Tuyển Kế hoạch sản xuất Ngân Hàng TNHH Một Thành Viên United Overseas Bank làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Địa điểm làm việc - Hồ Chí Minh: - Central Plaza, 17 Lê Duẩn, Bến Nghé, Quận 1, Hồ Chí Minh, Quận 1

About UOB

United Overseas Bank Limited (UOB) is a leading bank in Asia with a global network of more than 500 branches and offices in 19 countries and territories in Asia Pacific, Europe and North America. In Asia, we operate through our head office in Singapore and banking subsidiaries in China, Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand and Vietnam, as well as branches and offices. Our history spans more than 80 years. Over this time, we have been guided by our values - Honorable, Enterprising, United and Committed. This means we always strive to do what is right, build for the future, work as one team and pursue long-term success. It is how we work, consistently, be it towards the company, our colleagues or our customers.

About the Department

The Human Resources function balances organizational aspirations and employee needs, as we accelerate and strengthen people capabilities to enable sustainable business growth at UOB. Our team of Human Resources specialists are guided by four employee commitments: do what is right, build meaningful careers, make a real difference and lead by positive example.

Responsibilities

• Learning

 Conduct new hires Induction program;

 Oversight, moderate and clarify Business Unit training activities;

 Facilitate campaigns to promote e-learning platforms;

 Implement the learning activities/ campaigns which across business/ functions: English Biz Communication, Cohesive workshop;

 Work with training vendors for learning solutions and implementation;

 Ensure participation rate for country learning programs;

 Reskilling program support: rollout of Group's reskilling program by contributing to the implementation plan and ensuring appropriate local adaption: BetterU, People Manager Program,etc.

 Assist in managing third party and keep tracking all learning expenses which correspondent with learning campaign.

• Employee Engagement: support country townhall and employee engagement activities as well as other activities to support employee branding as appropriate.

• Assist in other HR works and projects as assigned.

Requirements

• University Bachelor Degree; professional HR or Education Management relating is preferred;

• At least 3 working years of Training and Development experience gained in MNC/ Banking in a similar role;

• Confident with speed in execution and independent management;

• Demonstrable maturity, professionalism, accountability and result oriented;

• Integrity, team player and collaborative;

• Ability to work to deadlines and adapt to changing conditions;

• Ability to generate effective and pragmatic solutions to new situations and problems as they are presented;

• Fluent in English; be effective communication and presentation skills;

• Strong in MS Office applications;

• Understanding HR Learning Systems is preferable;

• The outsourcing labor contract will be signed-on with the UOB's third party vendor.

Be a part of UOB Family

UOB is an equal opportunity employer. UOB does not discriminate on the basis of a candidate's age, race, gender, color, religion, sexual orientation, physical or mental disability, or other non-merit factors. All employment decisions at UOB are based on business needs, job requirements and qualifications. If you require any assistance or accommodations to be made for the recruitment process, please inform us when you submit your online application.

Tại Ngân Hàng TNHH Một Thành Viên United Overseas Bank Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Thưởng

Performance Bonus

Chăm sóc sức khoẻ

Healthcare Insurance Policy

Annual Health Check-Up Program

Khác

Annual Salary Review

