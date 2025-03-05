Tuyển Digital Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH CITRUS MEDIA làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 10 - 15 Triệu

CÔNG TY TNHH CITRUS MEDIA
Ngày đăng tuyển: 05/03/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 06/04/2025
CÔNG TY TNHH CITRUS MEDIA

Digital Marketing

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Digital Marketing Tại CÔNG TY TNHH CITRUS MEDIA

Mức lương
10 - 15 Triệu
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh:

- 26 Huynh Khuong Ninh, Da Kao, District 1,Hồ Chí Minh, Quận 1

Mô Tả Công Việc Digital Marketing Với Mức Lương 10 - 15 Triệu

Citrus Media Pte Ltd: is one of Singapore’s most vibrant and independent publishing houses, with a portfolio that includes a host of consumer and trade publications. Our core publications comprise Blissful Brides (blissfulbrides.sg), Hospitality Resource Directory (HRD) and clubpets (clubpets.com.sg). We are the organiser of the Blissful Outdoor Wedding Show, A.K.A. BOWS (bows.sg), a three-day event held thrice yearly in the months of January, May and October.
Content Creation:
Produce engaging, high-quality content for various digital platforms, including websites, blogs, social media, and email marketing.
Craft clear, concise, and compelling copy that aligns with the brand’s voice and messaging.
Research:
Conduct in-depth research on industry trends, competitors, and relevant topics to ensure content accuracy, relevance, and value for the target audience.
Collaboration:
Work closely with the marketing team to align content with campaign objectives and overall marketing strategies.
Collaborate with graphic designers, SEO specialists, and other team members to enhance content impact and effectiveness.
Editing and Proofreading:
Review and refine content to ensure quality, accuracy, and adherence to grammar, punctuation, and brand style guidelines.
Proofread content for consistency and clarity before publication.
SEO Optimization:
Apply fundamental SEO principles to enhance content visibility on search engines.
Work with SEO specialists to incorporate relevant keywords and improve content rankings.
Content Calendar Management:
Assist in developing and maintaining a content calendar to ensure a consistent and timely content flow.

Với Mức Lương 10 - 15 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Bachelor's degree in English, Communications, Marketing, or a related field.
Excellent writing and editing skills, with a keen eye for detail.
Familiarity with SEO best practices and content optimization.
Ability to work independently and meet deadlines in a fast-paced environment.
Strong communication and collaboration skills.
Ability to work on multiple projects with different objectives simultaneously
Good time management skills, including prioritizing, scheduling, and adapting as
necessary

Tại CÔNG TY TNHH CITRUS MEDIA Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Competitive salary, based on skills and experience.
Career advancement opportunities to higher positions
Team-building activities, company trips, and internal events to strengthen team bonding.
Work in the dynamic media industry, gain exposure to exciting events, and expand your professional network.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH CITRUS MEDIA

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

CÔNG TY TNHH CITRUS MEDIA

CÔNG TY TNHH CITRUS MEDIA

Quy mô: 10 - 24 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: 26 Huỳnh Khương Ninh, Đa Kao, Q1

