Tuyển Data Analyst NAB Innovation Centre Vietnam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

JOB PURPOSE

• Responsible for the timely and accurate management of Reconciliations team. This will include supporting the team and overseeing workflow to ensure it is dealt with efficiently and accurately, in accordance with policies and procedures to ensure cost effective and best practice service.

• Support the management of the control environment, problem solving activities, process and change management initiatives, and provide training where required.

• Ensure the delivery and reduce risk to handle increase in volumes.

• Work closely with stakeholders to deliver business goals by providing direction, leadership, and coaching to the team.

JOB RESPONSIBITIES

• Ensure the business is conducted in a way that positively supports risk reduction by improving the enterprise reconciliation control environment.

• Lead team through effective AOM (Automation Operating Model), ensuring resources are managed appropriately and sufficient capacity levels are maintained to meet the peaks and troughs of activity.

• To develop close working relationships with business partners and customers to ensure the timely resolution of operational and service-related issues, providing advice and guidance in relation to any specialist areas of reconciliation activity.