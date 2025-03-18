Tuyển Digital Marketing Sysmex Vietnam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Tuyển Digital Marketing Sysmex Vietnam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Sysmex Vietnam
Ngày đăng tuyển: 18/03/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 17/04/2025
Sysmex Vietnam

Digital Marketing

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Tin tuyển dụng Mức độ phù hợp Suitable

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Digital Marketing Tại Sysmex Vietnam

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh: Ho Chi Minh

Mô Tả Công Việc Digital Marketing Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Key Job Purpose :
The Sysmex Vietnam Supply Chain Executive is the supply chain representative in the business who represents the knowledge and capability of supply chain principles and techniques that can be applied to a market to deliver product that meets the needs of the market.
This role supports the Supply Chain Team leader to drive a foundation of strong supply chain processes within the affiliate.
Ensure all activities and conduct within Supply Chain are complying to all company policies, procedures, and local regulation.
Summary of Functional Duties & Responsibilities:
Demand Planning/ Forecasting
• Manage processes and methods to gather supply chain data.
• Monitor forecast, analyze data to identify problematic areas and suggest improvements with strong ties to financials.
• Utilize key metrics results as leading indicators to identify opportunities for forecasting improvements.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Tại Sysmex Vietnam Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Sysmex Vietnam

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng: Nếu bạn thấy rằng tin tuyển dụng này không đúng hoặc có dấu hiệu lừa đảo, hãy phản ánh với chúng tôi.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Sysmex Vietnam

Sysmex Vietnam

Quy mô: 25 - 99 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: Floor 8, Unit 802 CentrePoint Building 106 Nguyen Van Troi Str., Phu Nhuan Dist., Ho Chi Minh City

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

Chia Sẻ Tin Với Bạn Bè

Sao chép đường dẫn
https://job3s.ai/viec-lam-tuyen-digital-marketing-thu-nhap-thuong-luong-tai-ho-chi-minh-job344661
Mạng xã hội

Tải ngay app tìm việc job3s.ai

Tải app Tải app
Tải app

Việc làm cùng ngành nghề

Tuyển dụng việc làm SUNNEXUS CO., LTD
Tuyển Digital Marketing SUNNEXUS CO., LTD làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 16 Triệu
SUNNEXUS CO., LTD
Hạn nộp: 09/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 25 ngày để ứng tuyển 0.1 - 0.1 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GIẢI PHÁP CHUỖI CUNG ỨNG SMARTLOG
Tuyển Digital Marketing CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GIẢI PHÁP CHUỖI CUNG ỨNG SMARTLOG làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GIẢI PHÁP CHUỖI CUNG ỨNG SMARTLOG
Hạn nộp: 16/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 2 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm VIETJET AIR
Tuyển Digital Marketing VIETJET AIR làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
VIETJET AIR
Hạn nộp: 03/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 19 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm DKSH Vietnam Co., Ltd.
Tuyển Digital Marketing DKSH Vietnam Co., Ltd. làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
DKSH Vietnam Co., Ltd.
Hạn nộp: 04/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 20 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH ĐÀO TẠO DOANH NHÂN
Tuyển Digital Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH ĐÀO TẠO DOANH NHÂN làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 12 - 18 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH ĐÀO TẠO DOANH NHÂN
Hạn nộp: 06/07/2026
Hà Nội Còn 295 ngày để ứng tuyển 12 - 18 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Tam Son Yachting Company Limited
Tuyển Digital Marketing Tam Son Yachting Company Limited làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Tam Son Yachting Company Limited
Hạn nộp: 19/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 5 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH Thương Mại Vạn An
Tuyển Digital Marketing Công Ty TNHH Thương Mại Vạn An làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 20 Triệu
Công Ty TNHH Thương Mại Vạn An
Hạn nộp: 03/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 0.1 - 0.1 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH XNK TÍN HƯNG THỊNH AUTO
Tuyển Digital Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH XNK TÍN HƯNG THỊNH AUTO làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 4 - 7 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH XNK TÍN HƯNG THỊNH AUTO
Hạn nộp: 19/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 5 ngày để ứng tuyển 4 - 7 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ VÀ GIÁO DỤC CASALINK VIỆT NAM
Tuyển Digital Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ VÀ GIÁO DỤC CASALINK VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 15 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ VÀ GIÁO DỤC CASALINK VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 18/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 4 ngày để ứng tuyển 10 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH Đầu Tư Và Phát Triển Bất Động Sản Aureal
Tuyển Digital Marketing Công Ty TNHH Đầu Tư Và Phát Triển Bất Động Sản Aureal làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 12 - 20 Triệu
Công Ty TNHH Đầu Tư Và Phát Triển Bất Động Sản Aureal
Hạn nộp: 19/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 5 ngày để ứng tuyển 12 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm cùng khu vực

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ANHMY FOUNDATION
Tuyển Nhân viên kho CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ANHMY FOUNDATION làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 9 - 10 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ANHMY FOUNDATION
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển 8.5 - 9.5 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ DỊCH VỤ HP BROTHERS
Tuyển Thực tập sinh CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ DỊCH VỤ HP BROTHERS làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 3 - 5 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ DỊCH VỤ HP BROTHERS
Hạn nộp: 13/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển 3 - 5 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Avery Dennison Vietnam
Tuyển Nhân viên vận hành Avery Dennison Vietnam làm việc tại Long An thu nhập 400 - 600 USD
Avery Dennison Vietnam
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Long An Hồ Chí Minh Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển 400 - 600 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Y TẾ H&H
Tuyển Trưởng phòng Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Y TẾ H&H làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Y TẾ H&H
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH ADSAGENCY VIỆT NAM
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH ADSAGENCY VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 6 - 20 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH ADSAGENCY VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 13/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển 6 - 20 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KHOA HỌC KỸ THUẬT SAO XANH
Tuyển Trợ lý tiếng Trung CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KHOA HỌC KỸ THUẬT SAO XANH làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 15 - 25 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KHOA HỌC KỸ THUẬT SAO XANH
Hạn nộp: 25/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 11 ngày để ứng tuyển 15 - 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Ernst & Young Vietnam Limited
Tuyển Business Intelligence Ernst & Young Vietnam Limited làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Ernst & Young Vietnam Limited
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KẾT CẤU THÉP ATAD Pro Company
Tuyển Nhân viên quản lý chất lượng CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KẾT CẤU THÉP ATAD Pro Company làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KẾT CẤU THÉP ATAD Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Bình Dương Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Ngân hàng TMCP Đông Nam Á - SEABANK Pro Company
Tuyển Chuyên viên khách hàng cá nhân Ngân hàng TMCP Đông Nam Á - SEABANK Pro Company làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Ngân hàng TMCP Đông Nam Á - SEABANK Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 27/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 43 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Ô TÔ KIM TỰ THÁP
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Ô TÔ KIM TỰ THÁP làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Ô TÔ KIM TỰ THÁP
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm cùng mức lương

Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Xuất Bản Khoa Học Và Giáo Dục Thời Đại
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp Công Ty Cổ Phần Xuất Bản Khoa Học Và Giáo Dục Thời Đại làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty Cổ Phần Xuất Bản Khoa Học Và Giáo Dục Thời Đại
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHIỆP TÂN HƯNG
Tuyển Kỹ sư thiết kế cơ khí CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHIỆP TÂN HƯNG làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHIỆP TÂN HƯNG
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH MINGLEI (VIỆT NAM)
Tuyển Trưởng phòng nhân sự CÔNG TY TNHH MINGLEI (VIỆT NAM) làm việc tại Đồng Nai thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH MINGLEI (VIỆT NAM)
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Đồng Nai Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Y TẾ H&H
Tuyển Trưởng phòng Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Y TẾ H&H làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Y TẾ H&H
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH ELECTRONIC TRIPOD VIỆT NAM (BIÊN HÒA)
Tuyển Trợ lý tiếng Trung CÔNG TY TNHH ELECTRONIC TRIPOD VIỆT NAM (BIÊN HÒA) làm việc tại Đồng Nai thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH ELECTRONIC TRIPOD VIỆT NAM (BIÊN HÒA)
Hạn nộp: 13/10/2025
Đồng Nai Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Ernst & Young Vietnam Limited
Tuyển Business Intelligence Ernst & Young Vietnam Limited làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Ernst & Young Vietnam Limited
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần Tập đoàn OSB
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Công ty Cổ phần Tập đoàn OSB làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty Cổ phần Tập đoàn OSB
Hạn nộp: 10/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 26 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KẾT CẤU THÉP ATAD Pro Company
Tuyển Nhân viên quản lý chất lượng CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KẾT CẤU THÉP ATAD Pro Company làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KẾT CẤU THÉP ATAD Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Bình Dương Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Ngân hàng TMCP Đông Nam Á - SEABANK Pro Company
Tuyển Chuyên viên khách hàng cá nhân Ngân hàng TMCP Đông Nam Á - SEABANK Pro Company làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Ngân hàng TMCP Đông Nam Á - SEABANK Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 27/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 43 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Ô TÔ KIM TỰ THÁP
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Ô TÔ KIM TỰ THÁP làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Ô TÔ KIM TỰ THÁP
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm mới nhất

Tuyển dụng việc làm SUNNEXUS CO., LTD
Tuyển Digital Marketing SUNNEXUS CO., LTD làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 16 Triệu
SUNNEXUS CO., LTD
Hạn nộp: 09/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 25 ngày để ứng tuyển 0.1 - 0.1 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GIẢI PHÁP CHUỖI CUNG ỨNG SMARTLOG
Tuyển Digital Marketing CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GIẢI PHÁP CHUỖI CUNG ỨNG SMARTLOG làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GIẢI PHÁP CHUỖI CUNG ỨNG SMARTLOG
Hạn nộp: 16/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 2 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm VIETJET AIR
Tuyển Digital Marketing VIETJET AIR làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
VIETJET AIR
Hạn nộp: 03/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 19 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm DKSH Vietnam Co., Ltd.
Tuyển Digital Marketing DKSH Vietnam Co., Ltd. làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
DKSH Vietnam Co., Ltd.
Hạn nộp: 04/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 20 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH ĐÀO TẠO DOANH NHÂN
Tuyển Digital Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH ĐÀO TẠO DOANH NHÂN làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 12 - 18 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH ĐÀO TẠO DOANH NHÂN
Hạn nộp: 06/07/2026
Hà Nội Còn 295 ngày để ứng tuyển 12 - 18 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Tam Son Yachting Company Limited
Tuyển Digital Marketing Tam Son Yachting Company Limited làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Tam Son Yachting Company Limited
Hạn nộp: 19/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 5 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH Thương Mại Vạn An
Tuyển Digital Marketing Công Ty TNHH Thương Mại Vạn An làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 20 Triệu
Công Ty TNHH Thương Mại Vạn An
Hạn nộp: 03/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 0.1 - 0.1 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH XNK TÍN HƯNG THỊNH AUTO
Tuyển Digital Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH XNK TÍN HƯNG THỊNH AUTO làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 4 - 7 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH XNK TÍN HƯNG THỊNH AUTO
Hạn nộp: 19/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 5 ngày để ứng tuyển 4 - 7 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ VÀ GIÁO DỤC CASALINK VIỆT NAM
Tuyển Digital Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ VÀ GIÁO DỤC CASALINK VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 15 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ VÀ GIÁO DỤC CASALINK VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 18/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 4 ngày để ứng tuyển 10 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH Đầu Tư Và Phát Triển Bất Động Sản Aureal
Tuyển Digital Marketing Công Ty TNHH Đầu Tư Và Phát Triển Bất Động Sản Aureal làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 12 - 20 Triệu
Công Ty TNHH Đầu Tư Và Phát Triển Bất Động Sản Aureal
Hạn nộp: 19/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 5 ngày để ứng tuyển 12 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm được tìm kiếm nhiều nhất

Việc làm tham khảo

Tuyển Digital Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH SÁNG TẠO VÀ PHÁT TRIỂN THANH NIÊN làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 8 - 12 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH SÁNG TẠO VÀ PHÁT TRIỂN THANH NIÊN
8 - 12 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Digital Marketing Công ty TNHH Gold Fitness làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công ty TNHH Gold Fitness
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Digital Marketing PPP Laser Clinic Viet Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 15 - 28 Triệu PPP Laser Clinic Viet Nam
15 - 28 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Digital Marketing Công ty TNHH Mediastep Software VN làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công ty TNHH Mediastep Software VN
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Digital Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH MEDIASTEP SOFTWARE VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 15 - 20 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH MEDIASTEP SOFTWARE VIỆT NAM
15 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Digital Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH MEDIASTEP SOFTWARE VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY TNHH MEDIASTEP SOFTWARE VIỆT NAM
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Digital Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ XÂY DỰNG VÀ PHÁT TRIỂN NHÀ KIẾN XINH làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 10 - 15 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ XÂY DỰNG VÀ PHÁT TRIỂN NHÀ KIẾN XINH
10 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Digital Marketing Công ty CP Đầu tư Giáo dục và Phát triển Công nghệ Quốc tế Langmaster làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 25 - 30 Triệu Công ty CP Đầu tư Giáo dục và Phát triển Công nghệ Quốc tế Langmaster
25 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Digital Marketing CHI NHÁNH CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DƯỢC PHẨM ECO (TP. HÀ NỘI) Pro Company làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 20 - 25 Triệu CHI NHÁNH CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DƯỢC PHẨM ECO (TP. HÀ NỘI) Pro Company
20 - 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Digital Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI QUỐC TẾ NASI VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 10 - 15 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI QUỐC TẾ NASI VIỆT NAM
10 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Tuyển Digital Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH YCC MARKETING làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Từ 15 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH YCC MARKETING
Trên 15 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Digital Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH MEDIASTEP SOFTWARE VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY TNHH MEDIASTEP SOFTWARE VIỆT NAM
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Digital Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH MEDIASTEP SOFTWARE VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Đến 20 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH MEDIASTEP SOFTWARE VIỆT NAM
Tới 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Digital Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH TẬP ĐOÀN SETSAIL làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 24 - 30 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH TẬP ĐOÀN SETSAIL
24 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Tuyển Digital Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH SẢN XUẤT CHẾ BIẾN GỖ THANH TÙNG THỊNH làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY TNHH SẢN XUẤT CHẾ BIẾN GỖ THANH TÙNG THỊNH
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Digital Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH MỸ PHẨM THIÊN NHIÊN FRESH HOME LAB làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY TNHH MỸ PHẨM THIÊN NHIÊN FRESH HOME LAB
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Digital Marketing Công ty CP Beta Media làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 15 - 25 Triệu Công ty CP Beta Media
15 - 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Tuyển Digital Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHỆ SẠCH GREEN BIO làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Từ 12 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHỆ SẠCH GREEN BIO
Trên 12 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Digital Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH WHITESTAR BEAUTY làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY TNHH WHITESTAR BEAUTY
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Tuyển Digital Marketing AOKANG, EXULL MODE VIỆT NAM - CÔNG TY TNHH THỜI TRANG AN VIỆT SÔNG HỒNG làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 9 - 12 Triệu AOKANG, EXULL MODE VIỆT NAM - CÔNG TY TNHH THỜI TRANG AN VIỆT SÔNG HỒNG
9 - 12 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Tuyển Digital Marketing Công ty TNHH Sago Car làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 10 - 25 Triệu Công ty TNHH Sago Car
10 - 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Tuyển Digital Marketing CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN SBUSINESS làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 5 - 7 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN SBUSINESS
5 - 7 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Tuyển Digital Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH GIẢI PHÁP THƯƠNG MẠI FAGO GROUP làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 10 - 15 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH GIẢI PHÁP THƯƠNG MẠI FAGO GROUP
10 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Digital Marketing CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN BẤT ĐỘNG SẢN THỊNH VƯỢNG HOME làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Từ 10 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN BẤT ĐỘNG SẢN THỊNH VƯỢNG HOME
Trên 10 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Digital Marketing CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN AKAMAMA VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 12 - 20 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN AKAMAMA VIỆT NAM
12 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Digital Marketing Quảng Cáo Siêu Tốc làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 7 - 12 Triệu Quảng Cáo Siêu Tốc
7 - 12 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Tuyển Digital Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH HOME BEST VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 3 - 5 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH HOME BEST VIỆT NAM
3 - 5 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Digital Marketing Công Ty Cổ Phần Xây Dựng và Trang Trí Nội Thất ID&D làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công Ty Cổ Phần Xây Dựng và Trang Trí Nội Thất ID&D
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Digital Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH PHÁT TRIỂN DỰ ÁN EXPC làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 9 - 12 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH PHÁT TRIỂN DỰ ÁN EXPC
9 - 12 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Digital Marketing Công ty cổ phần học viện đào tạo & tư vấn MindTalk Talent làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công ty cổ phần học viện đào tạo & tư vấn MindTalk Talent
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm