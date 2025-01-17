Tuyển Chuyên viên pháp chế GTV VIETNAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Tuyển Chuyên viên pháp chế GTV VIETNAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

GTV VIETNAM
Ngày đăng tuyển: 17/01/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 03/03/2025
GTV VIETNAM

Chuyên viên pháp chế

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Chuyên viên pháp chế Tại GTV VIETNAM

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hà Nội: Hà Nội, Việt Nam

Mô Tả Công Việc Chuyên viên pháp chế Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

This position will play a critical role in managing the company’s legal and regulatory affairs, ensuring compliance, and supporting the company’s growth.
Key Responsibilities:
Responsible for CHECK - CONSULT - BUILD - CONTROL all matters related to corporate legal within our organization.
- Provide legal advice on a wide range of issues, including but not limited to intellectual property, data privacy, corporate governance, and contract negotiations.
- Draft, review, and negotiate various legal documents, including contracts, licensing, and partnership agreements.
- Ensure compliance with governance laws and regulations, particularly in the technology sector.
- Conduct legal research and stay updated on changes in laws and regulations that may impact the business.
- Identify and manage legal risks and opportunities related to industry, partnerships, and expansion.
- Collaborate with internal stakeholders to develop policies and procedures that mitigate risks.
- Manage external legal counsel as needed for specialized legal matters.
- Assist in resolving disputes and legal claims, including overseeing litigation and arbitration processes.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Tại GTV VIETNAM Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại GTV VIETNAM

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

GTV VIETNAM

GTV VIETNAM

Quy mô: Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm: HR Department

