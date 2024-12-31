Tuyển Marketing Director SP Energy Vietnam Co., Ltd làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Marketing Director Tại SP Energy Vietnam Co., Ltd
- Hồ Chí Minh: Hồ Chí Minh, Việt Nam
Mô Tả Công Việc Marketing Director Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
About the job
SP Group is a leading utilities group in the Asia Pacific, empowering the future of energy with low-carbon, smart energy solutions for its customers. It owns and operates electricity and gas transmission and distribution businesses in Singapore and Australia, and sustainable energy solutions in Singapore, China and Vietnam. We invest in developing our people so that they are able to achieve their career aspirations and lead enriching lives.
With a strong culture based on commitment, integrity, passion and teamwork, you too will be inspired to succeed at SP Group.
We are seeking a highly skilled and experienced Farm Asset Management Director (Work location: Mobilize within Vietnam)
We are seeking a highly skilled and experienced Farm Asset Management Director
You will be leading in Farm Asset Management. If you are capable of meeting the challenges and seizing the opportunities in today's business environment, come join us in empowering the future of energy!
What You'll Do:
• Manage a range of value-protection, value-enhancement and portfolio reporting activities for over a hundred MW of assets;
• Manage various contracts of solar farms;
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Tại SP Energy Vietnam Co., Ltd Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại SP Energy Vietnam Co., Ltd
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
đăng nhậpvới tư cách ứng viên ngay để xem các phân tích từ 3s AI