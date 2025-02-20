Tuyển Marketing Director Navigos Search làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 6,000 - 8,500 USD

Main purpose of the position:

• To accelerate growth and gain fair share in both volume, value and space in the fastest growing channel

• To drive new distribution and ensuring availabilities at all times

• To ensure right assortment in right Key Accounts with compelling visibilities to promote brand story and sales growth

• To strategically overindex distribution and growth in premium Key Accounts with premium portfolio

• To develop and implement in-store execution guidelines in assigned Key Accounts to Carlsberg Group standard

Job responsibilities:

• Building Core Competency in team for negotiation, compelling selling

• Develop a complete understanding and anticipating Key Account needs and improvements

• Strategic planning to develop Quarterly and Yearly Plan together with Key Account

• ROI mindset in negotiating contracts/ promotions with Key Accounts

• Understanding key levers to uptrade as part of premium strategy

• Planning and presenting reports on account progress, goals, initiatives and best practices to internal and external stakeholders in a timely manner

• Manage and maximise efficacy in utilising internal budget to deliver agreed KPIs

• Work with both trade and brand marketing team to deliver overall objectives in trade