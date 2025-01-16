Tuyển Data Analyst SHINHAN VIETNAM FINANCE COMPANY LIMITED làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Data Analyst Tại SHINHAN VIETNAM FINANCE COMPANY LIMITED
- Hồ Chí Minh: Lầu 19, tòa nhà The Mett, số 15 Trần Bạch Đằng, phường Thủ Thiêm, Thành phố Thủ Đức
Mô Tả Công Việc Data Analyst Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
Data Analyst & Reporting Associate plays a key role to analyze data, help understand and articulate digital business performance and, in all projects, to provide more insight to support division strategies execution.
He/She plays key supportive role to Digital & Marketing Head and Digital Performance officer in develop Champion challenges programs and optimization projects in coordination with internal departments of D&M Division, sales Division and other Divisions to maximize acquisition volume and new business opportunity.
His/her key accountabilities include:
• Data analysis:
- Understand & organize precise the objective of Digital & Marketing projects to aggregate, synthesize the correct data.
- Follow- up and report performance of Digital & Marketing projects & optimization projects outcome
- Assist in synthesize and analyze actionable data, insight and performance of all current SVFC digital businesses to help Division Head or relevant Department Heads having specific insight for process optimization.
• Market Research:
- Market Research per Division Head request and reports preparation.
• Other tasks:
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Tại SHINHAN VIETNAM FINANCE COMPANY LIMITED Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại SHINHAN VIETNAM FINANCE COMPANY LIMITED
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
