Tuyển Cloud Engineer Tek Experts Co., Ltd làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Cloud Engineer Tại Tek Experts Co., Ltd
- Hà Nội: Hà Nội, Việt Nam
Mô Tả Công Việc Cloud Engineer Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
We’re seeking a Cloud Engineer - Systems/ Network/ Security/ DevOps and Automation/ Database/Storage and Backup/ Modern Workplace/ FinOps to design, deploy, and manage robust, scalable, and secure cloud infrastructure solutions. The Cloud Engineer will be instrumental in automating cloud operations, ensuring security and compliance, and optimizing cloud environments for performance and cost-efficiency. The ideal candidate will have a strong background in cloud computing principles and hands-on experience with cloud platforms across hybrid and multi-cloud environments.
About us
We are TeKnowledge, where people lead, and tech empowers. In an ever-evolving technological landscape, standing still is not an option. That’s why at TeKnowledge, we don’t just adapt to change—we ignite it.
We provide expert technology services for AI, Customer Experience and Cybersecurity.
We catalyze innovation at every turn, sparking continuous evolution that drives progress and empowers our clients to lead the way in their industries. We focus on what truly matters: creating lasting, scalable change that drives meaningful progress for our customers, our people, and our company.
Responsibilities
This role will:
