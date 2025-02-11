Tuyển Data Analyst CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN JETPAY làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Tuyển Data Analyst CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN JETPAY làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN JETPAY
Ngày đăng tuyển: 11/02/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 14/03/2025
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN JETPAY

Data Analyst

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Tin tuyển dụng Mức độ phù hợp Suitable

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Data Analyst Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN JETPAY

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
3 năm
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hà Nội: Tòa N03T6, Ngoại Giao Đoàn, Bắc Từ Liêm, Quận Bắc Từ Liêm

Mô Tả Công Việc Data Analyst Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Data Collection
Data Analysis
Report Building
Reporting System Development
Process Optimization

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Strong proficiency in Excel and data analysis
BI tools
SQL and NoSQL database development
R, Python, and SQL

Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN JETPAY Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Dedicated Employee Care:
Agreement for salary (Based on your ability and experience, we never offer less than you deserve)
Salary’s review twice a year
Year-end bonus based on performance, from 2 months' salary
Free lunch provided at the company
Working hours: 8am - 5:30pm (Monday - Friday)
Birthday gifts, sick leave, maternity leave, vacation, teambuilding, and full health check-ups
Cultural and sports clubs and many regular cultural and recreational programs
Modern, spacious working environment with many entertainment facilities: bar, mini golf course, climbing area...
Cool and airy office surroundings, convenient for transportation
Open, professional environment that promotes creativity:
Working for a company with a mission to serve society, providing products and services to change productivity for organizations and individuals
Culture of open communication and enthusiastic support; young, understanding leaders and friendly colleagues
Structured working process, clear product vision
Encourages initiative and active learning
Focus on supporting personal development:
Career development path for each position and individual, towards management or specialist roles
Participation in professional and soft skills training courses at different stages
Participation in professional clubs

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN JETPAY

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng: Nếu bạn thấy rằng tin tuyển dụng này không đúng hoặc có dấu hiệu lừa đảo, hãy phản ánh với chúng tôi.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN JETPAY

CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN JETPAY

Quy mô: Trên 1000 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: Tầng 3 Tòa N03T6 Ngoại Giao Đoàn, Xuân Tảo, Bắc Từ Liêm, Hà Nội

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

Chia Sẻ Tin Với Bạn Bè

Sao chép đường dẫn
https://job3s.ai/viec-lam-tuyen-data-analyst-thu-nhap-thoa-thuan-toan-thoi-gian-tai-ha-noi-job289764
Mạng xã hội

Tải ngay app tìm việc job3s.ai

Tải app Tải app
Tải app

Việc làm cùng ngành nghề

Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ Alphaway
Tuyển Data Analyst Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ Alphaway làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 18 - 26 Triệu
Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ Alphaway
Hạn nộp: 17/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 26 ngày để ứng tuyển 18 - 26 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần METUB Việt Nam
Tuyển Data Analyst Công ty Cổ phần METUB Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty Cổ phần METUB Việt Nam
Hạn nộp: 18/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Trusting Social
Tuyển Data Analyst Trusting Social làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 2 - 35 USD
Trusting Social
Hạn nộp: 11/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 2 - 35 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN BLACKGEMS GLOBAL
Tuyển Data Analyst CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN BLACKGEMS GLOBAL làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 3 - 5 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN BLACKGEMS GLOBAL
Hạn nộp: 14/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 3 - 5 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Unimob Studio
Tuyển Data Analyst Unimob Studio làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 12 - 15 Triệu
Unimob Studio
Hạn nộp: 13/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 12 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Trusting Social
Tuyển Data Analyst Trusting Social làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Trusting Social
Hạn nộp: 11/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm FE CREDIT
Tuyển Data Analyst FE CREDIT làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
FE CREDIT
Hạn nộp: 12/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Ngân Hàng TNHH Indovina – Hội Sở
Tuyển Data Analyst Ngân Hàng TNHH Indovina – Hội Sở làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Ngân Hàng TNHH Indovina – Hội Sở
Hạn nộp: 11/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH MTV STRIDE
Tuyển Data Analyst CÔNG TY TNHH MTV STRIDE làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 10 - 15 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH MTV STRIDE
Hạn nộp: 10/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 10 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Giải Pháp BNK
Tuyển Data Analyst Công Ty Cổ Phần Giải Pháp BNK làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty Cổ Phần Giải Pháp BNK
Hạn nộp: 01/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm cùng khu vực

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH CỘNG CÀ PHÊ
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp CÔNG TY TNHH CỘNG CÀ PHÊ làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 12 - 15 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH CỘNG CÀ PHÊ
Hạn nộp: 31/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 40 ngày để ứng tuyển 12 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Xuất nhập khẩu Vietshine
Tuyển Trưởng phòng kinh doanh Công ty TNHH Xuất nhập khẩu Vietshine làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 20 - 25 Triệu
Công ty TNHH Xuất nhập khẩu Vietshine
Hạn nộp: 20/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển 20 - 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Đầu Tư Và Xây Dựng Xuân Mai
Tuyển Giám sát thi công nội thất Công Ty Cổ Phần Đầu Tư Và Xây Dựng Xuân Mai làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 19 - 23 Triệu
Công Ty Cổ Phần Đầu Tư Và Xây Dựng Xuân Mai
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 24 ngày để ứng tuyển 0.1 - 0.1 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty cổ phần Công nghệ VISSOFT
Tuyển Kế toán trưởng Công ty cổ phần Công nghệ VISSOFT làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 20 - 25 Triệu
Công ty cổ phần Công nghệ VISSOFT
Hạn nộp: 19/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển 20 - 25 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ KIOTVIET
Tuyển AI Engineer CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ KIOTVIET làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 30 - 40 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ KIOTVIET
Hạn nộp: 19/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển 30 - 40 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Brushie Official
Tuyển Chuyên viên tuyển dụng Brushie Official làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 20 Triệu
Brushie Official
Hạn nộp: 19/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển 15 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN VINSMART FUTURE
Tuyển Nhân viên quản lý chất lượng CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN VINSMART FUTURE làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN VINSMART FUTURE
Hạn nộp: 19/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH TRUYỀN THÔNG VÀ SÁNG TẠO AT
Tuyển Trưởng phòng kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH TRUYỀN THÔNG VÀ SÁNG TẠO AT làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 25 - 50 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH TRUYỀN THÔNG VÀ SÁNG TẠO AT
Hạn nộp: 13/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 22 ngày để ứng tuyển 25 - 50 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ VẬN TẢI ĐÔNG ĐÔ
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ VẬN TẢI ĐÔNG ĐÔ làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 17 - 20 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ VẬN TẢI ĐÔNG ĐÔ
Hạn nộp: 16/11/2025
Hà Nội Còn 56 ngày để ứng tuyển 17 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần Truyền thông Alo
Tuyển Biên tập viên Công ty Cổ phần Truyền thông Alo làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 11 - 14 Triệu
Công ty Cổ phần Truyền thông Alo
Hạn nộp: 18/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 27 ngày để ứng tuyển 11 - 14 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm cùng mức lương

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH VITTORIA ACCESSORIES
Tuyển Giám đốc sản xuất CÔNG TY TNHH VITTORIA ACCESSORIES làm việc tại Hải Phòng thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH VITTORIA ACCESSORIES
Hạn nộp: 31/12/2025
Hải Phòng Còn 101 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Torrecid Vietnam Co; Ltd
Tuyển Nhân viên chăm sóc khách hàng Torrecid Vietnam Co; Ltd làm việc tại Đồng Nai thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Torrecid Vietnam Co; Ltd
Hạn nộp: 18/10/2025
Đồng Nai Còn 27 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GIÁO DỤC QUỐC TẾ KIM
Tuyển Nhân viên Tư vấn tuyển sinh CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GIÁO DỤC QUỐC TẾ KIM làm việc tại Quảng Bình thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GIÁO DỤC QUỐC TẾ KIM
Hạn nộp: 17/10/2025
Quảng Bình Còn 26 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH SẢN XUẤT & THƯƠNG MẠI DƯỢC MỸ PHẨM ASIALAB
Tuyển Marketing Director CÔNG TY TNHH SẢN XUẤT & THƯƠNG MẠI DƯỢC MỸ PHẨM ASIALAB làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH SẢN XUẤT & THƯƠNG MẠI DƯỢC MỸ PHẨM ASIALAB
Hạn nộp: 20/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH SẢN XUẤT TẬP ĐOÀN ĐẠI VIỆT
Tuyển Giám đốc điều hành CÔNG TY TNHH SẢN XUẤT TẬP ĐOÀN ĐẠI VIỆT làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH SẢN XUẤT TẬP ĐOÀN ĐẠI VIỆT
Hạn nộp: 20/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH 5S INTERNATIONAL LOGISTICS
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH 5S INTERNATIONAL LOGISTICS làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH 5S INTERNATIONAL LOGISTICS
Hạn nộp: 19/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty cổ phần Vietsoftpro
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Công ty cổ phần Vietsoftpro làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty cổ phần Vietsoftpro
Hạn nộp: 19/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Pearlland JSC
Tuyển Chuyên viên tuyển dụng Pearlland JSC làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Pearlland JSC
Hạn nộp: 19/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm HSBC Vietnam
Tuyển Cloud Engineer HSBC Vietnam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
HSBC Vietnam
Hạn nộp: 03/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 12 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN VINSMART FUTURE
Tuyển Nhân viên quản lý chất lượng CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN VINSMART FUTURE làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN VINSMART FUTURE
Hạn nộp: 19/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm mới nhất

Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ Alphaway
Tuyển Data Analyst Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ Alphaway làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 18 - 26 Triệu
Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ Alphaway
Hạn nộp: 17/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 26 ngày để ứng tuyển 18 - 26 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần METUB Việt Nam
Tuyển Data Analyst Công ty Cổ phần METUB Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty Cổ phần METUB Việt Nam
Hạn nộp: 18/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Trusting Social
Tuyển Data Analyst Trusting Social làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 2 - 35 USD
Trusting Social
Hạn nộp: 11/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 2 - 35 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN BLACKGEMS GLOBAL
Tuyển Data Analyst CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN BLACKGEMS GLOBAL làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 3 - 5 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN BLACKGEMS GLOBAL
Hạn nộp: 14/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 3 - 5 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Unimob Studio
Tuyển Data Analyst Unimob Studio làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 12 - 15 Triệu
Unimob Studio
Hạn nộp: 13/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 12 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Trusting Social
Tuyển Data Analyst Trusting Social làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Trusting Social
Hạn nộp: 11/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm FE CREDIT
Tuyển Data Analyst FE CREDIT làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
FE CREDIT
Hạn nộp: 12/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Ngân Hàng TNHH Indovina – Hội Sở
Tuyển Data Analyst Ngân Hàng TNHH Indovina – Hội Sở làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Ngân Hàng TNHH Indovina – Hội Sở
Hạn nộp: 11/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH MTV STRIDE
Tuyển Data Analyst CÔNG TY TNHH MTV STRIDE làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 10 - 15 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH MTV STRIDE
Hạn nộp: 10/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 10 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Giải Pháp BNK
Tuyển Data Analyst Công Ty Cổ Phần Giải Pháp BNK làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty Cổ Phần Giải Pháp BNK
Hạn nộp: 01/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm được tìm kiếm nhiều nhất

Việc làm tham khảo

Tuyển Data Analyst CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN IKAME VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Đến 1 USD CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN IKAME VIỆT NAM
Tới 1 USD Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Data Analyst Công Ty Cổ Phần Công Nghệ SellerSmith làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 1 - 1 USD Công Ty Cổ Phần Công Nghệ SellerSmith
1 - 1 USD Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Data Analyst CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GIAO HÀNG TIẾT KIỆM VNR500 TOP CÔNG TY làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 25 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GIAO HÀNG TIẾT KIỆM VNR500 TOP CÔNG TY
15 - 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Data Analyst SonatGame Studio làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Đến 1 USD SonatGame Studio
Tới 1 USD Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Data Analyst Công ty CP Savvycom TOP CÔNG TY làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 12 - 50 Triệu Công ty CP Savvycom TOP CÔNG TY
12 - 50 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Data Analyst Công ty cổ phần phần mềm ITSOL Holding làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 12 - 20 Triệu Công ty cổ phần phần mềm ITSOL Holding
12 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Data Analyst CÔNG TY TNHH TƯ VẤN UNI làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY TNHH TƯ VẤN UNI
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Data Analyst CÔNG TY TNHH ZEDER VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY TNHH ZEDER VIỆT NAM
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Data Analyst Crossian làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận Crossian
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Data Analyst LIFESUP làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 18 - 35 Triệu LIFESUP
18 - 35 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Data Analyst SonatGame Studio làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Từ 6 Triệu SonatGame Studio
Trên 6 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Tuyển Data Analyst CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GIAO HÀNG TIẾT KIỆM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 1 - 3 USD CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GIAO HÀNG TIẾT KIỆM
1 - 3 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Data Analyst CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ VÀ DỊCH VỤ XGAME làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 30 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ VÀ DỊCH VỤ XGAME
15 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Data Analyst Công ty TNHH SGS Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công ty TNHH SGS Việt Nam
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Data Analyst Công ty TNHH Mageplaza làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Đến 15 Triệu Công ty TNHH Mageplaza
Tới 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Data Analyst CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN AHT TECH làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Đến 25 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN AHT TECH
Tới 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Data Analyst Viettel Software làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Đến 25 Triệu Viettel Software
Tới 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Data Analyst CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GIAO HÀNG TIẾT KIỆM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 25 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GIAO HÀNG TIẾT KIỆM
15 - 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Data Analyst Công ty Cổ phần Panthera làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 25 Triệu Công ty Cổ phần Panthera
15 - 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Data Analyst CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GIAO HÀNG TIẾT KIỆM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GIAO HÀNG TIẾT KIỆM
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Data Analyst CÔNG TY TNHH DATAPOT làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY TNHH DATAPOT
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Data Analyst MindX Technology School làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 12 - 16 Triệu MindX Technology School
12 - 16 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Data Analyst Công ty Cổ phần Titan Global làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 30 Triệu Công ty Cổ phần Titan Global
15 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Data Analyst Ngân Hàng Thương Mại Cổ Phần Quốc Tế Việt Nam Pro Company làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận Ngân Hàng Thương Mại Cổ Phần Quốc Tế Việt Nam Pro Company
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Data Analyst Viettel IDC Pro Company làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận Viettel IDC Pro Company
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Data Analyst Công ty cổ phần Ichibaone Platform làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 20 Triệu Công ty cổ phần Ichibaone Platform
15 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Data Analyst Công ty TNHH Thời trang MInh A.M làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 20 Triệu Công ty TNHH Thời trang MInh A.M
15 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Data Analyst Công ty cổ phần bệnh viện Thái Thịnh làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 30 Triệu Công ty cổ phần bệnh viện Thái Thịnh
10 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Data Analyst CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GIAO HÀNG TIẾT KIỆM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 15 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GIAO HÀNG TIẾT KIỆM
10 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Data Analyst CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN HỆ THỐNG Y TẾ SMEDIC làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 12 - 18 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN HỆ THỐNG Y TẾ SMEDIC
12 - 18 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm