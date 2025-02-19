Tuyển Content Creator CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN MORINAGA NUTRITIONAL FOODS VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 17 - 24 Triệu

1 - Coordinate with digital marketing to effectively build and manage the company's social media channels;

2 - Build content on social channels (Website, Fanpage, Youtube, TikTok ...): Come up with image ideas, write content, edit and update, manage the website ....

3 - Write PR articles, press releases ... build scripts and be responsible for producing communication content for the brand and product

4 - Edit content on other channels such as email, seeding, email, social networks, zalo ....

6 - Administer, write SEO standard articles, edit SEO according to the website's search engine orientation

7 - Responsible for writing PR articles, media scripts, supporting sales content on channels and co-brand activities

8 - Ensure proactive implementation of summary reports to evaluate the effectiveness of content on social channels (monthly reports, quarterly reports, annual reports)

9 - Support other members in activities related to PR/Media/Customer Care as required by management