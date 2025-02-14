Tuyển Marketing Director Source Of ASIA làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Source of Asia is organized by Operational Business Units (Sourcing & Supply Chain / Market Expansion / Corporate Services), supported by cross-departments Business Units (Strategy / Business Transformation / Marketing & Communication / Internal). Each Business Unit is sequenced by Divisions, with the objective to sustainably grow excellence for each division across. Reporting directly to our COO, also one of the shareholders of the company and member of the Board of Management, the Director of Sourcing & Supply Chain will be one of the leaders at SoA and therefore be the main link with other Business Units, both operational ones & supporting ones. As such, The Sourcing & Supply Chain Director will also take part in cross-departments task forces, projects and discussions. The Sourcing & Supply Chain Director is empowered to envision the future of the department, in the context of a transition period for the past 2 years, during which the Director was promoted to the COO position and note replaced. During that time, the team has worked very autonomeously, and, despite a complex international context, managed to create growth. The newly appointed Director will be in charge to implement change in the department by designing & implementing the future strategy, structure, processes of the department. This is a new position, as there is currently no one holding this role, and the former director has been promoted to COO over 2 years ago. The successful candidate will later oversee and guide a team of 15+ people toward result driven strategies, operations excellency, customer driven management, continuous improvement & innovative processes, as well as digital transition. Additionally, to draw a strategic vision for the services & offers across the department, and capitalize of the complementarity of our departments & solutions. This is intended to drive the growth, stability, professionalism, and expertise of the Corporate Service Department. The role requires strong leadership skills, with excellent team management, communication, team work, and negotiation skills, as well as a robust comprehension of Corporate Service related practices & regulations.