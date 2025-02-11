Tuyển Data Analyst CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN JETPAY làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Tin tuyển dụng Mức độ phù hợp
Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Data Analyst Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN JETPAY
Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
3 năm
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc
- Hà Nội: Tòa N03T6, Ngoại Giao Đoàn, Bắc Từ Liêm, Quận Bắc Từ Liêm
Mô Tả Công Việc Data Analyst Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
Data Collection
Data Analysis
Report Building
Reporting System Development
Process Optimization
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Strong proficiency in Excel and data analysis
BI tools
SQL and NoSQL database development
R, Python, and SQL
BI tools
SQL and NoSQL database development
R, Python, and SQL
Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN JETPAY Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Dedicated Employee Care:
Agreement for salary (Based on your ability and experience, we never offer less than you deserve)
Salary’s review twice a year
Year-end bonus based on performance, from 2 months' salary
Free lunch provided at the company
Working hours: 8am - 5:30pm (Monday - Friday)
Birthday gifts, sick leave, maternity leave, vacation, teambuilding, and full health check-ups
Cultural and sports clubs and many regular cultural and recreational programs
Modern, spacious working environment with many entertainment facilities: bar, mini golf course, climbing area...
Cool and airy office surroundings, convenient for transportation
Open, professional environment that promotes creativity:
Working for a company with a mission to serve society, providing products and services to change productivity for organizations and individuals
Culture of open communication and enthusiastic support; young, understanding leaders and friendly colleagues
Structured working process, clear product vision
Encourages initiative and active learning
Focus on supporting personal development:
Career development path for each position and individual, towards management or specialist roles
Participation in professional and soft skills training courses at different stages
Participation in professional clubs
Agreement for salary (Based on your ability and experience, we never offer less than you deserve)
Salary’s review twice a year
Year-end bonus based on performance, from 2 months' salary
Free lunch provided at the company
Working hours: 8am - 5:30pm (Monday - Friday)
Birthday gifts, sick leave, maternity leave, vacation, teambuilding, and full health check-ups
Cultural and sports clubs and many regular cultural and recreational programs
Modern, spacious working environment with many entertainment facilities: bar, mini golf course, climbing area...
Cool and airy office surroundings, convenient for transportation
Open, professional environment that promotes creativity:
Working for a company with a mission to serve society, providing products and services to change productivity for organizations and individuals
Culture of open communication and enthusiastic support; young, understanding leaders and friendly colleagues
Structured working process, clear product vision
Encourages initiative and active learning
Focus on supporting personal development:
Career development path for each position and individual, towards management or specialist roles
Participation in professional and soft skills training courses at different stages
Participation in professional clubs
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN JETPAY
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
Để xem bạn có phù hợp với vị trí công việc này không, hãy
đăng nhậpvới tư cách ứng viên ngay để xem các phân tích từ 3s AI