Tuyển Data Analyst SHINHAN VIETNAM FINANCE COMPANY LIMITED làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Data Analyst & Reporting Associate plays a key role to analyze data, help understand and articulate digital business performance and, in all projects, to provide more insight to support division strategies execution.

He/She plays key supportive role to Digital & Marketing Head and Digital Performance officer in develop Champion challenges programs and optimization projects in coordination with internal departments of D&M Division, sales Division and other Divisions to maximize acquisition volume and new business opportunity.

His/her key accountabilities include:

• Data analysis:

- Understand & organize precise the objective of Digital & Marketing projects to aggregate, synthesize the correct data.

- Follow- up and report performance of Digital & Marketing projects & optimization projects outcome

- Assist in synthesize and analyze actionable data, insight and performance of all current SVFC digital businesses to help Division Head or relevant Department Heads having specific insight for process optimization.

• Market Research:

- Market Research per Division Head request and reports preparation.

• Other tasks: