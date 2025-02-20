Tuyển Marketing Director Navigos Search làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 6,000 - 8,500 USD

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Marketing Director Tại Navigos Search
- Hồ Chí Minh: Ho Chi Minh
Mô Tả Công Việc Marketing Director Với Mức Lương 6,000 - 8,500 USD
Main purpose of the position:
• To accelerate growth and gain fair share in both volume, value and space in the fastest growing channel
• To drive new distribution and ensuring availabilities at all times
• To ensure right assortment in right Key Accounts with compelling visibilities to promote brand story and sales growth
• To strategically overindex distribution and growth in premium Key Accounts with premium portfolio
• To develop and implement in-store execution guidelines in assigned Key Accounts to Carlsberg Group standard
Job responsibilities:
• Building Core Competency in team for negotiation, compelling selling
• Develop a complete understanding and anticipating Key Account needs and improvements
• Strategic planning to develop Quarterly and Yearly Plan together with Key Account
• ROI mindset in negotiating contracts/ promotions with Key Accounts
• Understanding key levers to uptrade as part of premium strategy
• Planning and presenting reports on account progress, goals, initiatives and best practices to internal and external stakeholders in a timely manner
• Manage and maximise efficacy in utilising internal budget to deliver agreed KPIs
• Work with both trade and brand marketing team to deliver overall objectives in trade
Với Mức Lương 6,000 - 8,500 USD Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Tại Navigos Search Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Attractive salary & compensation package
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Navigos Search
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
