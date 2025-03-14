Tuyển Designer Công Ty Cổ Phần Phát Triển Bất Động Sản Filmore làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Manage upfront MEP design and planning for all projects

- Liaison with MEP consultants to submit and present their Design Criteria and for approval prior to commencement of MEP design for each project

- Review MEP design drawings and specifications by consultants

- Liaison with consultants for submissions and reviews of lift traffic analysis, RWDP calculation, domestic water calculation, firefighting water calculation, STP calculation, ACMV calculation, generator calculation, etc.

- Conduct regular MEP design reviews and coordination meetings with consultants and internal parties. This shall include preparation of Minutes of Meetings

- Monitor schedule for MEP design in line with the overall project schedule

- Attend regulator project meetings

- Manage design change process to ensure minimal impact to project schedule and minimize cost impacts as a result of such design change

- Liaise with MEP consultants and internal parties for submission as well as preparation and organize presentation to obtain management timely approval for various stages of MEP design

- Work with consultants and internal parties in sourcing, recommend and select materials, construction method for various projects

- Work closely with PRC as well as QS in tender process inclusive of attending tender interviews, negotiations, tender report and recommendation for award of MEP and related works as well as procurements of MEP materials and equipment.