Tuyển Data Analyst CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN JETPAY làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Mức lương Thỏa thuận Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm 3 năm Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Địa điểm làm việc - Hà Nội: Tòa N03T6, Ngoại Giao Đoàn, Bắc Từ Liêm, Quận Bắc Từ Liêm

Mô Tả Công Việc Data Analyst Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Data Collection

Data Analysis

Report Building

Reporting System Development

Process Optimization

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Strong proficiency in Excel and data analysis

BI tools

SQL and NoSQL database development

R, Python, and SQL

Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN JETPAY Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Dedicated Employee Care:

Agreement for salary (Based on your ability and experience, we never offer less than you deserve)

Salary’s review twice a year

Year-end bonus based on performance, from 2 months' salary

Free lunch provided at the company

Working hours: 8am - 5:30pm (Monday - Friday)

Birthday gifts, sick leave, maternity leave, vacation, teambuilding, and full health check-ups

Cultural and sports clubs and many regular cultural and recreational programs

Modern, spacious working environment with many entertainment facilities: bar, mini golf course, climbing area...

Cool and airy office surroundings, convenient for transportation

Open, professional environment that promotes creativity:

Working for a company with a mission to serve society, providing products and services to change productivity for organizations and individuals

Culture of open communication and enthusiastic support; young, understanding leaders and friendly colleagues

Structured working process, clear product vision

Encourages initiative and active learning

Focus on supporting personal development:

Career development path for each position and individual, towards management or specialist roles

Participation in professional and soft skills training courses at different stages

Participation in professional clubs

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN JETPAY

