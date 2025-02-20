Tuyển Digital Marketing Công Ty CP Đầu Tư Phát Triển Xây Dựng Khoáng Sản Miền Trung làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 100 - 700 USD

Mức lương 100 - 700 USD Hình thức làm việc Khác Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm Không yêu cầu Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Địa điểm làm việc - Hồ Chí Minh: 37 Nguyễn Bá Tuyển, Phường 12, Tân Bình, Hồ Chí Minh, Việt Nam

Mô Tả Công Việc Digital Marketing Với Mức Lương 100 - 700 USD

*** Handling ocean export/ import shipments:

• Check orders and detail in systems and get booking from shipping line

• Deadling rate with shipping line, contact with carriers, vendors for any issue.

• Issue HBL / MBL, invoice, debit note…

• Checking documents.

• Image all shipping docs to system.

• Inputting and completing data in systems.

• Solving all related concerns/problems.

Với Mức Lương 100 - 700 USD Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

• Having 3 – 4 years experience in Forwarding/ Logistics, Trading company…

• Prefer to have experience with handle global account.

• Diploma/Degree in Economics (International Business, Logistics, Sea Transportation) or relevant field

• English ability: Intermediate English (speaking, writing, reading, listening).

• Computer skills: MS. Office (Word, Excel, PowerPoint), Email, Internet

• Relationship building skill

• Customer care

Tại Công Ty CP Đầu Tư Phát Triển Xây Dựng Khoáng Sản Miền Trung Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Đào tạo

• Friendly, motivated, and dynamic working environment. • Full insurance and employee benefits according to company regulations.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công Ty CP Đầu Tư Phát Triển Xây Dựng Khoáng Sản Miền Trung

