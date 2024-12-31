Tuyển Marketing Director Công Ty Cổ Phần Sữa Việt Nam (Vinamilk) làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Marketing Director Tại Công Ty Cổ Phần Sữa Việt Nam (Vinamilk)
- Hồ Chí Minh: Số 10 Tân Trào, Phường Tân Phú, Quận 7
JOB SUMMARY:
• Take responsibility for developing objectives, strategizing, and overseeing the implementation of Marketing plans for the product categories, based on continuous analysis and evaluation of brand, market, and consumer psychology. The goal is to achieve long-term revenue, profit, and development targets for the product categories.
• Screen, consolidate, and gather proposals from SBM/BM (related to strategies and plans of the product categories) before finalizing them with higher-level management.
• Support the CMO in handling policy-related issues, processes, risk management, and organizational matters within the Marketing Department.
ROLES AND RESPONSIBILITIES:
• Develop short-term and long-term Marketing strategies for the product categories within the scope of responsibility, aligned with the company's overall business strategy.
• Establish the annual AOP plans for the assigned product categories, including revenue, production, profit, and market share targets.
• Build and develop brand structure strategies, brand positioning, and conduct research for new products and packaging that serve the business objectives of the product categories within the scope of responsibility.
