Tuyển Marketing Director Navigos Search làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 3,000 - 3,600 USD

This position is responsible for the smooth and profitable operation of a company's human resources department. HRD supervises and provides consultation to management on strategic staffing plans, like develop P&C Department, manages the development and maintenance of the HRIS, directly designs and manages a company-wide process of organization development, compensation & benefits, training and development, budget, and labor relations etc.

Responsibilities & Duties:

Development of the P&C Department Oversees the implementation of HR programs through HR staff.

Identifies opportunities for improvement and resolves problems.

Oversees and manages the work of reporting HR staff. Encourages the ongoing development of the HR staff.

Develops and monitors an annual budget that includes HR services, employee recognition, internal activities, benefits administration, …

Selects and supervises HR consultants, attorneys, training specialists, and coordinates company use of HRIS service, insurance carriers, and other outside sources.

Conducts a continuing study of all HR policies, programs, and practices to keep management informed of new developments.

Leads the development of department goals setting, objectives, and systems. Provides leadership for HR strategic planning.

Establishes HR departmental measurements that support the accomplishment of the company's strategic goals.

Manages the preparation and maintenance of such reports as are necessary to carry out the functions of the department. Prepares periodic reports for management, as necessary or requested, to track strategic goal accomplishment.

Develops and administers programs, procedures, and guidelines to help align the workforce with the strategic goals of the company.

Participates in executive, management, and company staff meetings and attends other meetings and seminars.

Organization Development Identifies and monitors the core value or organization's culture so that it supports the attainment of the company's goals and promotes employee satisfaction.

Designs, directs and manages a company-wide process of organization development that addresses issues such as succession planning, superior workforce development, key employee retention, organization design, and change management.

Manages employee communication and feedback through such avenues as company meetings, employee satisfaction surveys, newsletters, employee focus groups, one-on-one meetings.

Manages a process of organizational planning that evaluates company structure, job design, and personnel forecasting throughout the company. Evaluates plans and changes to plans.

Makes recommendations to executive management.

Participates in a process of organization development to plan, communicate, and integrate the results of strategic planning the organization.

Manages the company-wide committees including the wellness, training, environmental health and safety, activity, and culture and communications committees.

Employee Relations

Formulates and recommends HR policies and objectives for the company on any topic associated with employee relations and employee rights.

Leading in communication HR policies, procedures, programs, and laws.

Determines and recommends employee relations practices necessary to establish a positive employer-employee relationship and promote a high level of employee morale and motivation.

Conducts periodic surveys to measure employee satisfaction and employee engagement.

Be able to coach and train managers in their skills such as: communication, feedback, recognition, and interaction responsibilities with the employees who report to them. Makes certain that the managers know how to successfully, ethically, honestly, and legally communicate with employees.

Conducts investigations when employee complaints or concerns are brought forth.

Monitors and advises managers and supervisors in the progressive discipline system of the company. Monitors the implementation of a performance improvement process with non-performing employees.

Reviews, guides, and approves management recommendations for employment terminations.

Leads the implementation of company safety and health programs.

Employment

Establishes and leads the standard recruiting and hiring practices and procedures necessary to recruit and hire a superior workforce.

Interviews high level position candidates; serves as part of the interview team for position finalists.

Compensation & Benefit

Establishes the company wage and salary structure, Job Family, pay policies, incentive schemes,…. and oversees the variable pay systems within the company including bonuses and raises.

Leads competitive market research to establish pay practices and pay bands that help to recruit and retain superior staff.

Monitors all pay practices and systems for effectiveness and cost containment.

Leads participation in at least one salary survey per year. Monitors best practices in compensation and benefits through research and up-to-date information on available products.

With the assistance of the COO and BODs, obtains cost-effective, employee-serving benefits; monitors national benefits environment for options and cost savings.

Leads the development of benefit orientations and other benefits training for employees.

Recommends changes in benefits offered, especially new benefit aimed at employee satisfaction and retention.

Training and Development

Coordinates all training needs, assigns the authority/ responsibility of HR and managers within those programs. Provides necessary education and materials to managers and employees including workshops, manuals, employee handbooks, and standardized reports.

Leads the implementation of the performance management programs (PMP) .

Establishes an in-house employee training system that addresses company training needs including training needs assessment, new employee orientation, management development, production cross-training, the measurement of training impact, and training transfers,..

Assists managers with the selection and contracting of external training programs and consultants. Assists with the development of and monitors the spending of the corporate training budget.

Maintains employee training records.

Regulations & Laws

Leads company compliance with all existing governmental and labor legal and government reporting requirements including any related to the labor and business laws.

Directs the preparation of information requested or required for compliance with laws. Approves all information submitted. Serves as the primary contact with the company employment law attorney and outside government agencies.

Protects the interests of employees and the company in accordance with company HR policies and governmental laws and regulations. Minimizes risk.