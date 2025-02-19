Tuyển Content Creator CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN MORINAGA NUTRITIONAL FOODS VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 17 - 24 Triệu

CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN MORINAGA NUTRITIONAL FOODS VIỆT NAM
Ngày đăng tuyển: 19/02/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 21/03/2025
Content Creator

Mức lương
17 - 24 Triệu
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hà Nội: Hà Nội, Việt Nam

Mô Tả Công Việc Content Creator Với Mức Lương 17 - 24 Triệu

1 - Coordinate with digital marketing to effectively build and manage the company's social media channels;
2 - Build content on social channels (Website, Fanpage, Youtube, TikTok ...): Come up with image ideas, write content, edit and update, manage the website ....
3 - Write PR articles, press releases ... build scripts and be responsible for producing communication content for the brand and product
4 - Edit content on other channels such as email, seeding, email, social networks, zalo ....
6 - Administer, write SEO standard articles, edit SEO according to the website's search engine orientation
7 - Responsible for writing PR articles, media scripts, supporting sales content on channels and co-brand activities
8 - Ensure proactive implementation of summary reports to evaluate the effectiveness of content on social channels (monthly reports, quarterly reports, annual reports)
9 - Support other members in activities related to PR/Media/Customer Care as required by management

Với Mức Lương 17 - 24 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

- Bachelor's degree in brand communications, journalism, communications, marketing, public relations or related fields

Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN MORINAGA NUTRITIONAL FOODS VIỆT NAM Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Quy mô: 500 - 1000 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: Tầng 16, toà nhà Coninco, số 4 Tôn Thất Tùng, Đống Đa, Hà Nội

