Tuyển Content Creator CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN MORINAGA NUTRITIONAL FOODS VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 17 - 24 Triệu

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Content Creator Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN MORINAGA NUTRITIONAL FOODS VIỆT NAM
- Hà Nội: Hà Nội, Việt Nam
Mô Tả Công Việc Content Creator Với Mức Lương 17 - 24 Triệu
1 - Coordinate with digital marketing to effectively build and manage the company's social media channels;
2 - Build content on social channels (Website, Fanpage, Youtube, TikTok ...): Come up with image ideas, write content, edit and update, manage the website ....
3 - Write PR articles, press releases ... build scripts and be responsible for producing communication content for the brand and product
4 - Edit content on other channels such as email, seeding, email, social networks, zalo ....
6 - Administer, write SEO standard articles, edit SEO according to the website's search engine orientation
7 - Responsible for writing PR articles, media scripts, supporting sales content on channels and co-brand activities
8 - Ensure proactive implementation of summary reports to evaluate the effectiveness of content on social channels (monthly reports, quarterly reports, annual reports)
9 - Support other members in activities related to PR/Media/Customer Care as required by management
