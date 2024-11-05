Tuyển Kế hoạch sản xuất Ngân Hàng TNHH Một Thành Viên United Overseas Bank làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Tuyển Kế hoạch sản xuất Ngân Hàng TNHH Một Thành Viên United Overseas Bank làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Ngân Hàng TNHH Một Thành Viên United Overseas Bank
Ngày đăng tuyển: 05/11/2024
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 07/12/2024
Ngân Hàng TNHH Một Thành Viên United Overseas Bank

Kế hoạch sản xuất

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Tin tuyển dụng Mức độ phù hợp Suitable

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Kế hoạch sản xuất Tại Ngân Hàng TNHH Một Thành Viên United Overseas Bank

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh:

- Central Plaza, 17 Lê Duẩn, Bến Nghé, Quận 1, Hồ Chí Minh, Quận 1

Mô Tả Công Việc Kế hoạch sản xuất Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

About UOB
United Overseas Bank Limited (UOB) is a leading bank in Asia with a global network of more than 500 branches and offices in 19 countries and territories in Asia Pacific, Europe and North America. In Asia, we operate through our head office in Singapore and banking subsidiaries in China, Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand and Vietnam, as well as branches and offices. Our history spans more than 80 years. Over this time, we have been guided by our values - Honorable, Enterprising, United and Committed. This means we always strive to do what is right, build for the future, work as one team and pursue long-term success. It is how we work, consistently, be it towards the company, our colleagues or our customers.
About the Department
The Human Resources function balances organizational aspirations and employee needs, as we accelerate and strengthen people capabilities to enable sustainable business growth at UOB. Our team of Human Resources specialists are guided by four employee commitments: do what is right, build meaningful careers, make a real difference and lead by positive example.
Responsibilities
• Learning
 Conduct new hires Induction program;
 Oversight, moderate and clarify Business Unit training activities;
 Facilitate campaigns to promote e-learning platforms;
 Implement the learning activities/ campaigns which across business/ functions: English Biz Communication, Cohesive workshop;
 Work with training vendors for learning solutions and implementation;
 Ensure participation rate for country learning programs;
 Reskilling program support: rollout of Group's reskilling program by contributing to the implementation plan and ensuring appropriate local adaption: BetterU, People Manager Program,etc.
 Assist in managing third party and keep tracking all learning expenses which correspondent with learning campaign.
• Employee Engagement: support country townhall and employee engagement activities as well as other activities to support employee branding as appropriate.
• Assist in other HR works and projects as assigned.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Requirements
• University Bachelor Degree; professional HR or Education Management relating is preferred;
• At least 3 working years of Training and Development experience gained in MNC/ Banking in a similar role;
• Confident with speed in execution and independent management;
• Demonstrable maturity, professionalism, accountability and result oriented;
• Integrity, team player and collaborative;
• Ability to work to deadlines and adapt to changing conditions;
• Ability to generate effective and pragmatic solutions to new situations and problems as they are presented;
• Fluent in English; be effective communication and presentation skills;
• Strong in MS Office applications;
• Understanding HR Learning Systems is preferable;
• The outsourcing labor contract will be signed-on with the UOB's third party vendor.
Be a part of UOB Family
UOB is an equal opportunity employer. UOB does not discriminate on the basis of a candidate's age, race, gender, color, religion, sexual orientation, physical or mental disability, or other non-merit factors. All employment decisions at UOB are based on business needs, job requirements and qualifications. If you require any assistance or accommodations to be made for the recruitment process, please inform us when you submit your online application.
Apply now and make a difference.

Tại Ngân Hàng TNHH Một Thành Viên United Overseas Bank Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Thưởng
Performance Bonus
Chăm sóc sức khoẻ
Healthcare Insurance Policy
Annual Health Check-Up Program
Khác
Annual Salary Review

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Ngân Hàng TNHH Một Thành Viên United Overseas Bank

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng: Nếu bạn thấy rằng tin tuyển dụng này không đúng hoặc có dấu hiệu lừa đảo, hãy phản ánh với chúng tôi.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Ngân Hàng TNHH Một Thành Viên United Overseas Bank

Ngân Hàng TNHH Một Thành Viên United Overseas Bank

Quy mô: Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm: Central Plaza, 17 Lê Duẩn, Bến Nghé, Quận 1, Hồ Chí Minh

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

Chia Sẻ Tin Với Bạn Bè

Sao chép đường dẫn
https://job3s.ai/viec-lam-tuyen-ke-hoach-san-xuat-thu-nhap-thoa-thuan-toan-thoi-gian-tai-ho-chi-minh-job259656
Mạng xã hội

Tải ngay app tìm việc job3s.ai

Tải app Tải app
Tải app

Việc làm cùng ngành nghề

Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ Phần Lamer
Tuyển Kế hoạch sản xuất Công ty Cổ Phần Lamer làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 12 Triệu
Công ty Cổ Phần Lamer
Hạn nộp: 15/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 10 - 12 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH Amer
Tuyển Kế hoạch sản xuất Công Ty TNHH Amer làm việc tại Bắc Ninh thu nhập 14 - 20 Triệu
Công Ty TNHH Amer
Hạn nộp: 11/09/2025
Bắc Ninh Đã hết hạn 14 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ANVY
Tuyển Kế hoạch sản xuất CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ANVY làm việc tại Hưng Yên thu nhập 9 - 12 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ANVY
Hạn nộp: 30/09/2025
Hưng Yên Còn 5 ngày để ứng tuyển 9 - 12 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH HULO CARE
Tuyển Kế hoạch sản xuất CÔNG TY TNHH HULO CARE làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH HULO CARE
Hạn nộp: 08/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ Phần Lamer
Tuyển Kế hoạch sản xuất Công ty Cổ Phần Lamer làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 12 Triệu
Công ty Cổ Phần Lamer
Hạn nộp: 15/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 10 - 12 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH JUST PLAY
Tuyển Kế hoạch sản xuất CÔNG TY TNHH JUST PLAY làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH JUST PLAY
Hạn nộp: 13/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Bao Bì Phát Đại Lợi
Tuyển Kế hoạch sản xuất Công ty TNHH Bao Bì Phát Đại Lợi làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty TNHH Bao Bì Phát Đại Lợi
Hạn nộp: 04/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần Công nghiệp KIMSEN
Tuyển Kế hoạch sản xuất Công ty Cổ phần Công nghiệp KIMSEN làm việc tại Bắc Ninh thu nhập 8 - 11 Triệu
Công ty Cổ phần Công nghiệp KIMSEN
Hạn nộp: 03/09/2025
Bắc Ninh Đã hết hạn 8 - 11 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH KMW Việt Nam
Tuyển Kế hoạch sản xuất Công ty TNHH KMW Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nam thu nhập 15 - 20 Triệu
Công ty TNHH KMW Việt Nam
Hạn nộp: 01/08/2025
Hà Nam Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 15 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH YEEE
Tuyển Kế hoạch sản xuất CÔNG TY TNHH YEEE làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 20 - 30 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH YEEE
Hạn nộp: 16/06/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 20 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm cùng khu vực

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN BAO BÌ AB
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN BAO BÌ AB làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 10 - 20 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN BAO BÌ AB
Hạn nộp: 17/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 22 ngày để ứng tuyển 10 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Bất Động Sản Hecoland
Tuyển Giám đốc kinh doanh Công Ty Cổ Phần Bất Động Sản Hecoland làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 50 - 70 Triệu
Công Ty Cổ Phần Bất Động Sản Hecoland
Hạn nộp: 22/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 27 ngày để ứng tuyển 50 - 70 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH kỹ thuật và xây dựng Dynamic
Tuyển Kỹ sư xây dựng Công ty TNHH kỹ thuật và xây dựng Dynamic làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty TNHH kỹ thuật và xây dựng Dynamic
Hạn nộp: 23/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH CONNECT EXPOSITION ASIA
Tuyển Sales Manager CÔNG TY TNHH CONNECT EXPOSITION ASIA làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH CONNECT EXPOSITION ASIA
Hạn nộp: 23/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GIẢI PHÁP GIÁO DỤC ASC
Tuyển Giám đốc kinh doanh CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GIẢI PHÁP GIÁO DỤC ASC làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GIẢI PHÁP GIÁO DỤC ASC
Hạn nộp: 23/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm VIETJET AIR
Tuyển Chuyên viên tuyển dụng VIETJET AIR làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
VIETJET AIR
Hạn nộp: 19/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 24 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần Đầu Tư Xây Dựng Trung Nam
Tuyển Kỹ sư tự động hoá Công ty Cổ phần Đầu Tư Xây Dựng Trung Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty Cổ phần Đầu Tư Xây Dựng Trung Nam
Hạn nộp: 22/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 27 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty cổ phần Ico Euro
Tuyển Chuyên viên tuyển dụng Công ty cổ phần Ico Euro làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 10 - 12 Triệu
Công ty cổ phần Ico Euro
Hạn nộp: 30/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 35 ngày để ứng tuyển 10 - 12 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm DOOING COFFEE LAB
Tuyển Chuyên viên tuyển dụng DOOING COFFEE LAB làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 12 - 16 Triệu
DOOING COFFEE LAB
Hạn nộp: 22/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 27 ngày để ứng tuyển 12 - 16 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH May Sư Tử Vàng
Tuyển Hành chính nhân sự Công Ty TNHH May Sư Tử Vàng làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty TNHH May Sư Tử Vàng
Hạn nộp: 22/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 27 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm cùng mức lương

Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH kỹ thuật và xây dựng Dynamic
Tuyển Kỹ sư xây dựng Công ty TNHH kỹ thuật và xây dựng Dynamic làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty TNHH kỹ thuật và xây dựng Dynamic
Hạn nộp: 23/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH CONNECT EXPOSITION ASIA
Tuyển Sales Manager CÔNG TY TNHH CONNECT EXPOSITION ASIA làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH CONNECT EXPOSITION ASIA
Hạn nộp: 23/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ SAVA META
Tuyển DevOps Engineer CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ SAVA META làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ SAVA META
Hạn nộp: 23/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH BỆNH VIỆN THẨM MỸ SIAM THAILAND
Tuyển Trưởng phòng kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH BỆNH VIỆN THẨM MỸ SIAM THAILAND làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH BỆNH VIỆN THẨM MỸ SIAM THAILAND
Hạn nộp: 23/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GIẢI PHÁP GIÁO DỤC ASC
Tuyển Giám đốc kinh doanh CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GIẢI PHÁP GIÁO DỤC ASC làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GIẢI PHÁP GIÁO DỤC ASC
Hạn nộp: 23/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Interlink - Chi Nhánh Miền Bắc
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Công Ty Cổ Phần Interlink - Chi Nhánh Miền Bắc làm việc tại Hải Phòng thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty Cổ Phần Interlink - Chi Nhánh Miền Bắc
Hạn nộp: 08/10/2025
Hải Phòng Còn 13 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm VIETJET AIR
Tuyển Chuyên viên tuyển dụng VIETJET AIR làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
VIETJET AIR
Hạn nộp: 19/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 24 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Star Fashion Company Ltd.
Tuyển Designer Star Fashion Company Ltd. làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Star Fashion Company Ltd.
Hạn nộp: 30/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 5 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần Đầu tư và Giải pháp VietIS
Tuyển Thực tập sinh Công ty Cổ phần Đầu tư và Giải pháp VietIS làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty Cổ phần Đầu tư và Giải pháp VietIS
Hạn nộp: 23/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Amway Vietnam Co., Ltd.
Tuyển Quản lý cửa hàng/Cửa hàng trưởng Amway Vietnam Co., Ltd. làm việc tại Đồng Nai thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Amway Vietnam Co., Ltd.
Hạn nộp: 22/10/2025
Đồng Nai Còn 27 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm mới nhất

Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ Phần Lamer
Tuyển Kế hoạch sản xuất Công ty Cổ Phần Lamer làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 12 Triệu
Công ty Cổ Phần Lamer
Hạn nộp: 15/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 10 - 12 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH Amer
Tuyển Kế hoạch sản xuất Công Ty TNHH Amer làm việc tại Bắc Ninh thu nhập 14 - 20 Triệu
Công Ty TNHH Amer
Hạn nộp: 11/09/2025
Bắc Ninh Đã hết hạn 14 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ANVY
Tuyển Kế hoạch sản xuất CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ANVY làm việc tại Hưng Yên thu nhập 9 - 12 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ANVY
Hạn nộp: 30/09/2025
Hưng Yên Còn 5 ngày để ứng tuyển 9 - 12 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH HULO CARE
Tuyển Kế hoạch sản xuất CÔNG TY TNHH HULO CARE làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH HULO CARE
Hạn nộp: 08/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ Phần Lamer
Tuyển Kế hoạch sản xuất Công ty Cổ Phần Lamer làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 12 Triệu
Công ty Cổ Phần Lamer
Hạn nộp: 15/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 10 - 12 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH JUST PLAY
Tuyển Kế hoạch sản xuất CÔNG TY TNHH JUST PLAY làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH JUST PLAY
Hạn nộp: 13/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Bao Bì Phát Đại Lợi
Tuyển Kế hoạch sản xuất Công ty TNHH Bao Bì Phát Đại Lợi làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty TNHH Bao Bì Phát Đại Lợi
Hạn nộp: 04/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần Công nghiệp KIMSEN
Tuyển Kế hoạch sản xuất Công ty Cổ phần Công nghiệp KIMSEN làm việc tại Bắc Ninh thu nhập 8 - 11 Triệu
Công ty Cổ phần Công nghiệp KIMSEN
Hạn nộp: 03/09/2025
Bắc Ninh Đã hết hạn 8 - 11 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH KMW Việt Nam
Tuyển Kế hoạch sản xuất Công ty TNHH KMW Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nam thu nhập 15 - 20 Triệu
Công ty TNHH KMW Việt Nam
Hạn nộp: 01/08/2025
Hà Nam Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 15 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH YEEE
Tuyển Kế hoạch sản xuất CÔNG TY TNHH YEEE làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 20 - 30 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH YEEE
Hạn nộp: 16/06/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 20 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm được tìm kiếm nhiều nhất

Việc làm tham khảo

Tuyển Kế hoạch sản xuất CÔNG TY TNHH SẢN XUẤT VÀ THƯƠNG MẠI THIÊN PHƯỚC làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY TNHH SẢN XUẤT VÀ THƯƠNG MẠI THIÊN PHƯỚC
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Kế hoạch sản xuất CÔNG TY TNHH BEYONO VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY TNHH BEYONO VIỆT NAM
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Kế hoạch sản xuất CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TÂN VĨNH CỬU làm việc tại Đồng Nai thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TÂN VĨNH CỬU
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Kế hoạch sản xuất CÔNG TY TNHH MTV SXVT Y TẾ PHÚ BẢO làm việc tại Long An thu nhập 12 - 16 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH MTV SXVT Y TẾ PHÚ BẢO
12 - 16 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Tuyển Kế hoạch sản xuất CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN VAS NGHI SƠN làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN VAS NGHI SƠN
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Kế hoạch sản xuất Công ty TNHH Cái Lò Nướng làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 18 - 20 Triệu Công ty TNHH Cái Lò Nướng
18 - 20 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Kế hoạch sản xuất Công Ty Cổ Phần VOVOS làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công Ty Cổ Phần VOVOS
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Kế hoạch sản xuất Công Ty Cổ Phần Kinh Doanh F88 làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công Ty Cổ Phần Kinh Doanh F88
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Kế hoạch sản xuất Công ty TNHH Thiết Bị Y Tế Đỉnh Cao - Pinnacle Health Equipment Co.,ltd làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công ty TNHH Thiết Bị Y Tế Đỉnh Cao - Pinnacle Health Equipment Co.,ltd
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Kế hoạch sản xuất CTY TNHH TM SX ĐT NHÔM AN LẬP PHÁT làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Đến 2 Triệu CTY TNHH TM SX ĐT NHÔM AN LẬP PHÁT
Tới 2 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Kế hoạch sản xuất Công Ty TNHH Thương Mại Dịch Vụ Vascara làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công Ty TNHH Thương Mại Dịch Vụ Vascara
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Kế hoạch sản xuất CÔNG TY TNHH TẬP ĐOÀN RITA VÕ làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 8 - 10 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH TẬP ĐOÀN RITA VÕ
8 - 10 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Kế hoạch sản xuất Công Ty TNHH Banyan Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công Ty TNHH Banyan Việt Nam
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Kế hoạch sản xuất CÔNG TY TNHH STS SEN làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 12 - 15 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH STS SEN
12 - 15 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Kế hoạch sản xuất CÔNG TY TNHH PHÁT TRIỂN VIỆT QUỐC TẾ làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 25 - 30 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH PHÁT TRIỂN VIỆT QUỐC TẾ
25 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 4 năm
Tuyển Kế hoạch sản xuất CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN SẢN XUẤT NHỰA DUY TÂN làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 13 - 16 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN SẢN XUẤT NHỰA DUY TÂN
13 - 16 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Tuyển Kế hoạch sản xuất Công Ty TNHH Hiệu An Phương làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 10 - 15 Triệu Công Ty TNHH Hiệu An Phương
10 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Tuyển Kế hoạch sản xuất Công Ty TNHH Glandcore làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công Ty TNHH Glandcore
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Kế hoạch sản xuất Công Ty TNHH Thiết Bị Y Tế Huê Lợi làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Từ 15 Triệu Công Ty TNHH Thiết Bị Y Tế Huê Lợi
Trên 15 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Kế hoạch sản xuất Công ty TNHH Fresh Studio Innovations Asia làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 10 - 15 Triệu Công ty TNHH Fresh Studio Innovations Asia
10 - 15 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Kế hoạch sản xuất Công ty Cổ Phần Trang Thiết Bị Y Tế Đức Tín làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công ty Cổ Phần Trang Thiết Bị Y Tế Đức Tín
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Kế hoạch sản xuất CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHIỆP WONGEAK (VIỆT NAM) làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHIỆP WONGEAK (VIỆT NAM)
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Kế hoạch sản xuất JobsGO Recruit làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Từ 15 Triệu JobsGO Recruit
Trên 15 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Kế hoạch sản xuất Công Ty TNHH S.F.Express làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 20 - 25 Triệu Công Ty TNHH S.F.Express
20 - 25 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Kế hoạch sản xuất CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN PHÂN PHỐI DANH làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN PHÂN PHỐI DANH
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Kế hoạch sản xuất Công Ty TNHH Thương Mại & Dược Phẩm Hùng Lợi làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 10 - 15 Triệu Công Ty TNHH Thương Mại & Dược Phẩm Hùng Lợi
10 - 15 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Kế hoạch sản xuất CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DỆT GIA DỤNG PHONG PHÚ làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DỆT GIA DỤNG PHONG PHÚ
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Kế hoạch sản xuất Công Ty TNHH Tonesfun Hcm làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 12 - 15 Triệu Công Ty TNHH Tonesfun Hcm
12 - 15 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Kế hoạch sản xuất Công Ty TNHH Sản Xuất Thương Mại Xuất Nhập Khẩu Minh Hiền làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 12 - 18 Triệu Công Ty TNHH Sản Xuất Thương Mại Xuất Nhập Khẩu Minh Hiền
12 - 18 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Kế hoạch sản xuất SHBFinance làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận SHBFinance
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm