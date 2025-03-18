Tuyển Digital Marketing Sysmex Vietnam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Key Job Purpose :

The Sysmex Vietnam Supply Chain Executive is the supply chain representative in the business who represents the knowledge and capability of supply chain principles and techniques that can be applied to a market to deliver product that meets the needs of the market.

This role supports the Supply Chain Team leader to drive a foundation of strong supply chain processes within the affiliate.

Ensure all activities and conduct within Supply Chain are complying to all company policies, procedures, and local regulation.

Summary of Functional Duties & Responsibilities:

Demand Planning/ Forecasting

• Manage processes and methods to gather supply chain data.

• Monitor forecast, analyze data to identify problematic areas and suggest improvements with strong ties to financials.

• Utilize key metrics results as leading indicators to identify opportunities for forecasting improvements.