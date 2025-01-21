Tuyển Marketing Director Page Group Vietnam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 5,000 - 6,000 USD

Our client is looking for a Finance Director with exceptional communication and leadership skills to guide and inspire the Finance team. This role is pivotal in driving the company's long-term growth and success.

Description

The role includes, but is not limited to:

* Oversee the annual budgeting process, ensuring alignment with company objectives and monitoring performance against targets.

* Enhance financial systems and processes, providing actionable insights through regular financial reporting.

* Manage liquidity and financial assets, including cash flow, risk assessment, and adherence to investment policies.

* Ensure compliance with tax regulations and reporting requirements, while liaising with relevant authorities to secure applicable incentives.

* Collaborate with external auditors and financial institutions to support smooth operations and audits.