a critical role in managing the company’s legal and regulatory affairs, ensuring compliance, and supporting the company’s growth.
Key Responsibilities:
Responsible for CHECK - CONSULT - BUILD - CONTROL all matters related to corporate legal within our organization.
- Provide legal advice on a wide range of issues, including but not limited to intellectual property, data privacy, corporate governance, and contract negotiations.
- Draft, review, and negotiate various legal documents, including contracts, licensing, and partnership agreements.
- Ensure compliance with governance laws and regulations, particularly in the technology sector.
- Conduct legal research and stay updated on changes in laws and regulations that may impact the business.
- Identify and manage legal risks and opportunities related to industry, partnerships, and expansion.
- Collaborate with internal stakeholders to develop policies and procedures that mitigate risks.
- Manage external legal counsel as needed for specialized legal matters.
- Assist in resolving disputes and legal claims, including overseeing litigation and arbitration processes.
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Tại GTV VIETNAM Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại GTV VIETNAM
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
