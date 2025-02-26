Tuyển Giám đốc điều hành Công Ty TNHH Reeracoen Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Mức lương Thỏa thuận Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm Không yêu cầu Cấp bậc Chưa cập nhật

Mô Tả Công Việc Giám đốc điều hành Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

- Manage the overall operation of the 4W and 2W after-sales (service and parts).

- Respond to customer inquiries and complaints and provide high-quality.

- Hire, train, evaluate, and mentor department staff.

- Train, evaluate, and mentor Dealer’s staff.

- Ensure proper management of the department budget and increase the company’s profitability.

- Provide technical support to dealers to assist in problem resolution.

- Gather market intelligence and provide feedback to improve quality.

- Collaborate with supervisors and related departments to share information and coordinate work.

- Gather information on and comply with laws regulations relevant to the department.

- Evaluate the performance of the department on a regular basic for reflection and improvement.

- Other duties assigned by the Company

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

- English: Intermediate

- More than 5 years of experience of servicing for 4 wheel vehicles

- Experience of management in the vehicle industries

Tại Công Ty TNHH Reeracoen Việt Nam Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

- PVI health insurance

- Transportation

- 100% paid social insurance depending on salary

- Bonus for improvement suggestion

- Buy company products with special price

- Support Japanese learning fee

- Automobile driving license study

- Attendance

- Lunch 35k/working day

- Company trip, Family day, birthday party, etc.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công Ty TNHH Reeracoen Việt Nam

