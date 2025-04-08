Tuyển Cloud Engineer Air Liquide Viet Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Cloud Engineer Tại Air Liquide Viet Nam
Mô Tả Công Việc Cloud Engineer Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
The mission is to provide operations result review, financial analysis, planning and reporting of business activities in a timely manner, hence contribute to resource optimization and cost efficiency. Primary responsibilities include monthly P&L reporting, variance & performance analysis, Target/Rolling Forecast, investment analysis / control, and some market intelligence. The position should closely interact with Sales & Business Developers, Operation, and Finance & Accounting for commercial affairs to achieve the company’s goal and objectives.
Job Details:
1. Monthly closing - Reporting & performance analysis
- Manage data interface to the different reporting systems and manage allocation rules to various product lines.
- Perform variance analysis of Company’s performance on a monthly basis in coordination with different departments.
- Respond to other ad-hoc request from Group, HUB and Cluster
2. Business planning for Industrial Merchant
- Drive Target and Reforecast exercise according to the time frame required in close coordination with Finance & Accounting
