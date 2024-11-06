Tuyển Kinh doanh quốc tế CÔNG TY TNHH GREAT LINK LOGISTICS VIETNAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 10 - 20 Triệu

Mức lương 10 - 20 Triệu Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 5 người Kinh nghiệm 1 năm Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Địa điểm làm việc - Hồ Chí Minh: 19 Đường số 7, Khu dân cư Cityland, Phường 7, Gò Vấp

Mô Tả Công Việc Kinh doanh quốc tế Với Mức Lương 10 - 20 Triệu

1. Looking for customers who need to transport goods by air, sea, sales on all air/sea/special routes to USA, Canada, Europe...; maintaining the relationship with current customers.

2. Focusing on Sales Performance to achieve team target, contribute to the team performance in term of gross profit and revenue.

3. Consulting customers on solutions related to forwarding services, transportation, import and export goods, and Logistics services.

4. Constructing communicate with colleagues and the product team to get smartest and most effective commercial targets.

5. Attending to all customer inquiries and responding promptly.

6. Reporting work results periodically or unexpectedly.

Với Mức Lương 10 - 20 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

1. Understanding of US and Canadian ports.

2. Minimum of 1 year of experience in freight business and market, preference given to those with shipping line or airline resources.

3. Stable personality, strong negotiation skills.

4. Proficient in English, fluent in business emails.

5. Strong service orientation and good professional ethics.

6. Team player, hardworking, strong ability to withstand pressure and communicate effectively.

Tại CÔNG TY TNHH GREAT LINK LOGISTICS VIETNAM Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

- Income = Base salary (9 - 12M) + % commission

- Working in a modern, youthful environment with opportunities for advancement.

- In-depth training in import-export, transportation, and logistics operations.

- Full health and social insurance benefits according to the Labor Law.

- Bonuses for work performance, holidays, birthdays, weddings, and other special occasions.

- 12 days of annual leave.

- Opportunity for business trips abroad.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH GREAT LINK LOGISTICS VIETNAM

