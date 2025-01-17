Tuyển Chuyên viên pháp chế GTV VIETNAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

This position will play a critical role in managing the company’s legal and regulatory affairs, ensuring compliance, and supporting the company’s growth.

Key Responsibilities:

Responsible for CHECK - CONSULT - BUILD - CONTROL all matters related to corporate legal within our organization.

- Provide legal advice on a wide range of issues, including but not limited to intellectual property, data privacy, corporate governance, and contract negotiations.

- Draft, review, and negotiate various legal documents, including contracts, licensing, and partnership agreements.

- Ensure compliance with governance laws and regulations, particularly in the technology sector.

- Conduct legal research and stay updated on changes in laws and regulations that may impact the business.

- Identify and manage legal risks and opportunities related to industry, partnerships, and expansion.

- Collaborate with internal stakeholders to develop policies and procedures that mitigate risks.

- Manage external legal counsel as needed for specialized legal matters.

- Assist in resolving disputes and legal claims, including overseeing litigation and arbitration processes.