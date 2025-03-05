Tuyển Digital Marketing Cake by VPBank - Digital Bank làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Mức lương Thỏa thuận Hình thức làm việc Khác Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm Không yêu cầu Cấp bậc Chưa cập nhật

Địa điểm làm việc - Hồ Chí Minh: - 28Bis Mạc Đĩnh Chi, P.Đa Kao, Q.1, HCM, Quận 1

Digital Channel Strategy & Execution (Fintech Focus)

Develop and execute comprehensive digital marketing strategies aligned with the bank's growth objectives, focusing on acquiring new customers for our digital banking products (e.g., savings accounts, loans, payment solutions).

Plan and manage digital campaigns across various channels, including paid social (Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, LinkedIn), display advertising, video advertising, and programmatic.

Oversee the day-to-day management of paid ad campaigns, including budget allocation, bid optimization, keyword research, ad copy creation, and performance monitoring.

Implement robust remarketing strategies to re-engage potential customers and drive conversions.

Stay at the forefront of Fintech marketing trends, identifying and testing new digital channels and technologies to expand reach and improve CAC.

Affiliate Marketing & Partnerships

Manage and nurture relationships with key affiliate partners and agencies relevant to the Fintech industry (e.g., financial comparison sites, personal finance blogs, fintech influencers).

Negotiate and execute partnership agreements, ensuring alignment with our KPIs and brand values.

Conduct monthly reconciliation and sign-off for affiliate partner commissions.

Performance Optimization & Analysis

Utilize web and app analytics tools (e.g., Google Analytics, Adjust, AppsFlyer, and internal dashboards) to track campaign performance, analyze user behavior, and generate actionable insights.

Develop and maintain comprehensive performance reports, clearly communicating key metrics, trends, and recommendations to the growth team and leadership.

Conduct A/B testing on ad creatives, landing pages, and in-app experiences to optimize conversion rates.

Analyze pricing strategies and identify opportunities to improve competitiveness and attract new customers.

Identify and address friction points in the user journey to enhance user acquisition, onboarding, and engagement within our digital banking platform.

Budget Management & ROI

Manage the digital marketing budget effectively, ensuring optimal allocation of resources across channels to maximize CAC

Develop and implement strategies to achieve key performance indicators (KPIs), such as customer acquisition cost (CAC)

Bachelor's/Master's degree in Marketing, Business Administration, or a related field.

3+ years of experience in E-commerce, Fintech, Technology, Banking, or Agency marketing.

Proven track record in growth marketing for a high-growth B2B or B2C tech startup, preferably with knowledge of financial institutions.

Strong passion for growth marketing and a desire to advance your career in this field.

Deep understanding of digital tracking tools (e.g., Appsflyer, Adjust, Google Analytics) and experience using them for data collection, analysis, and interpretation.

Ability to leverage data to inform strategic decisions and optimize marketing effectiveness.

Excellent verbal and written communication skills, with the ability to collaborate effectively with diverse teams.

A 13th-month wage and up to 3 months of performance-based bonus (year-end bonus).

Laptops and other needed devices are currently supplied to all employees.

BE Corp budget (depending on your level, from 2 million VNĐ) is allocated for using services such as transportation, food, and passenger car bookings in Be application.

The social insurance contribution amount will vary based on the individual’s level.

Annual health checks and premium medical healthcare (PTI) after probation.

15 days of annual leave is applied for the entire employees.

Company trips, team-building activities, and happy hour events are organized on a quarterly or annual basis.

