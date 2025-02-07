Tuyển Data Analyst NAB Innovation Centre Vietnam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Tuyển Data Analyst NAB Innovation Centre Vietnam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

NAB Innovation Centre Vietnam
Ngày đăng tuyển: 07/02/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 09/03/2025
NAB Innovation Centre Vietnam

Data Analyst

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Data Analyst Tại NAB Innovation Centre Vietnam

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Trưởng phòng
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hà Nội: ROX Tower Nguyen Chi Thanh, 54A Nguyễn Chí Thanh, Đường Nguyễn Chí Thanh, Láng Thượng, Đống Đa, Hà Nội, Việt Nam

Mô Tả Công Việc Data Analyst Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

JOB PURPOSE
• Responsible for the timely and accurate management of Reconciliations team. This will include supporting the team and overseeing workflow to ensure it is dealt with efficiently and accurately, in accordance with policies and procedures to ensure cost effective and best practice service.
• Support the management of the control environment, problem solving activities, process and change management initiatives, and provide training where required.
• Ensure the delivery and reduce risk to handle increase in volumes.
• Work closely with stakeholders to deliver business goals by providing direction, leadership, and coaching to the team.
JOB RESPONSIBITIES
• Ensure the business is conducted in a way that positively supports risk reduction by improving the enterprise reconciliation control environment.
• Lead team through effective AOM (Automation Operating Model), ensuring resources are managed appropriately and sufficient capacity levels are maintained to meet the peaks and troughs of activity.
• To develop close working relationships with business partners and customers to ensure the timely resolution of operational and service-related issues, providing advice and guidance in relation to any specialist areas of reconciliation activity.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Tại NAB Innovation Centre Vietnam Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại NAB Innovation Centre Vietnam

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

NAB Innovation Centre Vietnam

NAB Innovation Centre Vietnam

Quy mô: Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm: Tòa nhà The Hallmark, Đường Trần Bạch Đằng, P. Phú Thuận, An Khánh, Thủ Đức, Thành phố Hồ Chí Minh, Việt Nam

